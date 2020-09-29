 Skip to content
(BBC)   Armenian jet shot down by Turkey. As God is my witness, I thought they couldn't fly   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan, disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian foreign ministry, Caucasus, ethnic Armenians  
lesliessexxy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fly?! I didn't know they could shoot!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To keep the the WKRP, shot down a bogey Booger!
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But those two groups have always got along so well.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if Hungary uses this as a distraction to launch a surprise attack on Turkey from behind? Do you think Greece would help?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, how long before American troops are sent there to 'keep the peace'(and further surround Iran)?
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone should really let tom cruise know that they can make explosions with CGI now. not all effects for the new top gun movie need to be practical.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that can't be right.  we just ushered in a new era of peace in the middle east.  i saw on trump talking about it on fox.  he won 2 peace prizes for it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raise the alert level to :

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turks killing Armenians?  We'll forget about it by morning.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viper's probably saying "Holy shiat, its Yigit and Poyraz!"
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what the civilian people need in that region going into winter: lots of holes in their dwellings.

I guess covid wasn't lethal enough.

On the bright side, the US and Russia get to sell more shooty stuff...so Joey six pack in flyover land can get a bonus from his military industrial subcontractor and buy a new flat screen for Christmas, and Sergei from Novobiersk can buy more vodak or whatever.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LurkLongAndProsper: What if Hungary uses this as a distraction to launch a surprise attack on Turkey from behind? Do you think Greece would help?


Maybe. The whole thing might turn into an oil wrestling tourney.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So a NATO ally is now in a shooting war.

Donnie: "This is none of our business. Let's withdraw from NATO."
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I read that as "American jet".
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In before Turkey says "There was no Armenian genocide jet shot down..."
 
aremmes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: I read that as "American jet".


It's nice to have company.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict


Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: So a NATO ally is now in a shooting war.

Donnie: "This is none of our business. Let's withdraw from NATO."


Shouldn't that be NATO "ally"?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.


Armenia is claiming Turkey is backing mercenaries supporting Azerbaijan, Turkey is claiming Armenia is supporting Kurds.

This incident is important as, if verified, it means Turkish armed forces are directly involved.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.


Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/ if by "we" you mean people in those countries
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yomrfark: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?


Who knows?  But, random piece of unrelated info, here is Trump International Hotel and Tower in Azerbaijan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

yomrfark: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?


We've been playing nice with both - and have mostly been on the side of "not a war".

Now, I'm guessing we go with whoever Vlad tells Donnie to support.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
you think this is fun now, wait till putin declares that the US has abandoned its role as a world power and russia will step in to keep the peace in the region.  then sends about 5k troops to each country as "peacekeepers"

...and has about 1k of them just sitting there on turkeys border.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

madgonad: ImpendingCynic: So a NATO ally is now in a shooting war.

Donnie: "This is none of our business. Let's withdraw from NATO."

Shouldn't that be NATO "ally"?


NATO "we pay you obscene amounts of money to put this airstrip here so stop starting wars" ally
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The mountainous enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan, but has been run by ethnic Armenians since 1994.

"officially"???? fark YOU BBC.

fug you hard with a rusty rake and I hope you get ebola and eat shiat and die in a farking fire.

Yeah, they TOOK A SIDE. they are NOT neutral. And they took the WRONG farking side, the side that started hostilities and wants to cause another genocide.

fark you BBC. I know you aren't neutral. not by a long shot.You only pretend to be to get people on the sides you want them to be. so fark you bbc.

It's Armenian land and you picked sides.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: yomrfark: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?

We've been playing nice with both - and have mostly been on the side of "not a war".

Now, I'm guessing we go with whoever Vlad tells Donnie to support.


The BAD guys. The ones that want to make another godamn Armenian GENOCIDE.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"American made jfighter shoots down Russian turd with wings"

FTFY
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As if the world didn't have enough to deal with. Perhaps they should speed up finding Noah's Ark on Mt Ararat. I want to know what the fark a cubit is before the world burns.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?


The Russians have a military base in Azerbaijan, and are supporting them, but would rather a cessation of hostilities.

The US is in the side of "NATO 'ally,' can we please NOT do this?"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.


Another important clarification: the region in question, Nagorno-Karabakh (or Republic of Artsakh), is ethnically 95% Armenian (Christian), but after the region was conquered by the Red Army in 1919/1920, Stalin personally "gifted" N-K to (91% Muslim Turkish-descended) Azerbaijan as a kind gesture to Turkey.

Needless to say, basically the entirety of N-K was less-than-thrilled about this.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: The mountainous enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan, but has been run by ethnic Armenians since 1994.

"officially"???? fark YOU BBC.

fug you hard with a rusty rake and I hope you get ebola and eat shiat and die in a farking fire.

Yeah, they TOOK A SIDE. they are NOT neutral. And they took the WRONG farking side, the side that started hostilities and wants to cause another genocide.

fark you BBC. I know you aren't neutral. not by a long shot.You only pretend to be to get people on the sides you want them to be. so fark you bbc.

It's Armenian land and you picked sides.


They described the de jure situation, which is different from the de facto situation, which they also described.  Calm the fark down.  You're just like the Turkish students at my alma mater putting up posters about "Armenian Lies" during Hey, Did You Know There Was A Genocide Week?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.


The disputed area is completely landlocked by Azerbaijan, how is that going to work? Armenia is going to have to grab a chunk of Azerbaijan as well to hold it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

oopsboom: you think this is fun now, wait till putin declares that the US has abandoned its role as a world power and russia will step in to keep the peace in the region.  then sends about 5k troops to each country as "peacekeepers"

...and has about 1k of them just sitting there on turkeys border.


