(Pink News UK)   Actual headline: "Bisexual pastor-turned-stripper 'blesses' the world with her 'sacred' sexuality through OnlyFans"   (pinknews.co.uk) divider line
    Giggity, Gender role, huge step, bisexual pastor, YouTube, Sexual orientation, Nikole Mitchell, young age, duplicitous life  
•       •       •

Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Applicable research, for those curious about the facts of the story.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, now this is a good salvation story.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise Boobies
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boondock3806: [Fark user image image 425x248]
[Fark user image image 425x280]

Applicable research, for those curious about the facts of the story.


You're doing the lord's work.
 
6655321
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amen, Brothers and Sisters. For only $29.99 you van receive a Pastor Traci Lords Prayer Cloth blessed by TL herself.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6655321: Amen, Brothers and Sisters. For only $29.99 you van receive a Pastor Traci Lords Prayer Cloth blessed by TL herself.


Down by the river?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She is blessed
 
Froman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I personally believe the world will be a much better place with more strippers and fewer pastors.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're so bad at grifting Christians that you have to take your clothes off.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: See, now this is a good salvation story.


What's the Pavlov effect got to do with this??
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Love is God.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ain't no cult like a sex cult, though this is hardly the Church of All Worlds.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bi$exual pa$tor-turned-$tripper 'ble$$e$' the world with her '$acred' $exuality through OnlyFan$
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Click the pic for NSFW niceness.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
She looks like the detective from SVU.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The power of Christ compelled her?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I donated.
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am deeply OK with this.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She can fark the hell out of me anytime.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mine eyes have seen the glory..

Or..

Oh cum, all ye faithful.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x425]

Click the pic for NSFW niceness.


She should have fairy wings in the nsfw photo. Looks like Tinkerbell landing on an elephant.
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well that will lead to an entirely different sort of Palm Sunday.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
cdn.christianpost.comView Full Size

Call now for your miracle squirt water.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
She's welcome to bring some Joy To The World.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see the light!
 
3horn
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Certainly a lot less work and risk than Flirty Fishing.
 
lectos
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A grift is a grift.  So, nothing changed really.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"From a young age, I had fantasized about being a stripper," Mitchell, who now works as an erotic dancer on OnlyFans, told The Post.

they said, 'We'd like you to be one of our pastors,'" she recalled. "To be on stage in front of thousands of people - that's what I had been dreaming of for years."

Sounds like all her dreams have come true.
 
alitaki
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Type O Negative - Christian Woman [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube 3sMALbhJU6M
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lectos: A grift is a grift.  So, nothing changed really.


On the contrary, she went from selling something imaginary to something real. Good for her.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lectos: A grift is a grift.  So, nothing changed really.


Strippers are more honest, they give what they're paid for.
 
undernova
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Give 'em hell, lady. Er, whatever. You're attractive, but I'm still not paying any more than I currently am.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Onward, Christian Soldiers.. marching off to fap..
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lectos: A grift is a grift.  So, nothing changed really.


I can see boobs and a hot butt.  I can't see any phony baloney "God".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x425]

Click the pic for NSFW niceness.


The Lord does some nice work.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Her Instagram, which is linked on her website for public consumption.

Go with, NSFW.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Her Instagram, which is linked on her website for public consumption.

Go with, NSFW.


She is incredibly cute.. (scroll, scroll)  Log in to continue?  Damn..
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's hot, but not $25USD/month to see her explicit media hot.

Ps, there's free porn all over the internet...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x425]

Click the pic for NSFW niceness.


no to the linked pic.  she looks like she got there by some bad accident- puts a damper on the sexy, thinking of the poor mangled helicopter crew just out of frame.
Buddy Cole: 'when i was a minister, everything i ever did made me feel like a prostitute, and when i was a prostitute, everything i ever did made me feel holy'.  wise words!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Technoir: She's hot, but not $25USD/month to see her explicit media hot.

Ps, there's free porn all over the internet...


Why do you hate her independence?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, if she gets her jollies showing off her goods to thirsty lads and lassies on the internet, more power to her. If she wants to justify it to herself with some magical rationale, then that's her business.

But I find it a bit sketchy to try and attract people to your faith by appealing to their animal needs.

I feel the same way about church potlucks.
 
mod3072
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really don't get this whole Only Fans thing. Are there really that many people out there going "Pictures and videos of naked women are great and all, but is there any way that I can pay premium prices to get the same thing that I'm currently getting for free? And what's with all of this free oxygen? Why am I not paying for this!?" Seriously, literally anything your sick, twisted little mind can come up with is already out there somewhere, free of charge. Gorgeous women. Ugly women. Young women. Old women. Fat women. Skinny women. Big boobs. Small boobs. Chicks with dicks. Midgets ("little people", if we're being politically correct, but let's be honest - nobody is in to "little person" porn). And any and all combinations of the above, doing any and all manner of things that Jesus would probably frown upon. Or so I've been led to believe. I haven't seen it personally.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: But I find it a bit sketchy to try and attract people to your faith by appealing to their animal needs.

Eh, only if you think sex is dirty.  Christians do, but I'm more than ready for a variation of Christianity that's matured past the fetishisation of scandal.  Not that I think she's a trailblazer but I've never met a pastor with credibility, anyway.

I find it more sketchy that she's playing up the "bisexual" angle.  I've known bisexuals; this crap annoys them because most aren't promiscuous (at least, not any more than the general population).  It's not even as if they have a bigger playing field, necessarily.  They have fetishes like anyone else; the fetishes merely aren't sex-specific.  But they get treated like whores by straights and get resentment from homosexuals because they can "blend if they want" (you'd think gay people would understand sexuality isn't that simple).

I do get that it's a lucrative keyword in the porn "industry" and for all I know she may actually be bisexual but let's be honest about how cynically she's selling herself here.  This is an ad-presented-as-article that wastes no time putting forward the search terms she's targeting.  If all she's doing is stripping solo for an audience then "bisexual" is superfluous.
 
Omis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She got a life coach and became a stripper.  That's one shiatty life coach.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Ain't no cult like a sex cult, though this is hardly the Church of All Worlds.


Thou art God.
 
