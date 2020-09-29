 Skip to content
 
maxandgrinch
5 hours ago  
Nobody wants to see parrots aping each other and doing that monkey see monkey do nonsense.


/my parrot learned my laugh
//mom liked parrot sitting when I was away for college
///RIP Roccoooooo hahahahahaha shuddup the bluefront amazon
 
olapbill
1 hour ago  
oh goody. another mirror link
 
Biledriver
1 hour ago  
Kids In The Hall - Live Parrot
Youtube e6xLmI6kh9U
 
Billy Liar
1 hour ago  
Hey, I wonder where they picked that up.
 
jtown
56 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
55 minutes ago  
Mynah birds are even more notorious.
my aunt & uncle lived not that far from a bird sanctuary. this was my introduction to swearing birds. ok, swearing mynah birds.
There was a huge sign on their enclosure 'These birds can and WILL swear.'
nobody was offended. nobody complained. nobody threatened to sue because a bird good at copying words said something 'out of context'.
my mum laughed when a wolf-whistle from one of the parrots got the mynah birds attention, and one of the mynah birds swore back.
all at a time when camcorders didn't exist in a portable format... no cine camera either.
I think I must've been about 12 or 13 at the time.
but yeah, I'm not offended when a bird swears.
yes, I will hold my hands up and admit to going into pet shops and encouraging birds to swear when the staff weren't looking :-)
a friend of mine has a parrot and yes, that parrot swears. it also likes shouting 'BAWBAG' as I found out when I looked after it (and his cats) a few years back. you had to shout 'bawbag' back at the bird or he'd chirp, squawk and flap like you were killing it. in fact you had to do that before you did anything else.
 
blondambition
51 minutes ago  

My grandfather's budgie could wolf whistle.
 
WhoGAS
49 minutes ago  
I rescued her from a non-English speaking person.  Her first English was "Shut the fark up" thanks to my daughter...who is NOT a parrot lover.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
31 minutes ago  
Video won't load.Anyone got a youtube link?
 
