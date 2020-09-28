 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   911 outage currently affecting parts of the nation. Try not to have any emergencies for while   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They use office 364 too?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's time to call 910 then.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just call 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3 instead.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Better call 0118 999 881 999 119 7253 instead.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parscale's wife got her call in just in time.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"They want to defund the police! Just you wait! You'll see!
.... Just wait until they need police for help!"
"Maybe all police should just quit. Let's see how the public likes that!"

Gee. I can't imagine who would be behind this outage.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wunderbar
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dont worry its just a test run for post-election when the proud boys start killing whoever has dark skin.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh no, are we in Joe Biden's America already?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
911 is a joke
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Trump gutted the Federal cyber security response and planning team. I'm sure it's fine though.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Washoe County is one of the affected areas so if you've ever wanted to shoot a man in Reno, just to watch him die, now might be your chance.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The October surprise will be the disconnection of the internet due to a global cyber attack.

This is just the first stage. Microsoft was screwed up, now 911 offline, and ransomware at health providers.

The internet will need to be "offline" for our protection, you know, probably best to have it off through the second week of November just to be sure.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't think the PSAPs were tied together like that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all tied to a massive MS outage affecting Azure cloud Authenticator services.

Office 365 down too.

Per MS:

Current status: We've identified that reverting the recent change did not alleviate impact to Microsoft services as expected. We're working to explore additional options for mitigation.

Translation: We are totally farked.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh no, now how will I ever get someone to show up an hour late and shoot my dog?
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

italie: They use office 364 too?


It's a Leap Year, so they can take a day off and still call it 365.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Washoe County is one of the affected areas so if you've ever wanted to shoot a man in Reno, just to watch him die, now might be your chance.


Is there a middle of 5th Avenue there to do it?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought the purge wasn't supposed to start until midnight
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also happening now: A number of Microsoft users reported outages to Microsoft 365 on Monday, including the popular Outlook email service.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
911 is still 88 cheaper than the English version, 999, so at least we're saving money.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: "They want to defund the police! Just you wait! You'll see!
.... Just wait until they need police for help!"
"Maybe all police should just quit. Let's see how the public likes that!"

Gee. I can't imagine who would be behind this outage.


Do I have to pay less to the tax man? Oh wait. I'll probably have to pay the same or more for some other bullshiat sensitivity something or other.

Wait a sec, without the violent arm there is no downside, is there?

Carry on folks. Keep prodding the cornered dogs. You will get what you ask for. Just feel how right you are. Feel it. You really have to feel.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

logieal: This is just the first stage. Microsoft was screwed up, now 911 offline, and ransomware at health providers.


Microsoft shiat could go away tomorrow and the Internet would just be fine.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nationwide Reports of Brief 911 System Outages, Cause Not Immediately Clear

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why wasn't the Emergency Alert System activated to inform the public and provide telephone numbers that should be used druing the 911 outage?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
HELTER SKELTER!!!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's all tied to a massive MS outage affecting Azure cloud Authenticator services.

Office 365 down too.

Per MS:

Current status: We've identified that reverting the recent change did not alleviate impact to Microsoft services as expected. We're working to explore additional options for mitigation.

Translation: We are totally farked.


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

d23: logieal: This is just the first stage. Microsoft was screwed up, now 911 offline, and ransomware at health providers.

Microsoft shiat could go away tomorrow and the Internet would just be fine.


While I agree, it would just make my day worse. Today was already a shait show due to it being down. It affects our ability to even log in to local stuff.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Also happening now: A number of Microsoft users reported outages to Microsoft 365 on Monday, including the popular Outlook email service.


Outlook is only popular with idiots.  Exchange is the world's worst email server.  Of course that's why suit types love it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: 911 is still 88 cheaper than the English version, 999, so at least we're saving money.


Yea but we've depreciated a lot. I'm not even sure we're worth a 411 utility line check any more.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
THIS IS AN OUTAGE!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Azure AD is also having issues, so I wouldn't be surprised if that's the root cause.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meh. I called 911 for an ambulance.
They sent pigs.
And stupid people defend this stupidity.
FYAYSF!
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing we don't have several regional and national emergencies at the moment.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Azure AD is also having issues, so I wouldn't be surprised if that's the root cause.


I know that's one of our issues. It's not syncing properly.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Good thing we don't have several regional and national emergencies at the moment.


Genius Trump taught us that if they are ignored they will just go away.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Put everything on the cloud they said...
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Please press 7 to save your place in line and have the next available emergency dispatcher call you back.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Also happening now: A number of Microsoft users reported outages to Microsoft 365 on Monday, including the popular Outlook email service.


I just checked my work email and saw a helpdesk ticket from a user reporting that her Microsoft products are not connecting.

She sent it using Outlook for Android.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
oi! Thank ya!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They all got pulled over for speeding, 80 in a 40 zone right?

/DNRTA
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There really is a Simpsons quote for everything, isn't there?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The number's been changed.  It's now 0118 999 881 999 119 725...3.
 
Trik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Nationwide Reports of Brief 911 System Outages, Cause Not Immediately Clear

[Fark user image 425x212]


Yep, Rooski HaxZ0rz
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: 911 is a joke


In your town maybe
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dimensio: Godscrack: Also happening now: A number of Microsoft users reported outages to Microsoft 365 on Monday, including the popular Outlook email service.

I just checked my work email and saw a helpdesk ticket from a user reporting that her Microsoft products are not connecting.

She sent it using Outlook for Android.


Affecting business chats and online classes too.
 
