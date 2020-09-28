 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Mt. Wilson Observatory staff repays the firefighters who saved it with a celestial treat   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought they'd give them Milky Way bars or something.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would love to do that, but why no laser light show too?
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Been watching Mount Wilson from my balcony every day. When we had the inversion layer happening in the LA basin, holding all of the smoke in, I couldn't even see that the mountains were there when they're not even 5 miles away as a crow flies. And Mount Wilson is taller than the tallest peak in the Appalachians to provide some scale.

Weirdly enough, the winds shifted to blow the smoke the other way as the fire got closer to the observatory. So we were able to see the flames licking up the ridge between our place and the observatory the night it got the closest. Meanwhile, a massive smoke plume was also churning out behind it. The fire came terrifyingly damn close to burning the observatory and all of the major broadcast towers for the region down. Towers probably would have been okay (metal and concrete), but not the buildings and definitely not the observatory.

/Firefighters have done a fantastic job with this sumbiatch. The fact the Bobcat fire hasn't done more damage is a testament to their amazing work
//Knock on wood
 
Flurching
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep, well deserved and a great example of the value out Firies provide.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oral sex under moonlit skies? On wait, this was Mt. Wilson observatory, not Lick.
 
