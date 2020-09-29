 Skip to content
(MLive.com) SUV reported stolen, then found a few hours later by its owner, abandoned on the side of the highway. The real kicker here is that there's a 2008 Dodge Nitro that's still in working condition
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bad speed sensor in the transmission will bring it to its knees every time.  They should call them anti-theft devices.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon realizing what they had stolen, then pulled over, got out and walked away in shame.
 
