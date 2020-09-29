 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   Tao, an 11-year-old golden retriever lost his eyesight to glaucoma last year, but has bounced back from the change with a little help from his guide dog puppy, Oko. Please give them both a warm welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
91
    More: Woofday, Labrador Retriever, Guide dog, Golden Retriever, blind dog, Dog breed, Daily Mail, Blindness, Tao  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 30 Sep 2020 at 9:00 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


morning
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
It's hard to type when your cat is on the right arm of your computer chair, using your arm as a pillow
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

morning


Morning!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sir Percy decided it was time for my son to take a break
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Our new boy, Loki, just did this.  I have named this picture "One Hundred and Two."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 640x1351]


*boop*
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Our new boy, Loki, just did this.  I have named this picture "One Hundred and Two."

[Fark user image 850x1133]


For once, the dog ate his own homework! :D
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Our new boy, Loki, just did this.  I have named this picture "One Hundred and Two."

[Fark user image 850x1133]


nice!
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
We had a cat go blind. She used another cat as a seeing eye cat (curled her tail around the other's back). Generally worked well.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Our new boy, Loki, just did this.  I have named this picture "One Hundred and Two."

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Teething?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

damageddude: We had a cat go blind. She used another cat as a seeing eye cat (curled her tail around the other's back). Generally worked well.


I've seen pictures of lions walking like that. I think the photo caption said that's how they show affection with others in the pride. In your case, it had a second purpose :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.


Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's cute how these two like to sleep the same way.

Now, to share a little treat with my kitty friends-- I have some snow crab legs that were purchased to celebrate my birthday, and I'm going to enjoy them!!  We always make sure to get extra so I can share with any kitties that show up
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!


thank you very much. If anybody would like to help obviously we will spread it in a Caturday as well. But bobug spent a bunch of money getting stuff that RWDA wanted and is shipping it to her so if anybody would like to donate it would be appreciated. I'm sure RWDA would enjoy it even more if multiple Caturday and  Wetnoseday people helped out. She has been so busy working multiple jobs she has not really been on with those day very much but I know some of us crossover
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x239]

It's cute how these two like to sleep the same way.

Now, to share a little treat with my kitty friends-- I have some snow crab legs that were purchased to celebrate my birthday, and I'm going to enjoy them!!  We always make sure to get extra so I can share with any kitties that show up


sweet!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.


To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!

thank you very much. If anybody would like to help obviously we will spread it in a Caturday as well. But bobug spent a bunch of money getting stuff that RWDA wanted and is shipping it to her so if anybody would like to donate it would be appreciated. I'm sure RWDA would enjoy it even more if multiple Caturday and  Wetnoseday people helped out. She has been so busy working multiple jobs she has not really been on with those day very much but I know some of us crossover


Absolutely. I don't know what other thread she tends to frequent, but if I did, I'd be letting them know too. These reoccurring threads have fairly tight-knit communities associated with them, as demonstrated so beautifully by Caturday
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Fark that Pixel: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!

thank you very much. If anybody would like to help obviously we will spread it in a Caturday as well. But bobug spent a bunch of money getting stuff that RWDA wanted and is shipping it to her so if anybody would like to donate it would be appreciated. I'm sure RWDA would enjoy it even more if multiple Caturday and  Wetnoseday people helped out. She has been so busy working multiple jobs she has not really been on with those day very much but I know some of us crossover

Absolutely. I don't know what other thread she tends to frequent, but if I did, I'd be letting them know too. These reoccurring threads have fairly tight-knit communities associated with them, as demonstrated so beautifully by Caturday


I think just mainly Caturday
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]


YGM (hopefully).
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!

thank you very much. If anybody would like to help obviously we will spread it in a Caturday as well. But bobug spent a bunch of money getting stuff that RWDA wanted and is shipping it to her so if anybody would like to donate it would be appreciated. I'm sure RWDA would enjoy it even more if multiple Caturday and  Wetnoseday people helped out. She has been so busy working multiple jobs she has not really been on with those day very much but I know some of us crossover

Absolutely. I don't know what other thread she tends to frequent, but if I did, I'd be letting them know too. These reoccurring threads have fairly tight-knit communities associated with them, as demonstrated so beautifully by Caturday

I think just mainly Caturday


There's a few over in TFD and it sound like the MSNBC thread kept tabs on each other
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]

YGM (hopefully).


You're to the right of the K.

I'm good at spotting these! If anyone else asked and can't find their name, feel free to give me a shout for a second set of eyes
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]

YGM (hopefully).


Thanks - and back atcha.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Another words "oh shiny"
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Otera: Mitch Taylor's Bro: bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]

YGM (hopefully).

You're to the right of the K.

I'm good at spotting these! If anyone else asked and can't find their name, feel free to give me a shout for a second set of eyes


LOL, thanks, but I was just double-checking bobug's email address for a paypal donation.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Another words "oh shiny"


Pretty much. But rabbit season stats Nov 1, and dude knows how to focus.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Fark that Pixel: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Another words "oh shiny"

Pretty much. But rabbit season stats Nov 1, and dude knows how to focus.


Oh I know, but I'm sure he's probably a little bit more aoh shiny when he's in the car :-)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Fark that Pixel: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Another words "oh shiny"

Pretty much. But rabbit season stats Nov 1, and dude knows how to focus.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

bobug: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Fark that Pixel: Charmin Mao Tse-Bung: Out checking the fields with Buster. At least I am. He's looking for rabbits. And squirrels. And groundhogs. I could go on.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Another words "oh shiny"

Pretty much. But rabbit season stats Nov 1, and dude knows how to focus.

[media2.giphy.com image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


snicker
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]


Cool!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]

Cool!


Shoot me an email, and I'll send you the pic of what was sent today
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Friends come in all sizes and species.....
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

bobug: Bathia_Mapes: bobug: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

To that end, the card from everyone we could find in the Caturday thread was  sent today. I'll start another one this week, so anyone who missed out on the first round can get in on the second one. Card #1:
[Fark user image 850x1062]

Cool!

Shoot me an email, and I'll send you the pic of what was sent today


YGM
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


Hope you had a great birthday sweetie :D (((((((hugs)))))))
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Doggies...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember: Why Run Backwards Young Virgin?

Boy On Girl Brings Sensitivity training IAW DoD standards.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Otera: Fark that Pixel: Real Women Drink Akvavit (or RWDA) from caturday is in the hospital for cancer, for those people crossed over from Caturday I'm going to do an update here. She does not know at this point whether they're going to do surgery or chemo first, although she was hoping for chemo so she can go home and see her kitty and get things prepared in advance since this was all sudden.

Thank you for make sure the Woofday folks know too!  You're good people, my friend!

thank you very much. If anybody would like to help obviously we will spread it in a Caturday as well. But bobug spent a bunch of money getting stuff that RWDA wanted and is shipping it to her so if anybody would like to donate it would be appreciated. I'm sure RWDA would enjoy it even more if multiple Caturday and  Wetnoseday people helped out. She has been so busy working multiple jobs she has not really been on with those day very much but I know some of us crossover


This. Thisity-this this.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 400x537]

Remember: Why Run Backwards Young Virgin?

Boy On Girl Brings Sensitivity training IAW DoD standards.


don't know what that means, but great to see ya
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scruffles has decided that gourds are his new toys.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Sasquach: [Fark user image 425x566]

Scruffles has decided that gourds are his new toys.


way to gourd scruffles!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
@FtP:

don't know what that means, but great to see ya

Blue and white, orange and white, green and white, brown and white, and slate and white?
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.