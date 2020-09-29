 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   Are we...Are we 100% sure 2020 is real and actually happening, and somebody didn't just "dose" the national water supply instead? ": Kickboxing etiquette teacher fights off ninja costume-wearing mugger in Manhattan"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Plaza Hotel, 2005 singles, 2006 singles, Thought, Walking, mama bear mode, high heels, 2006 albums  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, uh, maybe subs, but it has been going on a while.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The children who read about this in history books will think we were on really good/bad drugs.

/ or they'll be Heiling a picture of Donny
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not know that kickboxing etiquette was complex enough to require dedicated teachers.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was all like "the fark is she doing with her 9 year old daughter out at 3 am" until I re read....
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BINGO 2020!!!
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some hacker got access to the simulation code, and uploaded a weird, buggy mod.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No because i would recognize my old friend
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BOW TO YOUR SENSEI!

*Graciously snaps spine in two whilst handwriting calligraphic "Get Well Soon" note*
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For lack of a better word, we are all living in an advanced AI Simulation, and 2020 is the last chapter. So come the end of the year, the simulation will be completed.
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I think 2020 could use a bunch more kickboxing the fark out of would-be ninja muggers.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister was on the way to her dojo when she was assaulted by muggers. She whipped out a real samurai sword. No jive.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: I did not know that kickboxing etiquette was complex enough to require dedicated teachers.


There can be only one.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 587x370]


Spoilers:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She better not have kicked him in the nuts.
Because that literally the first rule of Kickboxing Etiquette
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So fake...

/dnrtfa
 
Artist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Grew up outside NYC. We were always told to carry "mugging money" in a side pocket. Someone wants yer money? Ok, throw it at 'em and run the other way.
Outside the Port Authority some guy takes my Grandma's small suit case, she chased him down-he gave it back to her, saying if an old lady could run that fast, he didn't want any trouble from her.
Also, to the lady's point in the article about not wearing good jewelry-yep. I'm careful. And, always, always aware of my surroundings in any city environment.
If I'm in an area where there are door men, I make eye contact, say hello. 'Cause, you never know who else is on the street, they could be my life line.
Farkette. Common sense survival makes sense for me.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the story where a run club was having a meetup when they witnessed a purse snatching and all took off after the dude and ran him down.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ninja-guy has no reason to worry. He is probaly already 'out' due to DeBlasios (D-umbass) 'no bail allowed' law.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I did not know that kickboxing etiquette was complex enough to require dedicated teachers.


This is what I thought the headline literally meant before I started R'ingTFA.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.