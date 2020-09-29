 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Why wouldn't BDSM and dominatrix services be up during 2020?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When you're under pressure to keep your shiat together in the midst of dire and stressful circumstances, it's a big relief to turn over the reins to someone else.  Literally and figuratively.

Plus extreme human contact when you've been in isolation is pretty compelling.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's nice having some control for once.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.


I look at it from the flip side myself.  I have so much on my shoulders right now I want to let someone else drive for a bit.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let your freak flag fly, ladies and gents. We're all getting f**ked anyhow, just not in the fun way.
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beats me
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: Beats me


Shakes tiny whip.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Let your freak flag fly, ladies and gents. We're all getting f**ked anyhow, just not in the fun way.


Might as well get some fun in as memories in your head by paying a Dominatrix before bank accounts run dry and kleptocrats like Donald Trump run out with America's money.

/Remembering old fun like being the center of attention while the girl you're out on a date with is flogging you publicly and suddenly more girls want to get in on the fun whipping you and touching you at the BDSM club
//Never go to a BDSM club when you're a single male unless you like to watch, because no one will engage with you, I strangely got bored with it when I was watching other people tied up but not being tied up myself
///Wish these BDSM clubs played Goth Rock, I might have been less bored
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.


What is godamn farking depressing is people sometimes want to turn over control and don't want to be abused when it happens.

but that isn't a fetish. It's just the way things are.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Finally, a good use for my N95 ball gags.
 
LL316
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because there's no Republican National Convention?
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Because when you've been holed up in your COVID bunker masturbating 8 hours a day, stepsister porn gets boring...

/was way ahead of the curve
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Because Fark is not your personal erotica site...?
 
Unoriginal_Username [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.

What is godamn farking depressing is people sometimes want to turn over control and don't want to be abused when it happens.

but that isn't a fetish. It's just the way things are.


That comment is confusing. Why would it be depressing that people want to turn over control and not be abused?
BDSM isn't about abuse. It's about a consensual power exchange. If someone is getting abusive, then there's a major problem and someone needs to go to jail.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FARK used to have a group on FetLife if I remember correctly.

There's also a few openly BDSM folks on here.

That people would want to give up control, or willingly take control of a consenting partner shouldn't be that uncommon or unbelievable. It's an incredible stress relief.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Aren't we already being punished enough?
 
Suflig
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mmojo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's exploded. subs are coming out of the woodwork like crazy these days. Lotta people stuck at home who need discipline.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
SM confuses me. Wouldn't a sadist be kind to a masochist?
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [Fark user image 532x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


So many questions...
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mmojo: It's exploded. subs are coming out of the woodwork like crazy these days. Lotta people stuck at home who need discipline.


The amount of people who are littles or submissives in my profession astound me.
 
That KY Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.

I look at it from the flip side myself.  I have so much on my shoulders right now I want to let someone else drive for a bit.


Yep!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone wants someone else to do all the work.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hmmm. Gives a whole new meaning to "subby"....
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Beats me


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Hmmm. Gives a whole new old meaning to "subby"....


Fixed. Subby was used to refer to a BDSM submissive more so than one who submitted articles on Fark.com.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, I've had plenty of time to practice my knots, so I might as well put them to use.

/Somerville bowline vs. Burlington bowline; this is a serious decision.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: Kirablue42: Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.

What is godamn farking depressing is people sometimes want to turn over control and don't want to be abused when it happens.

but that isn't a fetish. It's just the way things are.

That comment is confusing. Why would it be depressing that people want to turn over control and not be abused?
BDSM isn't about abuse. It's about a consensual power exchange. If someone is getting abusive, then there's a major problem and someone needs to go to jail.


Yep, Safe, Sane, and Consensual.  Though there are plenty of 'doms' that are just abusive.  A good clue about that are ones that think all subs are their subs or the 'I don't believe in safewords' dingleberries.

I've heard from a friend that it's a very interesting experience trusting someone/being trusted and exploring each others limits and going down fetish rabbit holes.

hardinparamedic: The amount of people who are littles or submissives in my profession astound me.


I'd imagine that it's nice to be able to 'turn off' after seeing what paramedics have to see/put up with every day.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.

What is godamn farking depressing is people sometimes want to turn over control and don't want to be abused when it happens.

but that isn't a fetish. It's just the way things are.


What's depressing about it?

Serious question because I'm not sure where you are going with it, be it confused by BDSM or if this is a random political pondering....
 
Slypork
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Masochism Tango
Youtube OVw3zjENiCw
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That KY Girl: Diogenes: Tr0mBoNe: It's nice having some control for once.

I look at it from the flip side myself.  I have so much on my shoulders right now I want to let someone else drive for a bit.

Yep!


But when someone else "drives," are you riding in the passenger seat, or behind the car pushing it?

Sorry for the ignorance, but I never understood this dynamic.  Not judging at all, just bewildered.  If I need to take a load off, I want the control of not having to do anything.

Or wait, do I have this backwards--is the "driver" the sub?
 
Slypork
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Let your freak flag fly, ladies and gents. We're all getting f**ked anyhow, just not in the fun way.


Dr. Hook - Freakin' at the Freaker's Ball
Youtube uo9bKdIG_Yw

Mildly NSFW language
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: SM confuses me. Wouldn't a sadist be kind to a masochist?


You can't look at things, or specific activities, in absolute terms.

Denial is definitely a tool the sadist can wield.  You have to know your sub and what makes them tick.  When things go right it's definitely a dance.

I know for my part, a bit of kindness along the way makes me much more willing to go farther into the kinkier and harder stuff.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: mmojo: It's exploded. subs are coming out of the woodwork like crazy these days. Lotta people stuck at home who need discipline.

The amount of people who are littles or submissives in my profession astound me.


You know, Fark isn't supposed to be my personal erotica site, but you aren't helping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: Or wait, do I have this backwards--is the "driver" the sub?


That's called "topping from the bottom" if I'm reading you correctly.  Some people find it annoying.

But this stuff, like I said above, can't be viewed in absolute terms.  The relationship is dynamic.  If you want complete subservience, that's something your Dom should know.
 
