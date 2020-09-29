 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Six ideas for your Presidential Debate Drinking Game....er, "thoughtful analysis" tonight   (cnn.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Make sure to pick up some 40s of Icehouse in Joe's honor.

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark Debate Drinking Challenge:

Every time Donald says nobody knew something that everyone knew but him, every time Donald blames something he did on someone/something else and every time that Donald tries to "prove" something that evidence indicates is the exact opposite of reality.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drink every time Trump slurs a word or confabulates a memory starting with the phrase "Sir,"

Finish your drink every time he mentions someone coming to him with tears in his eyes.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.

You really expect the chuckleheads in the front row to do their jobs???

oh lordt.
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: Make sure to pick up some 40s of Icehouse in Joe's honor.

Well he just lost my vote. This is a Natty Ice household!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking game?  Hold my 'shrooms!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Drink every time Trump slurs a word or confabulates a memory starting with the phrase "Sir,"

Finish your drink every time he mentions someone coming to him with tears in his eyes.


Cinderella story, outta nowhere, tears in his eyes I guess...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Where'd you find that gem, OANN?
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink a two-four if you don't watch.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will probably just play more Divinity: Original Sin. Maybe I will go for a bike ride at some point.
 
joen00b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Drinking game?  Hold my 'shrooms!


That's a bold strategy, I'm not sure how either Unca Joe or Dolt45* would handle shrooms, but I am game to find out.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we'll be watching re-runs of Inspector Morse on one of the streaming services tonight.  Or maybe I will buckle down and trim my toenails.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump can not debate a sane rational man. this is going to be embarrassing for trump in a very bad way. a humiliating way. it will be delightful.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, told CNN on Sunday that they don't "expect" any of the moderators to fact-check Trump or Biden in the moment."The minute the TV is off there will be plenty of fact checkers," said Fahrenkopf. And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.
This is how the media is complicit and shares a large part of the blame for the Trump presidency and our current situation.  No one is going to fact check Trump or hold his feet to the fire.  It's just the media mindlessly giving Trump a megaphone and shirking all responsibility or evidence of "journalism."  There are times when Trump shiats all over the media and I just kick back and enjoy it because they f*cking deserve it.
And if Biden doesn't call him out Trump for his bullshiat and just lets it go on, I hope he gets shiat all over too.  Grow a f*cking spine and call him a con-man liar to his face.  Then ask for specifics on every f*cking thing he says.  "WHO specifically said that to you, Mr. Trump?"
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I will probably just play more Divinity: Original Sin. Maybe I will go for a bike ride at some point.


I'll probably have a nightcap while reading this book instead:

Debates are largely worthless.  Unless someone really makes a huge misstep, or gets stepped on, it's just a rehash of their positions.  You'll watch and think your person won it hands down.   Even if they didn't.

So I'll just chill, read a book, and catch up on the highlights in the morning.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpers can play sure. They can drink bleach.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Fark Debate Drinking Challenge:

Every time Donald says nobody knew something that everyone knew but him, every time Donald blames something he did on someone/something else and every time that Donald tries to "prove" something that evidence indicates is the exact opposite of reality.


So what you're saying is that we're going to be 100% sober at the end of the debate?

*smoke bomb*... runs away!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Drink every time Trump slurs a word or confabulates a memory starting with the phrase "Sir,"

Finish your drink every time he mentions someone coming to him with tears in his eyes.


From his past performances, drink every time Donzo interrupts when it's not his turn to speak.
You'll be abuzz in about 15 minutes.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: Then ask for specifics on every f*cking thing he says. "WHO specifically said that to you, Mr. Trump?"


This ^^^^

Call him out and ask where he got that information.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any use of the word malarkey means you must finish your drink.

Make sure to have 911 pre-dialed for the stomach pump just in case.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best idea I heard was to have a basket of foam balls to throw at the TV instead of beer/whatever bottles.....
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, intend to use this opportunity to deeply learn about the specific and critical details of important and nuanced policies so I can make a responsible and truly informed decision in November. God bless America.
 
mainstreet62
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Are you trying to kill us in the first 5 minutes?
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time Donny says he will be providing something (health plan, taxes etc) 'in two weeks'
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Dimensio: I will probably just play more Divinity: Original Sin. Maybe I will go for a bike ride at some point.

I'll probably have a nightcap while reading this book instead:

Debates are largely worthless.  Unless someone really makes a huge misstep, or gets stepped on, it's just a rehash of their positions.  You'll watch and think your person won it hands down.   Even if they didn't.

So I'll just chill, read a book, and catch up on the highlights in the morning.


I really enjoyed the dem debates, despite my guy not "winning" any of them. It was fun watching everyone dogpile on Biden, then every landlocked white liberal voted for him anyway.
 
jefferator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friends and I were trying to come up with a game.......but decided that we would rather go to work the next day than be in ICU.......
 
Migrating Coconut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime Trump says something is fake news: drink
Anytime Biden talks about what a normal joe he is: drink

You'll all be drunk in the first 10 minutes.
 
LukeR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like I need a drinking game.  Listening to tRump makes me want to inject grain alcohol into my eyeballs with a syringe.  Might just spend the evening playing season six of CoD and save myself some frustration and liver damage.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lennavan: Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., co-chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, told CNN on Sunday that they don't "expect" any of the moderators to fact-check Trump or Biden in the moment."The minute the TV is off there will be plenty of fact checkers," said Fahrenkopf. And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.
This is how the media is complicit and shares a large part of the blame for the Trump presidency and our current situation.  No one is going to fact check Trump or hold his feet to the fire.  It's just the media mindlessly giving Trump a megaphone and shirking all responsibility or evidence of "journalism."  There are times when Trump shiats all over the media and I just kick back and enjoy it because they f*cking deserve it.
And if Biden doesn't call him out Trump for his bullshiat and just lets it go on, I hope he gets shiat all over too.  Grow a f*cking spine and call him a con-man liar to his face.  Then ask for specifics on every f*cking thing he says.  "WHO specifically said that to you, Mr. Trump?"


