(NBC News)   Pro tip: Before tampering with evidence of a Black man who died in police custody when you are on 'Live PD' do not forget you are on 'Live PD' cameras   (nbcnews.com) divider line
41
    More: Dumbass, Jury, Hypertension, Police, Indictment, Grand jury, Austin, Texas, Constable, Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody  
•       •       •

Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Considering what shows like Cops and Live PD have done to normalize and even romanticize blatant police abuses of power, I'm surprised they didn't turn this into a Very Special Double Episode.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chody?

That's his name?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the protests all summer, the cops knew they were being filmed and did bad stuff anyway. Imagine what they do when they know no one is watching.
 
LoneCoon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]


An aneurysm will do that to you. Check to make sure your ears aren't bleeding.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Chody?

That's his name?


Yeah. Bageldick, Bottlecock, Trumpshroom and Gene Masseth were all taken, so he got stuck with that.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm real tired of public figures or public servants complaining that their being accused of crimes is politically motivated--as if their positions mean they should be exempt from accusation. Which is exactly what they seem to think.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]


Who would have thought that Trumpers weren't paying attention to what all the protests were about?
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?


Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.


But if nothing is deleted, then why come Warner Bros. is giving Zack Snyder $70 million dollars for Justice League reshoots?

Otherwise, that would mean that the Snyder cut never actually existed, and that Warner Bros. is just shelling out the budget of a whole new movie rather than admit it to a zealous and toxic fan base of a very mediocre film!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.


Unless it contains evidence of a crime being committed by your bread and butter. How many cop departments are going to be willing to let you film your tv show if they know you're willing to burn them? You dont play ball with the cops, they dont play ball with you.
 
Pert
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Chody?

That's his name?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?


Well, that and the fact that the police killed a man for using his headlights.

Which I wish they'd do more often because it annoys me slightly. If your elderly ass can't see the road at night then maybe you should stay home or else get choked to death. I'm talking to you, grandpa.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.


Not to mention, no professional deletes footage when a person dies on film. Their are potential lawsuits and evidence requests that always come up. It could only have been done to destroy evidence.
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Well, that and the fact that the police killed a man for using his headlights.

Which I wish they'd do more often because it annoys me slightly. If your elderly ass can't see the road at night then maybe you should stay home or else get choked to death. I'm talking to you, grandpa.


The lights are less about your seeing than people being able to see you.
 
clovercat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CheetahOlivetti: Chody?

That's his name?


Can't remember, is that a character from Billie Jack, Walking Tall or Alice's Restaurant?
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hmmm... kind of makes me think that if its happening as a reflexive action without second thought, it must happen quite often. They shouldnt have to remember the cameras are rolling. They should be following Proper Police Procedure.
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Police Lives Matter
I've got your six"

Six bullets in the back!

Gotta love it when police officers whine about how dangerous their job is.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]


Ooooo....they are starting to see the PoPo for what they are!  Careful buddy, cognitive dissonance is a real biatch

But but but bLuE LiVeS MatDuRrrRr
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jimjays: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Well, that and the fact that the police killed a man for using his headlights.

Which I wish they'd do more often because it annoys me slightly. If your elderly ass can't see the road at night then maybe you should stay home or else get choked to death. I'm talking to you, grandpa.

The lights are less about your seeing than people being able to see you.


they're like a mask, for your car.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
what? a lying, racist, sack of shiat sheriff in Texas?
No way.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: It could only have been done to destroy evidence.


I have no doubt that it was this. Still, I'm questioning how it was a jump to "the Sheriff and the General Counsel of the county destroyed the evidence" when it was the people at Live PD who did that. Funny how they weren't charged because they don't have an election to lose...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jimjays: The lights are less about your seeing than people being able to see you.


Even better.  Equal justice for all: instant death penalty if I see you.
 
1funguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image image 425x573]


That's a PR guy lying on the ground. He works for trump.
He is 6' 8" and is hit by a very polite group of police with enough body armor that the only injury would be a bit of abrasion because he landed on the concrete instead of the very convenient fresh mud puddle next to the truck.

My contest is not with you, Mr. Mouse, but with the people that accept the video as unscripted.
Poorly executed, yes, but very unlikely.

I would be more inclined to accept a police video as authentic if they had filmed the takedown of the two St. Louis lawyers while they held the BLM protesters at bay.

But that's not what happens to rich, white, republicans in real life.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The facts are very clear and let me be very clear," Chody added. "I did not tamper with evidence."

So you saved a copy of the video then?  Cough it up, you criminal.
 
Cbillrun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Live PD wasn't "controversial" that is patently ridiculous. More than likely this is more lefty nonsense trying to convict an innocent person to push an agenda. Once again, the guy ran from the police, didn't cooperate and was tased, which wouldve happened to anyone who did the same thing. His color is COMPLETELY irrelevant except to the nuts with an agenda. Bunch of delusional loons.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like the picture of the cops standing around wearing shirts that say "Police lives matter".
In other words "fark you, black lives don't matter".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]

An aneurysm will do that to you. Check to make sure your ears aren't bleeding.


On a side note, during CLS training in the Army, I learned that if someone had a head injury and has clear fluid leaking from their nose, you can taste the fluid to see if the injury is really bad. If the fluid is sweet, that's brain fluid and the injury is really severe.  If not, then you just ate someone's nasal mucus.
You might think that's gross, but it's snot.

/ they actually taught us this
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: FarkBucket18: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.

But if nothing is deleted, then why come Warner Bros. is giving Zack Snyder $70 million dollars for Justice League reshoots?

Otherwise, that would mean that the Snyder cut never actually existed, and that Warner Bros. is just shelling out the budget of a whole new movie rather than admit it to a zealous and toxic fan base of a very mediocre film!


CGI work is expensive those Zack cuts have zero CGI done to them so they need to basically make a whole new movie out of those cuts.  Maybe you weren't being serious.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: FarkBucket18: mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?

Pro-Hint: In video production, nothing is "deleted" in 2020, it's just binned on some storage server. If someone deleted masters, they did it on farking purpose and for a specific reason. 

Do you really think the "bad takes" of modern films or TV shows are just deleted because they weren't used in the final cut of the film? It costs next to nothing to store huge amounts of video data. The originals are always kept, never deleted.

Unless it contains evidence of a crime being committed by your bread and butter. How many cop departments are going to be willing to let you film your tv show if they know you're willing to burn them? You dont play ball with the cops, they dont play ball with you.


I've lived with racists all my life, and I feel as though I know how they think better than most people. And, this is probably going to be the most white liberal thing I've ever said, but seeing posts like that reaffirms my belief that the left needs to start incorporating their own dog whistles, and start talking about racial justice and social progress without actually talking about race.

I've observed that many "blue lives" folks actually agree with me on the fundamentals of like, defunding the police. They agree that the Omaha police department shouldn't have $750,000 mine resistant vehicles. They agree that it's bad that the NYP pays out millions in misconduct suits. They agree that civil forfeitures are bad. Etc, etc, etc. The only thing they really disagree on, is how that stuff largely affects marginalized communities. The moment you bring up black people, they just shut the whole thing down, unconsciously or otherwise.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I remember this from a few stories. This was something being filmed for Live PD, and when they decided it wasn't going to air on the show (likely because someone died) they deleted the footage. Then, investigators came looking for the footage and found it was deleted because the just wiped it to reuse storage on the cameras. Now they're turning it into a criminal case?


Yeah because you are not allowed to delete evidence of a crime. If someone dies and you are filming the cops any idiot knows you must keep that footage. Any credible police department would demand that.
 
angryjd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Considering what shows like Cops and Live PD have done to normalize and even romanticize blatant police abuses of power, I'm surprised they didn't turn this into a Very Special Double Episode.


