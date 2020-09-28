 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   This helicopter could be the star of a horror movie   (necn.com) divider line
28
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's been done before.


The World is Not Enough Movie CLIP - Helicopter Saw (1999) HD
Youtube rF1vfMM3W08


And you're right about horror. What they did to Bond was gruesome.  The franchise that is.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks death trap'ish for the pilot, I'd think they'd be potentially screwed if a blade jammed hard on a big green branch.  Maybe it has a quick release/failsafe option to release it, in which case it would be death trap'ish for the ground spotter.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"It looks like you're puking rainbows."

Ok then.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's one of those ideas that you have to not only respect the crazy asshole that came up with it, but also the company that said "Yeah, lets build this"

Bonus shot out to the helicopter pilot that said "I'll fly it"
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat but it would be simpler to clear a wide enough area so that wouldn't matter.
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could use one of those for the unruly hedges in front of my house.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't get the slang kids are using these days ( ._.)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

"Insurance company is never going to believe this!"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm...

The Vermont Helicopter Saw Massacre

I'd watch the hell outta that!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh I don't find it nearly as terrifying as the Happy Toyz truck,
truckersnews.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Reads headline*

They're remaking Twilight Zone?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to play a game...
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O
 
Advernaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What helicopter?
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

How about pooping rainbows?
This Unicorn Changed the Way I Poop - #SquattyPotty
Youtube YbYWhdLO43Q
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Most damaging helicopter in history was the one that took Trump to the Iowa Caucus.  Only reason he did so well in the Caucus was because he was letting kids take rides in that copter.  It was a huge gesture, and I don't think the all the professional pig farmers in Iowa, folks who shovel pig shiat and store it in huge stinking pools on their property, had the intellect to realize that just because this rich guy was doing something nice for their kids, didn't mean he was a nice guy.  After that, he was kind of the front runner.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I am sending this to my Buddy who is a pilot in the 160th now.
Something to do when he gets out.
;-)
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Politics tab is -----> that way. Keep this shiat out of here
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MOVIEPHONE

The Vermont Helicopter Saw Massacre (2021), Rated R

Directed by Jordan Peele

Starring: Ruby Rose, Jaden Smith, Caleb Mclaughlin, John Boyega, Machine Gun Kelly, Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane, Neil Patrick Harris, Gary Sinese and Alan Alda

A group of five social media influencers, on an electric scooter trip through the forests of 2010's Vermont, fall prey to a murderous vegan family made up of a leather-helmeted industrial saw-wielding helicopter pilot, his knife-wielding maple syrup robbing brother, their vegan chef father and semi-composted grandfather.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Huh, Christmas came early this year
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"That helicopter is trying to kill us."

If you know what I'm "quoting", I'll donate five dollars to the organization of your choice.
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It seems weird to me that using a helicopter to do this is better than a rail car with saws in a similar (obviously inversed) configuration.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Have you seen how they harvest Christmas trees in Oregon?

Oregon Christmas Tree Harvest With Helicopter. Amazing Pilot!
Youtube 08K_aEajzNA


Sometimes they're cut first.  But I've seen em just yank the trees out by the roots...
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Another vid, with narration:

Helicopters Harvesting Christmas Trees
Youtube zCa_E_b3Y3M
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Hell, why wait until he's out? I'm sure the Special Ops people can find a use for this
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

If they do that, heads are going to roll.
 
Keeve [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen this before, but I've always wondered how they keep the cable that holds the blades from twisting around. I'm sure it's some kind of cool engineering feat, but I'd like to know what it is.
 