Yeah, this all pretty much hinges on if Putin wants to tamp this down, or stoke it, as an excuse for larger moves.

Kind of surprised the Turks seem to be lining up opposite Russia.  Thought they were getting friendly-ish.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bondith: Kirablue42: The mountainous enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan, but has been run by ethnic Armenians since 1994.

"officially"???? fark YOU BBC.

fug you hard with a rusty rake and I hope you get ebola and eat shiat and die in a farking fire.

Yeah, they TOOK A SIDE. they are NOT neutral. And they took the WRONG farking side, the side that started hostilities and wants to cause another genocide.

fark you BBC. I know you aren't neutral. not by a long shot.You only pretend to be to get people on the sides you want them to be. so fark you bbc.

It's Armenian land and you picked sides.

They described the de jure situation, which is different from the de facto situation, which they also described.  Calm the fark down.  You're just like the Turkish students at my alma mater putting up posters about "Armenian Lies" during Hey, Did You Know There Was A Genocide Week?


<throws hands in air>
this is too farking complicated!  lets just give it to israel!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

H31N0US: On the bright side, the US and Russia get to sell more shooty stuff...so Joey six pack in flyover land can get a bonus from his military industrial subcontractor and buy a new flat screen for Christmas, and Sergei from Novobiersk can buy more vodak or whatever.


U.S. military sales / aid to both sides is effectively nonexistent. The weapons used by both sides are overwhelmingly Soviet / Russian.

Nice BSAB, though.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wantingout: Hmmm, how long before American troops are sent there to 'keep the peace'(and further surround Iran)?


Erdogan's thugs were allowed to assault American citizens on American soil with zero consequence. If Dumpus is in his pocket, we probably won't see much happen.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: yomrfark: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?

Who knows?  But, random piece of unrelated info, here is Trump International Hotel and Tower in Azerbaijan:

[Fark user image 425x566]


He like's em ugly, don't he?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nagorno-Karabakh is ethnically like 80% Armenian. Armenia should just demand a referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan will obviously say No. Then at least Armenia has some excuse to go to war, and maybe get some external support.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

The disputed area is completely landlocked by Azerbaijan, how is that going to work? Armenia is going to have to grab a chunk of Azerbaijan as well to hold it.


Huh? No it isn't.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's Azerbaijan that has an effective exclave (Nakhichivan), landlocked by Armenia / Iran.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: yomrfark: Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?

The Russians have a military base in Azerbaijan, and are supporting them, but would rather a cessation of hostilities.


Russia has a base in Armenia.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: H31N0US: On the bright side, the US and Russia get to sell more shooty stuff...so Joey six pack in flyover land can get a bonus from his military industrial subcontractor and buy a new flat screen for Christmas, and Sergei from Novobiersk can buy more vodak or whatever.

U.S. military sales / aid to both sides is effectively nonexistent. The weapons used by both sides are overwhelmingly Soviet / Russian.

Nice BSAB, though.


well the OP included Turkey which did have significant past military sales.  but theyve also been stopped more recently.  i could see that being a BSAB argument.  but i could also see it being someone legit not knowing that we stopped selling to them.

for the record we havent really sold military stuff to turkey for over a year.  and its currently banned.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: KarmicDisaster: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

The disputed area is completely landlocked by Azerbaijan, how is that going to work? Armenia is going to have to grab a chunk of Azerbaijan as well to hold it.

Huh? No it isn't.

[Fark user image 468x226]

It's Azerbaijan that has an effective exclave (Nakhichivan), landlocked by Armenia / Iran.


It's all a legacy of Uncle Joe handing out territory like between meal treats back in the '50s.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bhcompy: madgonad: ImpendingCynic: So a NATO ally is now in a shooting war.

Donnie: "This is none of our business. Let's withdraw from NATO."

Shouldn't that be NATO "ally"?

NATO "we pay you obscene amounts of money to put this airstrip here so stop starting wars" ally


yeah, you could probably also throw in some "and ignore your terrible human rights abuses and genocidal tendencies"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Ambitwistor: yomrfark: TommyDeuce: yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict

Turkey is backing Azerbaijan, Russia is backing Armenia - fight is over a part of Azerbaijan that is currently run by ethnic Armenians.
Oh, and Turkey went all genocide on Armenian's a little over 100 years ago.

Cool thank you. Well not "cool" per say, but you know what I mean. Which side does the U.S. back? I'm guessing Azerbaijan?

Who knows?  But, random piece of unrelated info, here is Trump International Hotel and Tower in Azerbaijan:

[Fark user image 425x566]

He like's em ugly, don't he?


A little (well a lot) of plastic surgery will fix that up to Trump standards.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

H31N0US: That's just what the civilian people need in that region going into winter: lots of holes in their dwellings.

I guess covid wasn't lethal enough.

On the bright side, the US and Russia get to sell more shooty stuff...so Joey six pack in flyover land can get a bonus from his military industrial subcontractor and buy a new flat screen for Christmas, and Sergei from Novobiersk can buy more vodak or whatever.


You mean Israel and Turkey get to sell more stuff. Check out Azerbaijan's new toys paid for by Oil and Gas.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yomrfark: Can someone please give me the cliff notes on this conflict


"Well, let's see. First the earth cooled. Then the dinosaurs came, but they got too big and fat and they all died and turned into oil..."
 
