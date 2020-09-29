 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   But how do they get cigarettes up to their blowholes?   (news.sky.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Wales, football matches, Football, The Football League, Cardiff, The Football Association, sidelines of children, Welsh adults  
•       •       •

845 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.huffpost.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I can certainly see why they would

e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smokers will only see this as Government oppression of their freedums.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I can certainly see why you wouldnt want to deal with the irritating odor and possible lung damage while you are beating an opposing fan unconscious with a piece of rebar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zepillin: Well I can certainly see why they would

[e3.365dm.com image 850x478]


Seen nearby, on fire...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mandatory whale blowhole mention
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: [Fark user image 425x244] [View Full Size image _x_]
Mandatory whale blowhole mention


dammit, you literally posted less than a minute ago and i was ready to... *sigh* always the bridesmaid :(
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They banned smoking on the sidelines?! Ridiculous! The smokers will just be in the way on the field!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Smokers will only see this as Government oppression of their freedums.


Which would be silly, as the Football Association of Wales isn't part of the government.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone's about to get told
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: yuthinasia: [Fark user image 425x244] [View Full Size image _x_]
Mandatory whale blowhole mention

dammit, you literally posted less than a minute ago and i was ready to... *sigh* always the bridesmaid :(


You're just the latest in a string of people I've disappointed
 
schrepjm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What's Nigel going to do? He's got to be on the sidelines to properly evaluate his bets.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, stop fat shaming whales.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: gameshowhost: yuthinasia: [Fark user image 425x244] [View Full Size image _x_]
Mandatory whale blowhole mention

dammit, you literally posted less than a minute ago and i was ready to... *sigh* always the bridesmaid :(

You're just the latest in a string of people I've disappointed


i'm cool with sloppy seconds. hold me!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.