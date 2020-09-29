 Skip to content
(CBS News)   It's in the air tonight   (cbsnews.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They need an ad campaign to spread the word about this, maybe with this guy:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great, more negative news about COVID.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK look, I'm no epidemiologist but airborne transmission has been the only thing that supports the numbers of infected persons. My little circle of friends and I were talking about this in f*cking March. To me this is simple common sense, and I don't know why it's being treated as some brand new talking point right now - except for the purposeful obfuscation of clear guidance by the established financial interests who have something to lose by their wage slaves not working like dogs to keep them rich.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NINDJA - In The Air Tonight (starring Isabelle & Felicien) [Official Kizomba Video]
Youtube NuA8_jNCK08
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isabelle & Felicien - Soha Mil Pasos (Kizomba remix)
Youtube dm_TzKprOls
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Trump told me he was drowning, I would not lend a hand.

Well I might, and then YOINK ... "PSYCH!"
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

huntercr: And I've been waiting for this moment for all my life, oh Lord


well, if they told me you were drowning; I would not lend a hand
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Say, what ever happened to the Wash Your Lyrics meme?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
LOL.  Right now the radio where I'm at (yes, an actual radio) is playing "In the Air Tonight" by Phil Collins.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah the song above ^^^^^^^
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Oh great, more negative news about COVID.


Was there some kind of positive news about COVID that I missed?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Headlines that make you go hmmmmm.
 
cptcaveman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Without reading the article:

1) Hide from all people
2) If you can't hide, treat all places as if they are radioactive
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Say, what ever happened to the Wash Your Lyrics meme?
[Fark user image image 850x1239]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: OK look, I'm no epidemiologist but airborne transmission has been the only thing that supports the numbers of infected persons. My little circle of friends and I were talking about this in f*cking March. To me this is simple common sense, and I don't know why it's being treated as some brand new talking point right now - except for the purposeful obfuscation of clear guidance by the established financial interests who have something to lose by their wage slaves not working like dogs to keep them rich.


I've wondered about that as well, I think we've always known but somehow after that Trump tape thing where he states that it's airborne now it's fact?

This thought scares me more than the airborne part.
 
p51d007
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1. STAY indoors
2. QUIT your job
3. WEAR a mask 24/7
4. DO NOT go anywhere
5. Depend on the government for everything
6. ONLY watch or listen to CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NY Times

THAT is what they want!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Marissa Nadler & Stephen Brodsky - In the Air Tonight (Official Audio)
Youtube SBMM3aoT9Rc

I like this cover.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If Trump told me he was drowning, I would not lend a hand.

Well I might, and then YOINK ... "PSYCH!"


I wouldn't believe him, and would keep my thumb on my wallet and watch until I was convinced he was no longer a threat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I dunno.  A guy I went to high school with posted this on Facebook.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy is the CHIEF advisor.  There were other advisors, but he was the chief of the advisors.  So I don't think you can disagree with him.  Speaking as the Associate Chief Poster of Fark, I know what I'm talking about.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. STAY indoors
2. QUIT your job
3. WEAR a mask 24/7
4. DO NOT go anywhere
5. Depend on the government for everything
6. ONLY watch or listen to CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NY Times

THAT is what they want!


Rush Limbaugh typing detected.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: If Trump told me he was drowning, I would not lend a hand.

Well I might, and then YOINK ... "PSYCH!"


No need. He'd float like a manatee.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. STAY indoors
2. QUIT your job
3. WEAR a mask 24/7
4. DO NOT go anywhere
5. Depend on the government for everything
6. ONLY watch or listen to CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NY Times

THAT is what they want!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: 1. STAY indoors
2. QUIT your job
3. WEAR a mask 24/7
4. DO NOT go anywhere
5. Depend on the government for everything
6. ONLY watch or listen to CNN, MSNBC, PBS, NY Times

THAT is what they want!


It's beyond parody at this point.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"All this may sound like wonky scientific discussion that is deep in the weeds - and it is..."

I rolled my eyes so hard I'm blind now.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Have another hit
Quicksilver Messenger Service ~ "Fresh Air" 1970 HQ
Youtube SgVq0NJCccI
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: kdawg7736: Oh great, more negative news about COVID.

Was there some kind of positive news about COVID that I missed?


If you got positive news, you should stay home for 2 weeks.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: OK look, I'm no epidemiologist but airborne transmission has been the only thing that supports the numbers of infected persons. My little circle of friends and I were talking about this in f*cking March. To me this is simple common sense, and I don't know why it's being treated as some brand new talking point right now - except for the purposeful obfuscation of clear guidance by the established financial interests who have something to lose by their wage slaves not working like dogs to keep them rich.


I would not be surprised that some of this confusion and slow to speak in certain terms is from what you imagine, politics and bafoons taint just about everything in our world.


BUT there is i am fairly sure the understanding that the yahoo tv watching masses are simpletons that assume too much and think too little.

A disease that spreads from mucus droplets in the air, is not the same as a diseases spread by an organism (virus, bacteria, whatever), that without mucus droplets can itself spread through the air.

Those two situations are critically distinctly different, for how we have to cope with them.
Without the mucus droplets, the vast majority of face masks and air filters would be pointless, and completely change the fundamental nature of the situation for what will and will not work.

But using just the one simple statement "air born transmission" does not make that distinction for anyone.
And so it is a situation that when you might want to impart important information to the masses, en mass.
That could very nearly be impossible, and potentially quite bad if too many people make the wrong assumptions.
You can't actually just say stuff plainly to mass crowds of unthinking emotionally driven reactionary people.
As a lack of reliable background information and critical thinking skills, means the message you want to give may very easily be misunderstood.
 
