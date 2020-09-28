 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Bomb the (small mouth) Bass   (cbc.ca) divider line
12
    More: Sad, New Brunswick, Salmon, Introduced species, Nova Scotia, Invasive species, Atlantic Ocean, Brown bullhead, Halifax Regional Municipality  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Sep 2020 at 2:30 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. I spend a lot of time up in that area and it's proper wilderness. Other than the clearcuts. And the old gold mines. Lots of great lakes, though. Excellent fishing, usually.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seriously, if your invasive species is delicious then the solution is pretty farking obvious.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bomb The Bass - Megablast [HD]
Youtube XdfqWEqObhM


That's a megablast, subby.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XdfqWEqO​bhM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

That's a megablast, subby.


This one will always be my favorite

BOMB THE BASS - Liquid Metal. (125 bpm).
Youtube gUwGnWLrB6k


/not subby
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/jLwGp7osyvE
we just need to send her and bingo bong done.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Seriously, if your invasive species is delicious then the solution is pretty farking obvious.


Unfortunately, humans don't taste very good.
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nova Scotia can't afford to poison a few legs, there's about 10 million of them in the province.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Seriously, if your invasive species is delicious then the solution is pretty farking obvious.


It's pretty much impossible to outfish smallmouth, I mean read everything they tried, from net trawling a 10' deep lake to electrofishing to dropping the lake level before winter to kill their oxygen supply. You can catch smallmouth almost anywhere in north America, they're trying to preserve some of the last Atlantic Salmon habitat.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's a tiny lake, but if it feeds into a river system with salmon, do it right now.

This may be a first for Nova Scotia, but it's not a new thing. Cal has used the same chemical to get rid of northern pike. Took two tries on one lake. Turns out the toothy bastards are hard to kill.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Send me up there.  I'll be glad to catch them all.  Gotta break in my new Abu Garcia reel anyhow
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.