Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Fire chief injured by rounds of ammunition going off from inside"
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cigarette butt likely cause of Hinesburg mobile home fire

More like Hindenburg, amirite?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: "Fire chief injured by rounds of ammunition going off from inside"


It's his own fault for eating ammunition.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they'd have been able to save the thing were it not for everyone having to high-tail it away from random ammunition exploding.  I keep hearing guns are supposed to protect the home.  Not in this case I guess.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While driving to work this morning I saw a cigarette butt fly out of the car in front of me as it turned a corner.  Hit the ground then a gust of wind blew it off the road.  At the time just thought "asshole" and forgot about it.

Later I heard on the radio that we are in high fire risk conditions right now.  Wish I'd gotten the plate.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xrayspx: I wonder if they'd have been able to save the thing were it not for everyone having to high-tail it away from random ammunition exploding.  I keep hearing guns are supposed to protect the home.  Not in this case I guess.


It was a trailer park home any fire is going to be a complete loss
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wingedkat: While driving to work this morning I saw a cigarette butt fly out of the car in front of me as it turned a corner.  Hit the ground then a gust of wind blew it off the road.  At the time just thought "asshole" and forgot about it.

Later I heard on the radio that we are in high fire risk conditions right now.  Wish I'd gotten the plate.


What would you do with the plat number?
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Obligatory  "Oh the Humanity!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wingedkat: While driving to work this morning I saw a cigarette butt fly out of the car in front of me as it turned a corner.  Hit the ground then a gust of wind blew it off the road.  At the time just thought "asshole" and forgot about it.

Later I heard on the radio that we are in high fire risk conditions right now.  Wish I'd gotten the plate.

What would you do with the plat number?


Depends on who you can tell.  Cops?  Yeah GFL there.  Rangers?  They take a different view.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: wingedkat: While driving to work this morning I saw a cigarette butt fly out of the car in front of me as it turned a corner.  Hit the ground then a gust of wind blew it off the road.  At the time just thought "asshole" and forgot about it.

Later I heard on the radio that we are in high fire risk conditions right now.  Wish I'd gotten the plate.

What would you do with the plat number?


.... that's a good question.  Tweet it?  Report it?  There have been fire engines rushing about all day, could be one was that butt.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xrayspx: I wonder if they'd have been able to save the thing were it not for everyone having to high-tail it away from random ammunition exploding.  I keep hearing guns are supposed to protect the home.  Not in this case I guess.


Guns do protect the home; the ammo is another story altogether.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was that comma supposed to be in the headline?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Luse: Cigarette butt likely cause of Hinesburg mobile home fire

More like Hindenburg, amirite?


The problem is they caused the result by observing it.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xrayspx: I wonder if they'd have been able to save the thing were it not for everyone having to high-tail it away from random ammunition exploding.  I keep hearing guns are supposed to protect the home.  Not in this case I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
