(WCAX Vermont)   115-pound giant zucchini is world's largest, and something else, if you are brave enough   (wcax.com)
    More: Giggity, Vermont, Fruit, Zucchini, All rights reserved, Vegetable, Garden, Copyright, full table of large vegetables  
posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 7:31 AM



moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nobody wants your mom's sloppy seconds.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Subby, if you're gonna quote Abraham Lincoln, at least cite the man!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
PAIGE NO
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You could hollow that out and smuggle a child inside it.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: You could hollow that out and smuggle a child inside it.


Or if you had a REALLY big grill...
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: You could hollow that out and smuggle a child inside it.


Or you could hollow out a child and smuggle zucchini in them
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does a giant zucchini function best as a dildo, or as a makeshift flesh light?
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Does a giant zucchini function best as a dildo, or as a makeshift flesh light?


Yes
 
Internet Meme Rogers [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ooohhh, what a beauty! I've never seen one as big as that before!
 
