(Guardian)   If you're going to try to spring your wife from jail by hijacking a helicopter do not - and I cannot stress this bit enough - DO NOT book the chopper with your own name then spend the flight being airsick   (theguardian.com) divider line
Todd300
5 hours ago  
, Mr. President.

Fark user image
 
Resident Muslim
48 minutes ago  
Perp line up:
staticg.sportskeeda.com
 
rnatalie
46 minutes ago  
reelingreviews.com
 
Pert
46 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "Gielen, a convicted drug smuggler, met and married his wife in the mixed-gender Hasselt prison last year."

Wait.... what?
 
skinink
45 minutes ago  
"Mike Gielen, 24, threatened the helicopter's pilot using a replica handgun as he sought to spring Kristel Appelt, 27, from Berkendaal women's prison in south Brussels on Friday, where she was being held on suspicion of murdering an ex-boyfriend."

Well, that's quite a story for one paragraph. Though I'd have second thoughts about marrying someone who's accused of killing a former lover. It's like ghosting someone is not enough.
 
Resident Muslim
43 minutes ago  

Pert: Ftfa: "Gielen, a convicted drug smuggler, met and married his wife in the mixed-gender Hasselt prison last year."

Wait.... what?


Interesting.
While it sounds much better than being caught between gangbangers and the Aryan Nation wars in a regular prison, I'm guessing two months of drama in that situation and you'll prefer to get shanked.
 
swankywanky
39 minutes ago  
rellimzone.com
 
Fireproof
36 minutes ago  

swankywanky: [rellimzone.com image 500x281]


Just came back to post that exact photo!

/At least I reloaded the thread before posting.
 
dittybopper
35 minutes ago  
Well, it *HAS* been done successfully in the past.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​helicopter_prison_escapes
 
dittybopper
35 minutes ago  
JAFO = Just Another Farkin' Offender.
 
thehellisthis
33 minutes ago  
Belgium sounds fun.  Even their complete dorks have more entertaining lives than most of our gangs pretend to have.
 
Harry Freakstorm
33 minutes ago  
Wife in prison sounds like a pretty good deal.

You're married but you control the tv remote.  And if you need the dishes or some laundry done, just send her a letter about her sister stopping by to check on you.  She'll break out if there in no time.
 
whatshisname
29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wife in prison sounds like a pretty good deal.


Especially if she's suspected of murdering her ex.
 
Nocrash
25 minutes ago  
God that woman must be fantastic in bed.
 
dittybopper
23 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Belgium sounds fun.  Even their complete dorks have more entertaining lives than most of our gangs pretend to have.


You might want to reconsider.   Belgium has a COVID-19* death rate of 861 deaths per million people, whereas in the US the death rate from COVID-19 is just 633 per million people.

*Which originated in the wet markets of Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People's Republic of China.
 
Fissile
23 minutes ago  
This Bronson flick remake sucks.

Fark user image
 
Salmon
13 minutes ago  

Nocrash: God that woman must be fantastic in bed.


killer, some would say.
 
thehellisthis
8 minutes ago  
dittybopper:Which originated in the wet markets of Wuhan City, Hubei Province, People's Republic of China.

Please put me on your ignore list.

So much fuss over a place because people can hit the floor with a hose like a fish market
 
