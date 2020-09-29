 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BestLife)   Apparently, Colorahdo and Nevahda are pronounced Colorado and Nevada   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
48
    More: Strange, United States, Native Americans in the United States, Southern United States, New York Times, U.S. state, Spanish word, American Civil War, Humid subtropical climate  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 1:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Now a question for the locals/natives: If a person suddenly changes the way they say it, is that appropriately correcting their longstanding error, or is it more like affecting a foreign accent?

Personally, I've always (incorrectly) used the Spanish-derived pronunciations (with "ah") and it would feel weird to change now.

In other news, I'm also now saying "Butte, Montaña!"

/not really
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Yep. Now a question for the locals/natives: If a person suddenly changes the way they say it, is that appropriately correcting their longstanding error, or is it more like affecting a foreign accent?

Personally, I've always (incorrectly) used the Spanish-derived pronunciations (with "ah") and it would feel weird to change now.

In other news, I'm also now saying "Butte, Montaña!"

/not really


As a Nevada native, I would rather someone say it the correct way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pronouncing Louisville
Youtube vQL1Tnf7gCU
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pronounce them both "Throatwarbler Mangrove"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I speak Spanish and TFA is racist as f*ck
 
clancifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you are color blind. It's then just Nevada and Ado.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask someone from PA how to pronounce Lancaster. You'll get a short lecture on German roots and why it's not LAN-Caster.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh...

/Bach.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now do Oregon and Wisconsin
 
doomjesse
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Giraffe loose in Colorado
Youtube HRPwMBAtfTY
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The nice thing about Español is that vowels have only one pronunciation. Makes it easy to know that almost all Americans mispronounce both of these states.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And don't ask how Nevada, MO is pronounced. (Ne-va-duh)

Apparently we don't just mangle foreign names, we can mangle names of states in this country too.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Yep. Now a question for the locals/natives: If a person suddenly changes the way they say it, is that appropriately correcting their longstanding error, or is it more like affecting a foreign accent?

Personally, I've always (incorrectly) used the Spanish-derived pronunciations (with "ah") and it would feel weird to change now.

In other news, I'm also now saying "Butte, Montaña!"

/not really


I grew up in Vegas, but I pronounce Casino as "Cas" (as in Casio) "ee-no" and I'm sure someone else from Vegas would tell me that's totally wrong.

/Like it's probably supposed to be Cuhseeno or something.
//My point being, pronunciation could differ even between locals.
///Three
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank God for slow news days.  Otherwise we'd never have a puff piece to alert all the world's Spanish speakers that they are pronouncing Spanish names incorrectly.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Now do Oregon and Wisconsin


Wah-SCAAAAAAAAAAHN-sun
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.


What about Del Norte?

About #4....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Colorado is the spanish word for red. We pronounce it coh-low-rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrAAA-do.
Like burrrrrrrrrrrrrrrito. Duh!
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My home town, Prescott, is pronounced as press-kit by most locals.

I really enjoyed the time some English farker tried to correct me about it - How do you say waistcoat, motherfarker?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In Virginia, Monticello has an Italian pronunciation, like the instrument.  In Georgia, it has an English pronunciation (Mont-i-sello).
 
zang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Now do Oregon and Wisconsin


R. E. Gone
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First syllable of "Florida": does it rhyme with "door," or "car"?

/long-term disagreement between me and the wife
//I'm from the west and say it like "door"
///same for the first syllable of "orange"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went to college with a guy from Boise and he was very insistent that it's pronounced Boy-see, not boy-zee.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Urrigan.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.


Not to mention Ouray.  I've heard about ten different versions of that one.

Also, I beg to differ with the article on Oregon.  I've heard ore-uh-GONE.  I've heard ORE-uh-gun.  I've never heard ORE-eh-gin.  Seriously, that word is spelled origin.  And nobody calls Oregon 'origin'.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I visited Oregon the locals were very quick to correct my pronunciation of their shiatty little state. I made it a point to say Or-a-GON to every filthy hipster I met in Portland because I am a badass rebel.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the town of Billerica, Massachusetts is pronounced "BILL-rick-uh"
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank goodness these people never visited Massachusetts (which is an Algonquin word for "land of many Kennedys"):
Americans Try To Pronounce Massachusetts Towns
Youtube AckzNzbF5E4
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter how you pronounce "Nevada" if you can't run fast enough.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A much better article would have been centered on city names.
Nacodoches, and Norfolk, I'm looking at you.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark me, there are 2 things I hate: (1) Sweeping generalizations, and (2) Pseudo intellectual jerks who think language is some monolithic shrine that never changes, or can't be changed.

