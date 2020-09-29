 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   Fox News analyst forced waiter into 'bizarre sex act' involving father-son role play. I am disappoint   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    Andrew Napolitano, legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano, Pleading, James Kruzelnick, Plaintiff, New Jersey, Civil procedure, Child abuse  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cats In The Cradle-Harry Chapin
Youtube KUwjNBjqR-c
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Show me one Fox News analyst who isn't a groper.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta. The prominent analyst relentlessly pursued Kruzelnick and groped him in the men's bathroom, the suit states.

At this point, Kruzelnick said "this is madness!"
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Naido: "this is madness!"


Our House (metal cover by the Moracchioli family)
Youtube BAAqKVEMVN0
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmm...
On one hand, Faux Newz is full of pervs and creeps.
On the other, Napolitano has been critical of tRump and this smells rather Wohlian
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like being a pervert is a faux news hiring prerequisite.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he's not hitting up his co-workers.

That we know of.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.


...the special hell.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: On the other, Napolitano has been critical of tRump and this smells rather Wohlian


It does read like bad internet porn.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like PIzzaGate II with the special Neapolitan pizza?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of disappointed that he didn't quip "Here comes the judge"
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rhythmic slapping? Did Napolitano get his degree from Penn State?
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im tired after a normal day at work. these folks seem to have boundless creepy energy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta. The prominent analyst relentlessly pursued Kruzelnick and groped him in the men's bathroom, the suit states.

At this point, Kruzelnick said "this is madness!"


You should see the size the the glory hole he got kicked into.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.


At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News is taking a wide stance in light of the allegations.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Plaintiff is Gym Jordan.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MattytheMouse: At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Yea, but the other person was a corpse so....
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the poor guy got a big tip.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters


"father raping role playing legal eagles"
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: At least he's not hitting up his co-workers.

That we know of.


Why do you think Shepherd left...
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters


And METHODISTS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Call me daddy." Kinda hot when it involves Susannah Harker.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not so much when it involves this sleazy guido and a waiter:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UncleDirtNap: MattytheMouse: At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Yea, but the other person was a corpse so....


They never said the safe word!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about a hung jury, amirite!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: father raping


What about mother stabbing?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.

At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.


Who was playing Senator Klobuchar?
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see anything in this lawsuit. I'm at someone's home and they ask me to do sex stuff I'm not into? I leave.

Why this guy didn't leave? No idea. A quick scan of TFA doesn't seem to say he was barred from leaving.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: MattytheMouse: Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.

At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Who was playing Senator Klobuchar?


Ew, gross man. Roleplaying as a sitting senator is a step too far.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: MattytheMouse: Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.

At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Who was playing Senator Klobuchar?


Oh dear god do not tempt someone to post that.

/runs
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: I don't see anything in this lawsuit. I'm at someone's home and they ask me to do sex stuff I'm not into? I leave.

Why this guy didn't leave? No idea. A quick scan of TFA doesn't seem to say he was barred from leaving.


If he tried to leave, the judge would have held him in contempt.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.


I hear there may be a new opening at Fox. I believe they prefer to hire people with less-than-usual predilections.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Magorn: So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters

And METHODISTS!

[Fark user image image 425x289]


Please, what movie is this from?
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: UNC_Samurai: MattytheMouse: Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.

At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Who was playing Senator Klobuchar?

Ew, gross man. Roleplaying as a sitting senator is a step too far.


What about a laying-down senator?

*boom chicka wow wow*
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Pert: Magorn: So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters

And METHODISTS!

[Fark user image image 425x289]

Please, what movie is this from?


Blazing Saddles by Mel Brooks.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Pert: Magorn: So let's see who we have here on the Group Fox bench

We got leerers and gropers, loofa molestors, S&M devotees, rapists, Father-roleplayers, and Litters

And METHODISTS!

[Fark user image image 425x289]

Please, what movie is this from?


Schindler's List
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pledge to Hedley Lamarr
Youtube SoM-ZC7uNnc
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

I hear there may be a new opening at Fox. I believe they prefer to hire people with less-than-usual predilections.


Nah, like I'd said: my roleplay was consensual. I'm also like, thirty years old. I wouldn't be a good fit for Fox's climate of old boys forcing themselves on interns.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: UNC_Samurai: MattytheMouse: Subtonic: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

...the special hell.

At, at least my roleplay in which I ate somebody was 100% consensual.

Who was playing Senator Klobuchar?

Ew, gross man. Roleplaying as a sitting senator is a step too far.


Would depend on the Senator for me. Totally could see AOC being a Domme.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmnky: I don't see anything in this lawsuit. I'm at someone's home and they ask me to do sex stuff I'm not into? I leave.

Why this guy didn't leave? No idea. A quick scan of TFA doesn't seem to say he was barred from leaving.


That was the first time. The second time was alledly date rape drug, and after that it became even more aggressive. Just because someone may have consented once does not mean they consent every time.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.


Did you cum?
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Hmmm...
On one hand, Faux Newz is full of pervs and creeps.
On the other, Napolitano has been critical of tRump and this smells rather Wohlian


And just in time, since Project Veritas has just done another thing about Ilhan Omar.

Good thing these stories are coming out, since it's easier than winning elections by...you know...having policies that help Americans.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Brujo: MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.

Did you cum?


I would go into details, but Fark is not your personal erotica.
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Eh, not as weird as my roleplays. Last night, I was involved in a furry RP in which a mouse vore'd a cat.


I think the difference is yours included consent, where as the play mentioned in the article does not.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Silver haired degenerate
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good gosh, just too unbelievable to believe really.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Naido: he met Napolitano while working as a waiter at the Mohawk House restaurant in Sparta. The prominent analyst relentlessly pursued Kruzelnick and groped him in the men's bathroom, the suit states.

At this point, Kruzelnick said "this is madness!"


One might say it was One Step Beyond.
 
