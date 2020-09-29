 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Deepfake video could make perfect custom-targeted porn for everyone on Earth, but people are still going to use them to jack elections? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Unlikely, Liberal democracy, Fake, Artificial intelligence, Fascism, Democracy, Political corruption, fake news, Representative democracy  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 3:20 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certain candidates are hoping deep fakes are perfected before certain videos are released.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you've already got 35 to 40% of the population believing that reality is whatever they want to be, there isn't much further to go.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It really is just a matter of time. There will be a point and time where the only trustworthy videos will be from accredited news organizations using only their own footage.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Why can't good people use it for good? Why does it have to be bad people using it to be bad?

If you know a bad person you should probably kill them now.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let me go jack my election to one of these and I'll get back... Oh, you said election.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: It really is just a matter of time. There will be a point and time where the only trustworthy videos will be from accredited news organizations using only their own footage.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So nothing really new then.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: It really is just a matter of time. There will be a point and time where the only trustworthy videos will be from accredited news organizations using only their own footage.


And then it's only a matter of time before "accredited" is abused, too. It's pretty easy to envision 2044's version of Donald Trump backing whatever is the era's Fox News, which will create footage from whole cloth.

I honestly don't know how people are going to navigate the media landscape 30, 40, 50 years from now without regulations.

And government regulating media is a VERY problematic notion, so it's lose/lose either way.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Slaxl: If you know a bad person you should probably kill them now.


I sure will, and I'll send you a video as proof of the deed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
One more reason letting the stupid ass people vote and democracy will kill us all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Custom fake porn eh?

How can you sell someone elses likeness without being sued?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You'd think by now someone would deepfake the real Star Wars actors into this:


imgs1cdn.adultempire.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was watching something about Benford's Law being able to root out fake pictures and video.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.