Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are trying to teach our kids we really need to stay in school right now, and we need to do everything we can do to keep ourselves and others safe"

Why the fark are you at a football game, then?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That coach is one selfish individual, indeed.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: "We are trying to teach our kids we really need to stay in school right now, and we need to do everything we can do to keep ourselves and others safe"

Why the fark are you at a football game, then?


To some people, "everything we can," means "what I'm willing to do." But I think that person is at least aware of the connection between embracing prevention methods and doing some "normal" things again. The coach violated the other part of the "social contract," which is staying away from others if you think you might be sick. Hopefully, he didn't pass it to any kids, coaches or parents.
 
xiola
‘’ 1 minute ago  
hut, hut, hike

Apparently Subby hasn't seen a football game since the 80s

/bye NFL,  my fantasy team sucked anyways
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It looks like a league for 8 year olds. This guy thought his meaningless scrimmage for eight year olds beat out any health concerns.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Professor_Doctor: "We are trying to teach our kids we really need to stay in school right now, and we need to do everything we can do to keep ourselves and others safe"

Why the fark are you at a football game, then?


Football, guns, God. In that order.

It's a religion for some people.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until you have a piece of paper saying you're positive, you're negative.

The coaches first and only mistake was getting tested. Dumbass. Now who is going to coach the next football scrimmage? FOOTBALL.
 
