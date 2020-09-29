 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   With no crowds allowed in soccer stadiums during matches, Brits start using them for another team game (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Elton John, Vicarage Road, Watford F.C., Premier League football stadiums, Randy Hertfordshire swingers, Football League Championship, capacity Vicarage Road stadium, new social distancing restrictions  
•       •       •

1257 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 8:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just practicing their ball handling skills.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shagging balls?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I used to play soccer but had to give it up due to an injury that left me rolling around on the ground for multiple seconds. SECONDS!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Shirling?
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I would participate in this activity, watcher or performer, but only if there's scoring involved. When I stick the landing (yes, that's a euphemism), I want my 10's. Clapping would be good too.

We used to camp at the same large lake every Memorial Day. On the last day, there would always be a bunch of mostly older guys sitting in lawn chairs on the boat ramp. After people pulled their boat out, they would get scores, which were written on paper plates with a Sharpie. Scoring makes everything, including 'scoring', more fun.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh.  Apparently, it's legal to have sex in public in Britain, as long as you're not offending anyone.

So you can have a bit of how's your father while your mates have a butcher's without a bobby getting all shirty and yelling Wot's all this then?  Can you Adam that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
your no fun anymore/man turned into scotsman
Youtube g2DjmLzJjRw
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Watford FC, the er, Hornets
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This puts the WTF in Watford.

/they get relegated from the Premier League, and now this
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: This puts the WTF in Watford.

/they get relegated from the Premier League, and now this


At least somebody's scoring?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it still a penalty to use your hands in the box?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trocadero: Is it still a penalty to use your hands in the box?

You had so much to work with and completely farked it up
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.