Crowd cheers for Confederate flag at Illinois rally for in-person learning. Sounds like they learned nothing, in-person or otherwise
48
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Oh ho ho those Duke boys!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's a lot of losers in this country

/And they're proud to be losers
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a way to celebrate harming your own children.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: There's a lot of losers in this country

/And they're proud to be losers


They want to be honored and get ahead because they're losers.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Alphax: What a way to celebrate harming your own children.


Basically what happened during the Civil War, too--quite literally.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lot of people making me feel like a good human being lately, which is nice.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But that flag is about heritage, not racism!  The heritage of all the people from northern Illinois who fought for the Confederacy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Although the Crystal Lake event's organizers said that they intended for it to be non-political, some arrived holding signs in favor of President Trump, while others wore MAGA hats.

'We're not supposed to show those things when there's a camera present' said an event organiser.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I'm not killing you, maybe we should make that more clear." Says local man plunging knife repeatedly into the darkest part of my soul.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I hate Illinois Nazis."
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
34,834 Illinois union soldiers died in the civil war...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohio is creepy,g west
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: 34,834 Illinois union soldiers died in the civil war...


Did you not hear syrynxx? Her~it~age!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That...appears....to be a Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia....

I suppose that it could be a Naval Jack if it was bigger.

Vexillology, it matters.

Still dumb to fly it.

/ I saw a Forrest's Cavalry flag the other day. I thought that it was particularly dumb to fly that flag.

// the main difference is Forrest's is missing a star in the middle
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 100% political. The funny thing is that Dump has mostly moved on from the anti-mask business but he left his little sheep-army rolling along on stupid autopilot.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: It's 100% political. The funny thing is that Dump has mostly moved on from the anti-mask business but he left his little sheep-army rolling along on stupid autopilot.


There was an ad during Monday Night Football last night where people sitting around a table wearing Trump masks were talking about how strong he's made the economy.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Simple case of celebrating things they think make liberals cry...

The cult of Trump's first commandment: "Thou shalt bring forth the gnashing of teeth and tears of impotence among the liberalites"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

syrynxx: But that flag is about heritage, not racism!  The heritage of all the people from northern Illinois who fought for the Confederacy.


There is literally no difference between flying that flag and flying an ISIS flag.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These folks won't ever change, so I guess I'll just be satisfied if they crawl back under their rocks if Biden wins.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember, hillbillies! Y'all really totally OWN my liberal ass when you make your own children sick and stupid and dead.
You should do it more!
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No, no, let them.
Idiots self-identifying is convenient.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: These folks won't ever change, so I guess I'll just be satisfied if they crawl back under their rocks if Biden wins.


It was a simmering pot before Trump, heated up by Fox and AM radio. Trump was just the cheap hot dog added to the pot to make it boil over. Now there's a mess and pulling out the hot dog isn't going to stop the water from boiling.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..
 
chewd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Denazif​i​cation
 
chewd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


I am done being tolerant of the people who are actively trying to destroy me, my country and everything it stands for. Only a fool would tolerate that.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size



Not quite as relevant, but I like it anyways;
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We don't want this to be political and maybe we should make that a little more clear," the rally co-organizer said

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


I have less tolerance for people who don't think, true.  You can light yourself on fire, just not in my kitchen.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


No, we don't. That's not what tolerance is about. Tolerance is about accepting people who are different because of conditions they have no control over, like sexuality, and skin color.

Something people like you haven't grasped yet. See, being born black, or brown, or in another country, or with a sexual preference that isn't the same as yours isn't a different way of thinking.

You have the choice to think like a shiatheel or be a good person, and being intolerant of people who advocate AGAINST the very people who have no control over their birth situation is precisely the kind of thing everyone should be intolerant of.

But you knew that already, you just want to wallow in smug self aggrandizing for "pointing out the hypocrisy"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
People fooled by the right's pro-disease stance are also fooled into thinking the Confederate flag is a symbol of rebellion. They are the party of suckers.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My in-laws live there. From what I have seen of the locals, this is not surprising at all.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mfsst10
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Not quite as relevant, but I like it anyways;
[Fark user image image 441x551]


I always enjoy the Union version of Dixie
"Dixie" (Union Version) - Union Civil War Song
Youtube gvjOG5gboFU
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: [preview.redd.it image 850x850]


Not quite as relevant, but I like it anyways;

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Rarely is asked the question, "is our children learning?" Well, is they?
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

odinsposse: People fooled by the right's pro-disease stance are also fooled into thinking the Confederate flag is a symbol of rebellion. They are the party of suckers.


Like the folks who have all the "Molon Labe" stickers and Spartan helmet logos. They lose their minds when you tell them what the Spartans really believed and said.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All of these things are Trump rallies.  The people putting them on are Trump people.  They all know what's going to happen.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


No bio details, picture of different person and strangely again, Fark trolls self-identify with their choise of username. Is this a rule that Drew applies to his approved trolls, or is it simply  organic.
 
dennysgod [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Much like its magnificent mountain ranges, it's also not as well known that Illinois is the cradle of the Confederacy.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IgG4: 34,834 Illinois union soldiers died in the civil war...


Americans like soldiers who dont die just to make their leaders look bad.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

syrynxx: But that flag is about heritage, not racism!  The heritage of all the people from northern Illinois who fought for the Confederacy.


I went to SIU (way south IL for you non FIBs). My theory was that if you live in a part of the country that tried to secede during the civil war, you're in the south.

/Crystal Lake is near the WI border
//guess I was wrong
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The organizing principle of the Donald Trump movement is that you no longer have to be ashamed of being such a piece of shiat.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NINEv2: syrynxx: But that flag is about heritage, not racism!  The heritage of all the people from northern Illinois who fought for the Confederacy.

I went to SIU (way south IL for you non FIBs). My theory was that if you live in a part of the country that tried to secede during the civil war, you're in the south.

/Crystal Lake is near the WI border
//guess I was wrong


So like Wisconsin, but the cheese isn't quite as nice.  It's the only symbol of rebellion that they know.  Wave a flag.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
With a few exceptions, nobody gives a shiat about the confederate flag.  They're
just sick of being told what to do.

It's a flag, mind your own f#cking business go clean your room, Skippy.

Just Before The Dam Breaks...
Youtube TBch8gwfH_E
 
crzybtch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


Well if we are talking about ignorant racists, then yeah, I don't tolerate that.

You can think differently, I don't care, if you are Buddhist, Jewish, Atheist, black, white, straight, gay, bi,...doesn't bother me...but if you are a hater and use your "beliefs" to harm others, then fark ya.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Wow. You guys really don't tolerate people that think differently. I remember a group like that..


Don't tell me who I do and don't tolerate.
I've been tolerating these folks with amused condescension and nonviolence all my life.
Count your blessings, and stop making false statements.
 
