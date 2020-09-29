 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jesus Christ, I'm tripping balls   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did Early Christians Use Psychedelics?

Jesus's best friend, Biff, certainly did.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let's not discount crappy hygiene, crappier food, even crappier water, and medical concepts that had not even evolved to the four humors phase back then.  We can do doubt agree that drugs sell better than any of those things.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I whole-heartedly endorse this point of view.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is my body, this is my blood....................
 
payattention
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, how else did they come up with all that insane drivel? Entire planets flooded, people turning into salt, etc? Then the complete hypocrisy of following someone who taught acceptance, understanding, and love while being the most judgemental, narrow minded and least progressive folks I have ever had the displeasure of being around. I say psychedelics perfectly explain the entire religion.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Jesus and Squee's Holy Adventure.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

payattention: Well, how else did they come up with all that insane drivel? Entire planets flooded, people turning into salt, etc? Then the complete hypocrisy of following someone who taught acceptance, understanding, and love while being the most judgemental, narrow minded and least progressive folks I have ever had the displeasure of being around. I say psychedelics perfectly explain the entire religion.


All religions are based on people taking drugs or having some serious mental illnesses. And yet billions of people still believe in that shiat because they cant face reality.

Humans are cowards.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most of the Mystery Religions used some sort of disorienting substances.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

payattention: Well, how else did they come up with all that insane drivel?


Prophets had endogenous releases of dimethyltryptamine from their pineal glands

It would present with archetypal familiarity
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They were high level incarnates
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hell I'm 14th level lower host and I've had an endogenous release
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they use psychedelics?  I mean... probably?  Cannabis and alcohol use have been documented for thousands of years. Humans like to get farked up.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Belladonna.  Isn't that what (the Committee of)  the Apostle John was using when he (they) wrote "Revelation?"
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Visualize World Tele-evangelism!
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's an interesting hypothesis. There was a distinct era, the Axial Age ca. 400-600 BC, in which different philosophies and religions around the world were developing concepts of ideals that existed, but transcended ordinary reality and could not be accessed by mere mortals -- Plato's allegory of the cave, Buddha's Nirvana, and the first concrete descriptions of Heaven in the Bible (1 Kings). Could there have been an easily explained common denominator?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It doesn't mean at some point psychedelic drugs weren't involved, but many religions copied other religions and just changed the names around to fit the country they were in. Might take a look at the Evolution Of God, which is a great book.

If one god did something, then your god had to do it, too. That is why the Buddha and Jesus both walked on water. So, an early religion could have used psychedelics and yet Christianity did not.

In fact, I would say that Christianity most certainly did not. They totally made some things literal that were obviously not supposed to be taken literally. Then they went and ran swords through people that had eyes to see what was going on.

Sounds more like major buzz kill to me. No drugs whatsoever involved. Maybe there should have been.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about Bipsychedelic?

HairBolus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
> a high proportion of people seem to have been having religious or spiritual experiences.

A lot of cultures have considered dreams as part of reality. An experience in a dream is just as valid as one in the real world. You don't need hallucinogens to hallucinate in your dreams.

If some god imparts wisdom to you in a dream, the telling of this episode may eventually leave out that it happened in a dream.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pretty much the standard 40 days with 3 day peak
 
nitropissering
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are you farking high man? You can't have babies!
 
