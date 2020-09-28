 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Christian group raises half a million bucks for murderer   (nypost.com) divider line
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's what Republican Jeebuz would do.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I really need to get off the pot and start fleecing some rubes
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jerks
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How profitable his murders are.  Sounds like he's found his calling in life.  Murder for hire.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This clown needs to be tortured to death.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I really need to get off the pot and start fleecing some rubes


No doubt.  I predict this is another Build the Wall rube fleecing since the shooter lives in IL, the shooting was in WI, but the "Friends of Rittenhouse" group raising the money appears to be in Atlanta.  I'm sure they'll use the half a million for their own modest consulting fee and end up recommending he use a public defender.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christian"
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thou shalt not... what was it again? Grill? Drill? Netflix and chill?
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Thou shalt not... what was it again? Grill? Drill? Netflix and chill?


Only the national guard should have guns
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matthew 7:21-23

"Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, 'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?' And then will I declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.'
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
General reminder that American Christians only consider life sacred before birth.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: General reminder that American Christians only consider life sacred before birth.


They don't really, though.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Thou shalt not... what was it again? Grill? Drill? Netflix and chill?


Thou shalt not krill

Seafood is not kosher
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: General reminder that American Christians only consider life sacred before birth.*


*unless their lily-white daughter is pregnant with a mixed-race baby due to her "escapades" then abortion is a-OK plus she gets a vacation out of it.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people will be around long after Trump.

And that's the suckiest part.
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Matthew 7:21-23

"Not everyone who says to me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. On that day many will say to me, 'Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name, and cast out demons in your name, and do many mighty works in your name?' And then will I declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from me, you workers of lawlessness.'


Most evangelicals would argue that screaming 'Lord, Lord' alone would qualify as doing God's work.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I pointed out that one of the Commandments is "Thou Shalt Not Kill," the 2A nutjobs were always very quick to point out that the more accurate translation is, "Thou Shalt Not Murder," as in, the meaning of "רצח" is extremely specific.  I didn't know anti-intellectuals were such experts in Hebrew but whatevs.

Anyway.  Where we at now?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community."

His community was in a different state.
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Religion is poison.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
His parents and the people grifting these fools are set for life.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[Follow up] Scammer arrested. Funds spent on raised pickups, an RV, machine guns, above ground pools and trampolines
 
jjorsett
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark just disqualified itself from the potential juror pool, no surprise.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dragonchild: When I pointed out that one of the Commandments is "Thou Shalt Not Kill," the 2A nutjobs were always very quick to point out that the more accurate translation is, "Thou Shalt Not Murder," as in, the meaning of "רצח" is extremely specific.  I didn't know anti-intellectuals were such experts in Hebrew but whatevs.

Anyway.  Where we at now?


No matter how one translates the old Hebrew, this guy murdered - intentional killing.  Hell, it was terrorism if you run with the violence for political reasons definition. So, screw him.
 
Cuthbert Allgood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Christians- some of the worst people on the planet


/fix your shiat, religious people
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dragonchild: When I pointed out that one of the Commandments is "Thou Shalt Not Kill," the 2A nutjobs were always very quick to point out that the more accurate translation is, "Thou Shalt Not Murder," as in, the meaning of "רצח" is extremely specific.  I didn't know anti-intellectuals were such experts in Hebrew but whatevs.

Anyway.  Where we at now?


I also like pointing this out,
However, since this little fark murdered people, moot point
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ooh, Bearing False Witness.

Looks like they're going to GoFund themselves straight to hell.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Million Bucks for a Murderer is the name of my next Biggie/Tupac collab
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eh, they are republican Christians. If Jesus were around, he'd be a dirty middle easterners who needs to go back where he came from. His socialist ideas like healing people for free, feeding multitudes, loving one another all have no presence in the current GOP.

I love how all of the hypocrites don't realize that Jesus would need all of myrtle beach to write names in the sand of all the prostitutes, pool boys and children that Trump, Falwell, Hastert, Graham, Carlson, Hannity, Gaetz, Jordan, and Pence alone have farked or molested.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Name Withheld: [Fark user image image 203x248]


Old Emo Philips joke I first heard in about 1995, but still very good.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Barabbas smiles knowingly.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: "Let's give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community."

His community was in a different state.


That's very narrow-minded thinking.  In today's world, communities extend beyond political and geographic boundaries.  Should protests for Breonna Taylor's injustice only happen in Louisville?  Should outrage for George Floyd's murder be limited to Minnesota?  Kyle Rittenhouse's community of angry White racist vigilantes extends throughout our country.  Applying physical boundaries to his community's pervasive bigotry and violence unfairly it to a local issue, when it's much larger than that.
 
way south
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".
Some ignorance of the situation would be allowed except for the fact that every moment of the incident was caught on video. It's pretty clear that the kid will be exonerated if he has access to the funds needed for a legal defense.
Which is why people want to block it, to subvert any chance at justice in our money driven system.

Meanwhile you've got godunme's set up and raising hundreds of thousands for guys like Rayshard Brooks, a kidnapper shot during the Comission of a crime.  Despite the excessive fraud openly taking place, and the damages caused by misinformed outrage mobs, you see very little criticism of that fundraising.
If he is entitled to support then everyone is entitled to similar support.