Never understood that talking point. I have watched episodes of cops for over 20 years and I don't see much evidence of "romanticized abuse of power". If the editing and manipulation were done to achieve that goal, it is certainly lost on me, and I used to do criminal defense for a living. If anything, it shines a light on how dumb some of them are.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]


jesus
 
not enough beer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: Live PD wasn't "controversial" that is patently ridiculous. More than likely this is more lefty nonsense trying to convict an innocent person to push an agenda. Once again, the guy ran from the police, didn't cooperate and was tased, which wouldve happened to anyone who did the same thing. His color is COMPLETELY irrelevant except to the nuts with an agenda. Bunch of delusional loons.


Considering I have you farkied as supports the death penalty for parking tickets this checks out. By the way all those cop shows were controversial as they were copaganda. My dad watched cops and they would be making an arrest saying someone said this that and the other when yeah they didn't say that. It normalized that they don't make mistakes and are an elite force assembled to protect the public. When in actuality they are a bunch of C students that just wanted power. My buddy from high school was a cop for three years, he left to become and electrician because he was four time's as much money and he likes his coworkers now.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Yeah because you are not allowed to delete evidence of a crime. If someone dies and you are filming the cops any idiot knows you must keep that footage. Any credible police department would demand that.


Sure, but it's not destruction of evidence until you are aware that it's evidence being sought in a criminal investigation.

If I video police taking someone down and hauling them off to jail, I can delete that video if I don't want it taking up space on my phone. If a couple days later police come to me and say "That person died in custody and we're investigating it. Here is a subpœna for that video from your phone." and I've deleted it already, I haven't committed a crime by deleting something that I wasn't aware would be evidence in a criminal investigation.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: I haven't committed a crime by deleting something that I wasn't aware would be evidence in a criminal investigation.


lol. Okay, if you say so.
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cbillrun: Live PD wasn't "controversial" that is patently ridiculous. More than likely this is more lefty nonsense trying to convict an innocent person to push an agenda. Once again, the guy ran from the police, didn't cooperate and was tased, which wouldve happened to anyone who did the same thing. His color is COMPLETELY irrelevant except to the nuts with an agenda. Bunch of delusional loons.


Cry moar
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image 425x573]

Who would have thought that Trumpers weren't paying attention to what all the protests were about?


The BLM-aligned protestors were assembled to demand due process and equal protection of law for all subject to American jurisdiction.  They had no other mission.  Their cause is a just one.
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: I stumbled upon this tweet and stared at it for fifteen minutes straight, so now you have to, too.
[Fark user image image 425x573]


Wow, republicans are shocked to learn that the rules they made apply to them too.  This is what you get when you #backtheblue. Unaccountable thugs.  He is lucky to be alive.  A black man would probably be dead.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: not enough beer: Yeah because you are not allowed to delete evidence of a crime. If someone dies and you are filming the cops any idiot knows you must keep that footage. Any credible police department would demand that.

Sure, but it's not destruction of evidence until you are aware that it's evidence being sought in a criminal investigation.

If I video police taking someone down and hauling them off to jail, I can delete that video if I don't want it taking up space on my phone. If a couple days later police come to me and say "That person died in custody and we're investigating it. Here is a subpœna for that video from your phone." and I've deleted it already, I haven't committed a crime by deleting something that I wasn't aware would be evidence in a criminal investigation.


The cops were THERE when the video was recorded, it's not like they went back two days later and someone had re-used the tape. That the cops didn't immediately order that video preserved is at least dereliction of duty of the type that should cost someone their job.

That NO ONE thought that video might be important - as either a condemnation or exculpation - suggests those cops are bad at the whole "evidence gathering" part of the job (which is a rather fundamental part of it - more than "harassing people of color" is, anyway), so they should probably find new ones.

// or be made to find new ones
// and I am 100% confident the cops saw this video as a condemnation of their actions, which is why they didn't make any effort to preserve that evidence
 
