 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Flight attendant laid off due to Covid-19 becomes drug dealer, and things don't turn out well for her with that either   (metro.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Illegal drug trade, Police, Drug addiction, Drug, Stoke-on-Trent, Class A drugs, Alexandra Florentina Dobre, Staffordshire  
•       •       •

1463 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 12:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Who would have thought it would work?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmm. I'm starting to think that a one time $1,200 stimulus check wasn't enough.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK has started putting big pharma representatives in prison?

/oh right its only the drug dealers who pay bribes who can do it legally
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight attendant, so an English 8?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't wait for the adaptation to hit TV!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't work, you don't eat.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Flight attendant, so an English 8?


The pic is apparently already beer-goggled for you.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the economy is rough when drug dealers start getting laid off.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should've gone into law enforcement.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

/dammit I just got outta my bunk
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Hmm. I'm starting to think that a one time $1,200 stimulus check wasn't enough.


someone didn't RTFA.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's been watching too much "Good Girls", it seems.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to know the brits are just as stupid as we are when it comes to their drug laws.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: MattytheMouse: Hmm. I'm starting to think that a one time $1,200 stimulus check wasn't enough Boris Johnson doesn't know how to handle COVID-19, because he was hoping it would kill off the sick and poor and got sick himself due to that sociopathic twatwaffle not knowing what Irony is.

someone didn't RTFA.


Better?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who will be feet model in the movie?
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If fly don't fly, get high on your own supply?

I got nothing, obviously.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: MattytheMouse: Hmm. I'm starting to think that a one time $1,200 stimulus check wasn't enough.

someone didn't RTFA.


People don't read TFA on Fark.

All the information better be in the headline, because that is what we are going to base our strongly worded posts on in the thread.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: I can't wait for the adaptation to hit TV!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Air hostess" sounds just as demeaning as "sky waitress".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: MattytheMouse: Hmm. I'm starting to think that a one time $1,200 stimulus check wasn't enough.

someone didn't RTFA.


There's only so much time in a day.  Being sanctimonious AND reading the article is sometimes a bridge too far.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "Air hostess" sounds just as demeaning as "sky waitress".



I suppose better than Air Snack Cake.
 
Anim [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "Air hostess" sounds just as demeaning as "sky waitress".


"Fly Girl" was already claimed by the '90s
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This movie will be the ultimate collaboration between Tarantino, Guy Ritchie, and the Coen brothers.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.