(Yahoo)   Here's what's happening to Drew's body from all that beer he guzzles   (yahoo.com) divider line
6
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Shows what you know. Drew drinks it in small sips with an outstretched pinky.

He's all refined n' shiat...
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I only drink vodka every night.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Good thing I only drink vodka every night.


VODAK.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Drinking a little negatively impacts sleep? That's why I always drink until I pass out.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What I got from that article was to drink every morning instead.
 
