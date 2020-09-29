 Skip to content
(NPR)   New Navy supercarrier will be christened the USS Doris Miller, the first to be named for an enlisted sailor, and the first to be named after an African American   (npr.org) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doris?  Doris? Earth to Doris, come in Doris . . .
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Doris Miller, who went by "Dorie" in the Navy, was one of the first American heroes of World War II.
During the attack on Pearl Harbor, as his battleship, the USS West Virginia, was sinking, the powerfully-built Miller, who was the ship's boxing champion, helped move his dying captain to better cover, then jumped behind a machine gun and shot at Japanese planes until his ammunition was gone.

As a Black sailor in 1941, he wasn't supposed to even fire a gun. This means that when he reached for that weapon, he was taking on two enemies: The Japanese fliers and the pervasive discrimination in his own country.

"One of the ways in which the Navy discriminated against African Americans was that they limited them to certain types of jobs, or what we call 'ratings' in the Navy," said Regina Akers, a historian with the Naval History and Heritage Command. "So, for African Americans, many were messmen or stewards. Dorie Miller was a messman, which meant that he basically took care of an officer, laid out his clothes, shined his shoes and served meals."

Akers said much of the attention at the time, and since, has been on Miller firing the anti-aircraft gun, which he wasn't even trained to do. In fact, it's a moment Hollywood briefly portrayed in several movies about the attack.
But Akers said what Miller did afterward is just as important: he began pulling injured sailors out of the burning, oil-covered water of the harbor, and was one of the last men to leave his ship as it sank, and continued getting sailors to safety after that.

An official Navy commendation list of those whose actions during the attack stood out mentioned a Black sailor.
But it didn't bother to name Miller, a 22-year-old sharecropper's son from Waco, Texas.

This dude earned it.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why would he go by the name 'Doris' if his name is 'Dorie'? Is gay in play?

I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow. Don't they usually name carriers after Presidents now?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Wow. Don't they usually name carriers after Presidents now?


USS John Stennis begs to differ.
 
sleze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Wow. Don't they usually name carriers after Presidents now?


They have in recent history.  With Enterprise coming, I am glad they stopped naming them after politicians.  At least the Bush is named after a Navy Vet.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Why would he go by the name 'Doris' if his name is 'Dorie'? Is gay in play?

A heavily-built boxing champion can go by whatever name he wants.
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seriously subby, spiffy tag? We have an oft-mis-used hero tag for just this kind of story.
 
MFK
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What are the odds that Trump tries to stop this?
 
reddawg1234
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are naming after Cuba Gooding jr?  Seems odd
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm glad to hear we're addressing the carrier shortage.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: I'm an Egyptian!: Wow. Don't they usually name carriers after Presidents now?

USS John Stennis begs to differ.


If the USS Stennis was being built today, it likely would not get that name. He was a great friend to the Navy, but a staunch supporter of segegation as a Mississippi senator.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Am I too late to make a pumped full of hot seamen joke?
 
riknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MFK: What are the odds that Trump tries to stop this?


Surprisingly he approved it when this story broke a over a year ago which shock alot of people.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Met a black man at Walmart (Helped him grab something from the top shelf), turned out he served on the Franklin in WW2.  Was on it when it sunk.  So I said, "Wait here." and ran to grab a couple lawn chairs.  we sat down in that aisle for a good hour chatting and sharing war stories (I served on the Constellation).  he was a lifer and retired from the Navy.  which as a black man in that era, I could not imagine.  Cool dude.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
First Supercarrier named for an enlisted African-American but certainly not the first ship.  USS Harmon was the first ship.

He certainly deserves it as much as anyone else does.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess that's one way to pander..
They can't use Trump's name until 2025 anyways.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Why would he go by the name 'Doris' if his name is 'Dorie'?


Fail

Doris Miller, who went by "Dorie"

Also:

the powerfully-built Miller, who was the ship's boxing champion

"Hey, isn't Doris a girl's na--OW OW! NOT IN THE FACE NOT IN THE FACE!!!!!"

/You have died of dysentery dissin' Dorie.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: First Supercarrier named for an enlisted African-American but certainly not the first ship.  USS Harmon was the first ship.


Not even the first Navy ship named after him: FF-1091 (formerly DE-1091) USS Miller was the the first.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About. Goddam. Time.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly? I think that it's long deserved. Too few people know who Doris Miller is.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I'm an Egyptian!: Wow. Don't they usually name carriers after Presidents now?


Nimitz, Vinson, Enterprise, Miller,
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Johnny Cash - A Boy Named Sue (Live)
Youtube WOHPuY88Ry4
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Badmoodman: Why would he go by the name 'Doris' if his name is 'Dorie'?

Fail

Doris Miller, who went by "Dorie"

Also:

the powerfully-built Miller, who was the ship's boxing champion

"Hey, isn't Doris a girl's na--OW OW! NOT IN THE FACE NOT IN THE FACE!!!!!"

/You have died of dysentery dissin' Dorie.


No wonder he grew up to be a bad ass....it's just like "A Boy Named Sue".
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Breaker Moran: I'm glad to hear we're addressing the carrier shortage.


You mean the carrier gap?

