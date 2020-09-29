 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   This smoking hot judge isn't in trouble for all the nudity, but rather parlaying that nudity into freebies (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Not bad.


Not good.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Here cum da judge!"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Not bad.


NuclearPenguins: WTFDYW: Not bad.

Not good.



theweichertreport.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd order in her court, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
jaytkay
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pretty, pretty good.

/ I miss playing "smoking hot" roulette when clicking on Fark links
// The ratio was about 10:1 bad:good
/// And that was enough to make me click every time
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Judge: "You know I could hand you a stiff sentence for this."
Perp: "You already have your honour."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She seems to have a chronic skin condition of black rectangles on her naughty bits.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The current status of the case is unclear nuclear.
 
pravetz8c
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wonder how she got the appointment
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't a judicial seat the original "influencer"?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Not bad.


I'd give her my penal system.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Do you think it would stand up in court?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Your honor, I'd like to make a motion!"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also your honor; I know this isn't customarily asked of a judge, but I'm gonna need you to submit your legal briefs.
 
Luse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I for one would very much like to have a deep discussion about the penal code with her.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even with the black boxes, *wow*.

Does anybody have the original of that?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: The current status of the case is unclear nuclear.


Nuclear

Nucular
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She gave me 5 years but I only took 2 minutes.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In Colombia do they elect judges?

Or are they all ... um... "appointed to the bench" if you know what I mean?
 
fergusg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She gets discounts on clothes. Does anyone else find that ironic?
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She looks pretty rough and methy.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Even with the black boxes, *wow*.

Does anybody have the original of that?


It's still up on her instagram, it was already sensored so I'm not sure why TFA added the black bars...

The_Rock.jpg
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THey call her "the appealing judge". Huba huba!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: She looks pretty rough and methy.


Nope, she looks fit AF, her socials are full of her boxing and crossfit workouts.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Luse: I for one would very much like to have a deep discussion about the penal code with her.


That's a long way to go to disappoint, save some money and find a local yokel
 
bfh0417
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Butterface.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And just where was she posting these terrible pictures
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: She looks pretty rough and methy.


Check out her Instagram. She is quite attractive. They chose shiatty pics.
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ay caramba!
 
Luse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Luse: I for one would very much like to have a deep discussion about the penal code with her.

That's a long way to go to disappoint, save some money and find a local yokel


You assume I'd go there. She's the one with all the freebies and discounts. Besides, depending on how strict their laws are she may need to get out of the country.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She can bang my gavel any time!

Wonder if she is nude under her robes?
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Even with the black boxes, *wow*.

Does anybody have the original of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"All rise."

"I'm waaaaaaaaaay ahead of you on that, Judge Nudey."

*gestures to tenting throbber*

*cue scratchy funky porn guitar*

- 12 Angry Inches
 
