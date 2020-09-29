 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Curbed)   Eels, up inside ya   (curbed.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, southwestern edge of Prospect Park Lake, Prospect Park, plain white outfit, foot-long eels, Lisa Germano, East 182nd Street Dam, Mark Oliver Everett  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 1:35 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dominick Pabon, who was nearby by the lake's shore, has been catfishing there at night since he was 14. He's seen some shiat, but nothing like this. But Dom, a chef and oyster caterer,

Now I'm wondering where Dom gets his oysters ...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eels Song | The Mighty Boosh | BBC Studios
Youtube 0AckvdGbk4w
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Came here for the Traveller, the Peppermint Nightmare, leaving satisfied.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
🎶When an eel hit your brown eye, and wiggles up inside, that's a moray.🎵
 
tjassen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0AckvdGb​k4w]


Znuh: Came here for the Traveller, the Peppermint Nightmare, leaving satisfied.


Fark, you never dissapoint.
 
lectos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
BulletBoys - "Smooth Up in Ya"
Youtube IEdQoDZD2Qw
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My Beloved Monster
Youtube sML9NFeFAwU
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Obviously there was no more room in his hovercraft.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
spoiler alert: there were no eels up inside anyone.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time eels all wounds
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The scariest part is that he was literally trying to flag down cop cars and they just passed him by.

If there had been someone hurt or really needing help, they would have died.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice bait subby, I was have expecting to see something like the  Japanese short film a saw about 20yrs ago.

Since that isn't the case enjoy this instead.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least they weren't hagfish.

vignette4.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Nice bait subby, I was have half expecting to see something like the  Japanese short film a saw about 20yrs ago.

Since that isn't the case enjoy this instead.

[Fark user image 850x393]

[Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 800x533]


FTFM
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's kind of nice, every now and then, to have a news day so slow this is what we're talking about.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: Nice bait subby, I was have expecting to see something like the  Japanese short film a saw about 20yrs ago.

Since that isn't the case enjoy this instead.

[Fark user image image 850x393]

[Fark user image image 640x480]

[Fark user image image 800x533]


mmmmmmm
lunch please
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.