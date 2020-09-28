 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Hostage situation in Salem, Oregon, escalated. SWAT team and negotiator on scene. Spanish Inquisition not expected   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Sheriff, Oregon State Police, United States, Police, Marion County Sheriff's Office, call of a possible hostage situation, Constable, press release  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 4:29 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
halfjack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Aww jeez. This looks bad.
 
luckyeddie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They never are.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This ended. They shot the hostage. Maybe.
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No one expe...oh, I'll come back in.

Oh wait, everyone is dead. That sucks.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

davidphogan: This ended. They shot the hostage. Maybe.


Given that the police involved are now on "administrative leave" and that they won't say how many people were shot, I'm going to go with...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clearly Canadian: davidphogan: This ended. They shot the hostage. Maybe.

Given that the police involved are now on "administrative leave" and that they won't say how many people were shot, I'm going to go with...

[i.imgur.com image 800x595]


Where does the article state that any deputy/police officer fired their weapon or was placed on administrative duty that underlines your theory?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clearly Canadian: davidphogan: This ended. They shot the hostage. Maybe.

Given that the police involved are now on "administrative leave" and that they won't say how many people were shot, I'm going to go with...

[i.imgur.com image 800x595]


Anytime there is a shooting the cops always get administrative leave.

It's also not time off because you spend the entire time feeling out paper work, talking to investigators, and in most places are required to talk to a therapist both to make sure you are coping and also that you were not cray cray when you opened fire.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.