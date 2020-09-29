 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Rapper Lil Yachty pulled over for going 150mph on Atlanta's I-75; citation issued for blocking traffic   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Amusing, English-language films, GSP officer, Yachty's friend, American films, place September, Atlanta, Ferrari F8, real name  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 1:20 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To put that in nautical terms that Lil' Yachty will understand: When the Good Ship Lambo hit 150 miles per hour, she was doing 130.346 knots in no-wake zone.

Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

brap: To put that in nautical terms that Lil' Yachty will understand: When the Good Ship Lambo hit 150 miles per hour, she was doing 130.346 knots in no-wake zone.

Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!


If it's a no-wake zone why did I get cited for sleeping?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just happy he wasn't shot.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
if you are driving yourself, you are not making good money...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Piker...

Top Gear Bugatti Veyron speeding ticket
Youtube Tlx5LLdpKeA
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So they make you drive one of these?  That would slow you down.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where on I-75 in Atlanta is there enough room to drive 150?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The only thing missing in rap is the letter c.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if you are driving yourself, you are not making good money...


Protip:  People who buy Ferraris do not want to be driven.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trying to be Old Skool?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm surprised that they released it to one of his friends.  Anyone else would have had it towed, where it would have cost $200 a day in fine.
I bet the cops didn't want to be responsible in case it was damaged.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So they make you drive one of these?  That would slow you down.
[Fark user image image 425x238]


T F
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yachty posted a video on Instagram Monday with a simple caption: "I'm not in jail."

2020 is so hardcore that "no really, I'm fine and it's just a misdemeanor appearance in a few months" will not damage your rep, and is somewhat preferable.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: So they make you drive one of these?  That would slow you down.
[Fark user image image 425x238]


It's no X-11, but we can't all be ballers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
futuramarama.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can you blame him for speeding? He was late for a concert where he was going to lead a choir in a stirring rendition of Bach's cantata Jesu, der du meine Seele!

Lil Bachty!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Ferrari was released to Yachty's friend

Big Skiffy?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size


Forget the article, this story need to show up on the VINwiki channel.

I Bought a Lamborghini from a Prostitute
Youtube ceTh7XAqT-8


This one never gets old...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had to look this guy up and it's just as bad as you would expect. Grandmaster Flash and Heavy D need to come back and educate these fools on the fine arts. This is what I'd call mumble rap
Lil Yachty - "All In" (Official Music Video)
Youtube QrdQiGotAoo
You're no sailor!
 
houstondragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brap: To put that in nautical terms that Lil' Yachty will understand: When the Good Ship Lambo hit 150 miles per hour, she was doing 130.346 knots in no-wake zone.

Arrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!


And in Atlanta, it'd probably be the cops who would pass you pissed off.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These days you can do 150+ in most ~40k V6 sedans, get that 300k exotic to the track see what it can do moran.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.