(YouTube)   The Mumble In The Jungle: Welcome to the first of three debates between former Vice President Joe Biden and future inmate Donald Trump. Broadcast, cable, internet 9 PM ET   (youtube.com) divider line
    More: Live  
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will debate each other for the first time Tuesday evening, in the first of three presidential debates.

Here are the details:

When? Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. (You can listen to the debate on NPR, and we'll have a livestream video online.)

Where? Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (The University of Notre Dame was originally supposed to host but cited the coronavirus pandemic in withdrawing.)

Who's moderating? Chris Wallace, anchor, Fox News Sunday

What are the topics going to be? Wallace selected the following topics:

Trump's and Biden's records

the Supreme Court

COVID-19

the economy

race and violence in U.S. cities

the integrity of the election

The debate topics are not without controversy. Three dozen Democratic senators signed a letter calling for the debates to also focus on the climate crisis, and critics objected to the framing of the fifth topic, saying it conflates the issues of race and violence.

The sixth topic comes as Trump has not committed to a peaceful transfer of power.

What's the format? The debate will consist of six segments to address the topics above, with each segment getting approximately 15 minutes.

Each candidate will have two minutes to respond to the opening question in each segment. Candidates will get a chance to respond to each other as well.

What's the state of play ahead of this first debate? Biden is currently the favorite, with polling leads in the national average and in many key states.

Will there be more debates? Yes, Tuesday's debate is the first of four debates planned. Here are the others:

Oct. 7: vice presidential debate between Vice President Pence and California Sen. Kamala Harris

Oct. 15: second presidential debate

Oct. 22: third presidential debate

https://www.npr.org/2020/09/28/916614​8​46/trump-and-biden-debate-tuesday-here​s-what-you-need-to-know
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
First 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Youtube wW1lY5jFNcQ
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


💩
Somewhere.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Biden needs to come out on stage and after the obligatory niceties.  Pull a specimen cup out of his pocket and put it on his podium.  Never say anything about it.  Just have it there.  Then when the debate is over, put it back in his pocket and leave.

Trump would be so focused on that his limited concentration would be completely shot.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


Both men will agree to provide a urine sample and Trump will get busted using a Whizzinator. Chris Wallace refuses to do anything about it because he isn't "fact checking" and King Missile will trend on social media.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Pence and Harris should debate twice... Mostly for the lulz
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Dear Trump voters:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
All Biden has to do is keep his cool and make his message about the needs of Americans.  Trump is going to have an epic meltdown and Biden has to rise above it.

Trump is going to go after Hunter and if I was advising Biden I would tell him to to say:

"Hunter is worth one hundred of you and you are a bully and a coward for going after him.  My son earned his way in life, never committed fraud and he always paid his taxes.  I won't lose my temper but if you mention my son one more time, I am going to say some things you wish you hadn't provoked me into saying."
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Thank you for your question. I'm glad you brought that up... So I can drone on about something completely different.
It's my anniversary today. I DVR'd it and Mrs Dahnkster and I will be spending the rest of the week getting coffee enemas and having her hymen oil changed on the beach in PCB. I'm sure Trump is gonna drop an F-Bomb or fall off the stage at some point. I'll inevitably check in after I disappoint her... sometime after the stain towel, but before she pens an angry letter to my mom. Toodles.

I might possibly have consumed too many edibles.
Here's something that I hope we all can agree on...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


Dozens of delicious flavors and three shiatty ones.
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I have to skip the search for media soundbites as I will be working but I look forward to the fark play by play. Don't fail me people.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


Trump, woefully unprepared, just hurls personal insults, gets pissy at the moderator for no reason, then rage quits half-way through and audibly and violently shiats himself backstage. The Fox "News" headline tomorrow will be glorious. "Trump bravely takes control of debate, refuses to play by liberal rules". His approval rating among Republicans will soar.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Considering that Chris Wallace has said he won't fact-check and wants to be nearly invisible while moderating, I expect Trump to do some of the same things he did against Hillary: Interjecting and interrupting Biden often. Wrong! No puppet! You're the puppet! That makes me smart! How Biden handles it will be the big thing. And actually, what is the best way to handle it? How to shut it down and turn it around so the bully in the china shop doesn't own the room?

Seems to me, though, that Trump himself has set the bar so low for Biden, people expecting him to be dull, confused, and weak. If Biden stands up straight and speaks with authority, he will exceed expectations.

Trump seems so oblivious to criticism, but if Biden can make Trump wither on stage a couple of times, it'll be considered a crushing defeat for the current occupant of the White House.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
For the love of God, I hope we get more like this.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I just heard an interview with Ted Cruz where he was discussing the recent history of Supreme Court justices, where liberal ones stay liberal, but about half of conservatives ones drift to the left.

Interviewer: doesn't that indicate possible flaws in the hardline conservative constitutional view?

Cruz: no, I blame the media.

THE MEDIA.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I just spoke with my contact within the Biden debate prep team and they told me that Biden is going to make a play for younger Among Us voters by telling Trump directly that he is "sus."
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Isn't his way cool Trans Am already enough to win over the hip youngsters?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I almost feel bad for Donny.