Weird that we used to just assume that each would speak to the facts, no matter how they wanted to slant them, the main premise used to remain.
Now, when Donzo speaks, I start with the assumption that if it's not an outright lie, it's made up out of whole cloth.  "I don't know, I've heard, and many people are saying this, that we could totally go to and survive on Venus without any kind of protective gear.  That's what they're saying, many many scientists are saying that."
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.

You really expect the chuckleheads in the front row to do their jobs???

oh lordt.


Sure, but can ever beat a gish gallop when you only get equal time?
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually go to sleep between 3am and 4am, but for me the debate will be at 10.30am, so I am pulling an all nighter.  It's almost 5.30am, gotta stick it out till 8am then I shall walk to the shops buy some alcohol and energy drinks - will hopefully be well on the way before the debate starts.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way to win is not to play.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I can't stand to listen to Chaos Goblin talk for more than three seconds before my brain starts crawling out of my ear, I'll be following it in the Fark discussion...I tip my hat to those who have to suffer. ;)
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: xanadian: And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.

You really expect the chuckleheads in the front row to do their jobs???

oh lordt.

Sure, but can ever beat a gish gallop when you only get equal time?


Side note: is anyone else finding that family and coworkers increasingly use the technique?

They are being increasingly trained to have that thought process by their media exposure,I think.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This debate should be an addicts dream.

Drink vodak if Joe asks Trump why he's using Russian talking points

Trump brings up Hunter Biden or Biden slams Ivanka, Joe,
Or Don Jr, do a bump of coke.

Coronavirus is mentioned by either side - that's a bong hit or eat an edible.

If Brad Parksdale is mentioned smoke some conservative meth.

There... That will make it better for both sides.
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drink it all right before the debate and leave a DNR-until-2021 note next to the toilet
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jefferator: Best idea I heard was to have a basket of foam balls to throw at the TV instead of beer/whatever bottles.....


Gather the cats and their glitter balls. Throw the glitter balls at the TV.

At least cats chasing glitter balls will brighten the day.

/my cats have gotten smart enough to watch the glitter balls until they stop moving before they crouch, shake their ass, and pounce. TV will be safe from cat contact.

//glitter balls.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, you're not planning on drinking at all?
 
Todd300 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Fark Debate Drinking Challenge:

Every time Donald says nobody knew something that everyone knew but him, every time Donald blames something he did on someone/something else and every time that Donald tries to "prove" something that evidence indicates is the exact opposite of reality.


You expect me to keep track of that drunk.?
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Fark Official Debate Thread Drinking Game for the sober and recovering:

Take a drink when one of Fark's Radical Centrists comes to the staggering realization that, in forcing a choice between Trump and a politician that has dedicated his career to paving the way for people like Trump, and 40 years of choosing the Lesser Evil because they have more charisma than the Not Evil candidates, their capitulation which they mistook for "growing up and being realistic" actually farking destroyed America.
 
Premeditated_Road_Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The audience, with an average IQ of at about 70, will be limited "

Fixed that for them, since those 70 will probably be very fine hand-picked knob polishers from both sides.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only going to watch to see if Trump does a call-back to the 2016 candidate debates and starts talking about how big his dick is. That was some presidential shiat right there.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to drink every couple of minutes.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~Donny & Joe~
..So anyways, break a leg tonight Joe.
You too Donny, you too.
Oh, and I sent over my list of 'impromptu responses' for you to review.
Got it right here, listen -  take a nap old man - it's gonna be a long night.
Yeah, later Joe.
Later dude.

/drink
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still want to know what the debates aren't being hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Of course, the Orange Hairball would be groping left and right....
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Todd300: Drink it all right before the debate and leave a DNR-until-2021 note next to the toilet


That's my plan. I expect non-stop hilarity as I don't think either one of them has the capacity to form a coherent sentence. Instead they'll lob insults back and forth like kids on the playground.

Why would anyone want to be sober when there's so much fun to be had?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just start drinking now.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: xanadian: And a Biden aide with knowledge of the debate process told CNN that the former vice president doesn't intend to fact-check Trump's falsehoods, even if the President routinely pivots to them. That, the aide said, is the job of the moderator.

You really expect the chuckleheads in the front row to do their jobs???

oh lordt.

Sure, but can ever beat a gish gallop when you only get equal time?


Well, if you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullshiat...
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: Biden's low bar

JFC. I see a few prominent Republicans come out with this BS idea that insulting somebody's intelligence nonstop is "lowering the bar" and now multiple media outlets and even farkers are vomiting it as if it's a fact.

Do we no longer notice blatant ass-covering behavior when we see it? I'm already bracing to see articles saying, "Biden cleared the LOW BAR Trump set for him, but..." *multiple paragraphs of criticism* Democrats do not have a low bar. They have a solid partisan base with NO bar, followed by people who will demand increasingly more gymnastics to convince them it's worth bothering to vote. The ones who are still on the fence this close to the election want to see FIREWORKS - and I know we hate them, but we NEED them.

Biden has a low bar. Yeah. And they both reached for the goddamn gun, didn't they?
Chicago - We Both Reached For the Gun
Youtube C9dFKRZ8EbU
 