It's a sad fact that this kind of money is needed to survive in our court system, but we have a situation where those who are justified in their actions are far more likely to go to jail than those who are not.  The least that can be expected is equal treatment.
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sure journalist/subby,
He was "defending his community".  Not really, he was from out of state.
Also "part of a militia".
Wrong wrong wrong.  He is a white supremacist who was part of a domestic terrorist organization and committed a terrorist act while crossing state lines.  Normally the federal government thinks that is a bad thing.
 
orbister
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Cuthbert Allgood: Christians- some of the worst people on the planet


And some of the best.

https://www.fark.com/comments/1096656​7​/Robert-Graetz-only-white-pastor-to-pu​blicly-help-organize-1955-Montgomery-B​us-Boycott-dead-at-92
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

way south: "Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".


Liar.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've said this for years. Why doesn't the left have the psychopathic people on our side with nothing else to lose to take these people out? Liberals commit suicide too. Why not take out a republican with you? I mean, if you're going to die anyway, make the world a better place before you go. Why doesn't the left have crazies to take out these politicians that need to be gone?

Or is it the mentally unstable thing is just for the right wingers. I mean, yeah, obviously, but that special kind of crazy that shoots up places.

/still have too much to lose.
//maybe someday
///stocking up in case
 
duenor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From what I have seen so far, this was an act of self defense. I also do not know why any body in their right mind would try to take swings are a guy carrying a rifle.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Murderer?  Those violent scum bags?  No, kids a hero, hope he buys beach house.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

way south: "Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".


I remember there was this time a guy at Waffle House doing his own thing, and some rando charged out the bathroom and attacked him.  You would think the guy would have been justified in shooting the rando in self defense, but noooooo, people think the rando is some sort of hero
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I really need to get off the pot and start fleecing some rubes


Please don't murder someone.
 
chewd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christians are the worlds most wretched people. All religions are bad, but christianitiy seems to revel in being awful.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: way south: "Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".

I remember there was this time a guy at Waffle House doing his own thing, and some rando charged out the bathroom and attacked him.  You would think the guy would have been justified in shooting the rando in self defense, but noooooo, people think the rando is some sort of hero


We already knew that lefties believe attacking innocents is "doing one's own thing", which is why you pretend that Rosenbaum wasn't doing anything wrong.

At least he died doing what he loved: chasing minors with ill intent.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When did these funding places start allowing raising money for criminals? I didn't think they did that, or was that only GoFundMe that had rules?\
Not that I'm going to lose any sleep about one grifter more or less these days.
Let 'em fight it out in court.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

way south: "Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".
Some ignorance of the situation would be allowed except for the fact that every moment of the incident was caught on video. It's pretty clear that the kid will be exonerated if he has access to the funds needed for a legal defense.
Which is why people want to block it, to subvert any chance at justice in our money driven system.

Meanwhile you've got godunme's set up and raising hundreds of thousands for guys like Rayshard Brooks, a kidnapper shot during the Comission of a crime.  Despite the excessive fraud openly taking place, and the damages caused by misinformed outrage mobs, you see very little criticism of that fundraising.
If he is entitled to support then everyone is entitled to similar support.

It's a sad fact that this kind of money is needed to survive in our court system, but we have a situation where those who are justified in their actions are far more likely to go to jail than those who are not.  The least that can be expected is equal treatment.


Right, because anytime that you are personally holding a deadly weapon, you are privileged to kill anyone who comes at you. Because even though the person coming at you is not armed with anything more deadly than a plastic bag, you get to open fire on the off chance they might take your gun from you. And then when you're fleeing the scene, you're legally entitled to shoot anyone who tries to apprehend you. It's right there in the Bible.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dragonchild: When I pointed out that one of the Commandments is "Thou Shalt Not Kill," the 2A nutjobs were always very quick to point out that the more accurate translation is, "Thou Shalt Not Murder," as in, the meaning of "רצח" is extremely specific.  I didn't know anti-intellectuals were such experts in Hebrew but whatevs.

Anyway.  Where we at now?


Nevermind that one of Moses' first acts after making the Commandments was to have the idol worshippers slaughtered. I guess murder's ok when you're just following orders.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Right, because anytime that you are personally holding a deadly weapon, you are privileged to kill anyone who comes at you. Because even though the person coming at you is not armed with anything more deadly than a plastic bag, you get to open fire on the off chance they might take your gun from you. And then when you're fleeing the scene, you're legally entitled to shoot anyone who tries to apprehend you. It's right there in the Bible.


A protester shot first.  And last.  Rittenhouse only shot people who attacked him first, except for the non-fatal shooting of a guy with a handgun who (according to a friend) intended to murder Rittenhouse.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Adrdess lists containing members of conservative christian organizations are pure gold. These morons are conditioned to throw money at key phrases and can be fleeced over and over again.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Vlad_the_Inaner: way south: "Murder" is a funny way of spelling "self defense against a mob of angry criminals".

I remember there was this time a guy at Waffle House doing his own thing, and some rando charged out the bathroom and attacked him.  You would think the guy would have been justified in shooting the rando in self defense, but noooooo, people think the rando is some sort of hero

We already knew that lefties believe attacking innocents is "doing one's own thing", which is why you pretend that Rosenbaum wasn't doing anything wrong.

At least he died doing what he loved: chasing minors with ill intent.


Yeah dude. The left is raising a lots of money for Rosenbaum. It's totally the same.

You store so many false equivalences up your ass that you must have a rectum like Goatse.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let he who wouldn't cross state lines with his gat to go black people hunting cast the first stone.

Execute Rittenhouse. On television.
 