/ almost

// I hope Donny has that stroke on live television that we've all been waiting for
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Isn't his way cool Trans Am already enough to win over the hip youngsters?


I love that Colbert's impression of Biden is just aviators.

/ Colbert stuffed a mallo cup in his mouth mid-monologue last night. It was pretty damn funny
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What do you all hope/fear/predict will happen?


Trump either doesn't show up or is higher than Charlie Sheen on a bender
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I assume Trump is going to make a play for undecided voters by discussing his plans for improved ethics and government accountability/transparency, as well as his vision for combating climate change.

I won't watch, you guys can just tell me in the morning how right I am.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I can't watch. I'd rather read Farkers' responses right here.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
If Biden doesn't have a snappy response ready for when Trump says, "Of course I don't pay taxes. I'm smart!", he should fire his entire campaign staff.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I would like for Bide to sprinkle the numbers 100, 93, 86, 79...etc... in that order into his remarks.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I think I will follow this thread instead of the actual debate...I can't stand the sound of trump's voice, and i can't follow his mode of speech.

I'm depending on you farkers to keep me updated.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Couple things here:  Firstly, I should be a few drinks in about the start time.  Secondly, I have a furlough day tomorrow, so this guy is gonna get piss drunk.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not Belushi
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Are there drinking game rules for it yet?
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
This is how I plan on getting through the debate.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Pope Larry II: I think I will follow this thread instead of the actual debate...I can't stand the sound of trump's voice, and i can't follow his mode of speech.

I'm depending on you farkers to keep me updated.


If the thread is too long later, a good way to catch up and get the highlights is to scan the pictures. As soon as you see Chris Tucker and Ice Cube reacting, stop to read.

Works every time.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.


Oh no. I am sorry to hear that. I sure do hope she is able to recover soon. I wish you both the best.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.


*puts on mask*

Get out of this thread!

/hope the Mrs. gets better quickly
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.


Ugh. Best of luck. :(
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
There has been no amount of football or hockey to train my liver for this.

Guys, I don't think I can do it.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

blatz514: Boondock3806: Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.

*puts on mask*

Get out of this thread!

/hope the Mrs. gets better quickly


Ok. I'll leave the thread and see if I can show up to the debate instead. On the asshole side of the stage only, of course.

/not really leaving the thread
//now that I'm stuck at home, it's two weeks of drunken shiatposting on steroids, biatches!
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Aar1012: There has been no amount of football or hockey to train my liver for this.

Guys, I don't think I can do it.


We've been locked down from the Trump Virus since March. If you're not ready for this by now, you need a new trainer.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Boondock3806: blatz514: Boondock3806: Mrs Boondock just tested positive for the 'rona. Has had fever and chills and hair loss recently.

Gonna need even more liquor than I thought.

*puts on mask*

Get out of this thread!

/hope the Mrs. gets better quickly

Ok. I'll leave the thread and see if I can show up to the debate instead. On the asshole side of the stage only, of course.

/not really leaving the thread
//now that I'm stuck at home, it's two weeks of drunken shiatposting on steroids, biatches!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm not going to watch. My blood pressure can't take it and it won't change anyone's opinion of either. But here's a preview of what will happen:

Moderator: Biden, question about Covid?

Biden: Obama administration, swine flu, 200,000 dead, Trump anti-science, CDC.

Trump: lies.

Moderator: Thank you. Next question, Trump, health care?

Trump: lies.

Biden: Obamacare, preexisting conditions, 40 million insured.

Moderator: Thank you. Biden, Supreme Court nominee?

Biden: Garland, hypocrisy, people decide in November.

Trump: I won in 2016, I said I would.

Moderator: Thank you. Trump, economy?

Trump: lies.

Biden: Obama recovery, crash, wealth inequality gap.

etc.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm not really worried about Biden's chances tonight. Debates don't really move the needle much anymore, in all honesty. People have to keep reaching back to Kennedy vs Nixon to find a debate that significantly moved public opinion.

If Biden has a major senior moment, of course that would be bad. But from what I can see, that's about all that Trump can hope for. If you're pinning all your hopes of winning on your opponent blowing it, you don't have much game. Trump has an absolutely terrible record that can not be defended except by lies, and any competent debater should be able to take him apart. Biden is smarter, has been in a lot more debates in his lifetime, and those have been debates with people who were a hell of a lot smarter than Trump. And I bet Biden has had his debate preppers be tough with him during mock debates. Can you imagine anyone debate prepping with Trump and really trying to give him the business?

I hope Biden calls out Wallace for conflating race and violence, and calls out Trump hard if Trump does any "all lives matter" shtick. I hope Wallace won't roll over and let Trump get away with too much bullying, talking over, talking too long, and blatantly lying - though I know this is inevitable. I hope Biden has crafted a message that communicates well to the people at home and appeals to them directly. How could Trump ever do something like that - coherently communicate a sincere message of solid policy proposals effectively to the voters, without using malice against his opponent or doubletalk gibberish? Would Trump even want to do something like that?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

APO_Buddha: This is how I plan on getting through the debate.
[Fark user image 480x342] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'm going to be trimming and making butter

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Many dumb things will be said.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Destructor: Many dumb things will be said.


But enough about Trump
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.