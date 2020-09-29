 Skip to content
'I monitor my staff with software that takes screenshots'
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
cabletiesandmore.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm constantly amazed that fark hasn't been blocked at my office.

On the other hand, as long as I meet deadlines, who in the damn hell cares what I do all day.

/except for that one manager who can't manage their workload
//and wants to pass most of it off on other staff members
///of course that's the manager who assigns work to completely unqualified people who, despite doing the job for 10 years, still don't know what they are doing
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And that is why I have two computers. My work laptop and my home PC to fark around on when I need a break. Though to be honest, any director and higher in my company who has time to monitor employees like the guy in the article has too much time on his or her hands.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: [cabletiesandmore.com image 450x375]


I think maybe you don't know how screenshots work.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a good thing that people don't own more than one internet communication device.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: [cabletiesandmore.com image 450x375]

I think maybe you don't know how screenshots work.


Consequences will never be the same.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"And, if they're doing better than I expected, I also study the photos and ask them to share that knowledge with the rest of the team so we can all improve," he says.

yeah, sure you do.
 
wee
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So while this insecure, untrusting asshole is peeping at his employees screens, what tasks that only he's suited to perform aren't getting done?
 
Famishus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The platform I get my freelance gigs through offers a similar service. Whenever a client asks me to use it, I politely refuse. If I don't deliver, don't pay me. But you aren't going to track me.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This has been standard IT policy everywhere I've worked.  You want company resources devoted to company business at all times.
 
Greil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: This has been standard IT policy everywhere I've worked.  You want company resources devoted to company business at all times.


This is targeted at workers working from home.
 
