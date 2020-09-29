 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   "We did make a clear agreement at the end that it would have to be kept a secret. No one could know....... so I told the newspaper"   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Awkward, hiring escorts, sexy nights, weird turn of events, part of his normal routine, much talking, photos of the woman, physical sides of a relationship, long periods  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really? I'd tell everyone.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I hired an escort and my best friend's mum turned up"

I didn't read the article because I'm pretty sure I've already seen the movie version.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was it Stacy's mom?  I hear she's got it going on...
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hired an escort and subby's mom turned up.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why no Giggity tag?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Hustler,

Long time knuckle-glazier, first time writer. You'll never believe what happened behind the Walgreens!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why this is news.  According to PornHub, this happens all the time.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a mother lover, you're a mother lover....
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of this "can't tell if creepy or wholesome" story of siblings sharing a nude photo where sister assures bro that she will never tell a soul about this in the midst of posting about it on Reddit.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: I hired an escort and subby's mom turned up.


Queue the onslaught of your momjokes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Who is Eric Cartman's father?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Unsurprisingly, James has decided he will never tell his friend about what happened. "

Oh, I'll bet he will tell him. He'll just pass it off as a joke.

"You mean like the time I shagged yer mum?" "Ha, ha, very funny."
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yms: I hired an escort and subby's mom turned up.


Wait, you had to pay her? That's never been my experience in dealing with subby's mom...
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved the part where he mentions he's seen her as a client multiple times since.
 
northgrave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare trifecta threesome now in play:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: yms: I hired an escort and subby's mom turned up.

Wait, you had to pay her? That's never been my experience in dealing with subby's mom...


Hell, that biatch paid me.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's unbelievable.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OldRod: Was it Stacy's mom?  I hear she's got it going on...


I had this song in my head while reading the article. Now I want to give Rachel Hunter a massage.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

amb: OldRod: Was it Stacy's mom?  I hear she's got it going on...

I had this song in my head while reading the article. Now I want to give Rachel Hunter a massage.


This will help you get that song out of your head:

Stacy's Dad (Fountains Of Wayne Parody) 【covered by Anna】
Youtube SRk_52uQfMY
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Dear Penthouse Forum. You hear about this kind of thing but I never thought this would happen to me..."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And the award for the best trump card to play during the next argument with that friend goes to....
 
overthinker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I loved the part where he mentions he's seen her as a client multiple times since.


PornHub and Penthouse both suggest this is a farce article. However, I think its becoming more 'reality' for some. A server at a restaurant I frequent, a longtime friend's cousin, a neighbor who used to live 2 houses up the street, and at my age, another friend's daughter's boyfriend's mom have all suggested 'mutually beneficial arrangements' to me since July. Its a strange world we live in today.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Reminds me of this "can't tell if creepy or wholesome" story of siblings sharing a nude photo where sister assures bro that she will never tell a soul about this in the midst of posting about it on Reddit.


uhhhhh...

Huh. Ok?

That's, well, alright then.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's going to make those "That's not what your mom said" joke even funnier.

/my brother and I say those all the time.  People say "uh...wait....aren't you brothers?" And I say 'yeah, that's what makes it so funny.'
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Now there's an article that would've been better if it only consisted of the headline...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'I hired an escort and my best friend's mum turned up'

That's a pretty specific escort service.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: Grungehamster: Reminds me of this "can't tell if creepy or wholesome" story of siblings sharing a nude photo where sister assures bro that she will never tell a soul about this in the midst of posting about it on Reddit.

uhhhhh...

Huh. Ok?

That's, well, alright then.


Pretty much my reaction. Good on them for getting it resolved if they are both comfortable with it. Does not actually come off as sexually charged like I would expect it to be if someone was faking the story.

Still slightly weirded out that started with "how do I help my bro with size insecurity" gets an "UPDATE: situation resolved, can confirm he has a nice hog." She could totally keep that detail to herself.
 