/I bet he or she is a gas at parties.  I feel more stupid (or stupider as we say in Flow-Ride -Ah) for reading that.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Laptopia: yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.

Not to mention Ouray.  I've heard about ten different versions of that one.

Also, I beg to differ with the article on Oregon.  I've heard ore-uh-GONE.  I've heard ORE-uh-gun.  I've never heard ORE-eh-gin.  Seriously, that word is spelled origin.  And nobody calls Oregon 'origin'.


Once you realize 'origin' is pronounced OR-eh-jin (with a soft g) it will make more sense.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.

What about Del Norte?

About #4....

[Fark user image 850x1017]


The Missouri Boat Ride
Youtube t-KEnU9TBmQ


WHAT A MISSOURA BOAT RIDE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zang: mikaloyd: Now do Oregon and Wisconsin

R. E. Gone


Orygun!
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: zang: mikaloyd: Now do Oregon and Wisconsin

R. E. Gone

Orygun!


The Irish President, O'Reagan.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: A much better article would have been centered on city names.
Nacodoches, and Norfolk, I'm looking at you.


Port Hueneme
 
Laptopia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Laptopia: yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.

Not to mention Ouray.  I've heard about ten different versions of that one.

Also, I beg to differ with the article on Oregon.  I've heard ore-uh-GONE.  I've heard ORE-uh-gun.  I've never heard ORE-eh-gin.  Seriously, that word is spelled origin.  And nobody calls Oregon 'origin'.

Once you realize 'origin' is pronounced OR-eh-jin (with a soft g) it will make more sense.


Ah, that does make more sense.  I guess I got thrown by the actual word 'gin' since they were using words to describe syllables in some of those examples.  Thanks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And the god-damned Texans who live on the "Paykiss River".
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, it's Spanish.  The only correct way I know to say it in Spanish is Co-lo-RA-do.  I don't think it has a "rad" word part.  It seems to break on vowels.  Same with Nevada.  Na-VA-da, not Na-VAD-a.  There be a difference.

Of course I come from a state that has a Na-VAY-da and a DEL-high and a BYOON-a VIST-a and a MAD-rid, and I sometimes get funny looks because after I learned some Spanish I started pronouncing Madrid the "wrong" way...

Pioneers weren't big on correct pronunciation...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And rednecks pronounce Georgia as Jawjuh, but that doesn't make them right.  They also emphasize the first syllable of insurance rather than the second.  It sounds weird.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Subtonic: When I visited Oregon the locals were very quick to correct my pronunciation of their shiatty little state. I made it a point to say Or-a-GON to every filthy hipster I met in Portland because I am a badass rebel.


LOL....it's been Orygun for pretty much ever.  Long before "hipsters".

CSS:   Was at a colloquium at Oregon State and some nice fellow from Yale was speaking and he made the very common error of calling it Ora-gone.  Half the audience, including fellow scholars, instinctally, said "Orygun!".

Oh, and another, decades ago I was at some California office and the intake worker asked me where I was born.  I said Missouri, and she said, spelling it out loud, "M-A-Z-U-R-A, that's in California isn't it?"
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.


The out of staters who ask how they can get to La Junta or La Jara; the hard 'J' gets me every time and they get really upset when you laugh at them.
 
joemack621
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Down 'round here Cairo is pronounced KAY-row. The Egyptians can really learn a thing or two from downstate Illinois... or so the locals believe. I'm a temporary transplant.

/SALUKI STRUT!!!
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now, how do you pronounce the city of Beatrice Nebraska?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Laptopia: yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.

Not to mention Ouray.  I've heard about ten different versions of that one.

Also, I beg to differ with the article on Oregon.  I've heard ore-uh-GONE.  I've heard ORE-uh-gun.  I've never heard ORE-eh-gin.  Seriously, that word is spelled origin.  And nobody calls Oregon 'origin'.

Once you realize 'origin' is pronounced OR-eh-jin (with a soft g) it will make more sense.


Used to be a semi-popular T-shirt that just had the pronunciation:  ORYGUN
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

little big man: yanceylebeef: Just don't ask about Buena Vista or Cache la Poudre Colorado.

The out of staters who ask how they can get to La Junta or La Jara; the hard 'J' gets me every time and they get really upset when you laugh at them.


Yeah, you're missing his point that the "Natives" don't really have any high ground here. It's not "out-of-staters" talking about "BYOO-nuh VISS-tuh."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mt gran probably gave a few people headaches over the course of her life with how she pronounced Arkansas.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.