(NYPost)   If you were planning on getting your kid a Confederate officer costume at Party City, you may want to rethink those plans   (nypost.com) divider line
18
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice try, white colonizer.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

But Robert E Lee's house is just down the street!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1) wtf and
(2) shut up it's none of your business why I googled moloch costume

Fark user image
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with that.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just order one from a klavern in another state or right from Amazon. It's even made in the USA or imported.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caroline Brasler, who is the adoptive mother to two young black daughters...

Well, at least white guilt is productive for something.  I have noticed several examples of this lately.  But why didn't they capitalize Black?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ted Turner used to show up at corporate dressed as a Confederate officer, so i read.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTH.
/assuming this is a regional store thing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jsmilky: Ted Turner used to show up at corporate dressed as a Confederate officer, so i read.


Considering that he both funded Gettysburg and Gods and Generals and had roles in both as a traitor colonel, that's not surprising.  A shame he couldn't find a different director for Gods and Generals, because that movie was crap.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Nice try, white colonizer.


i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Saiga410
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Being a grunt still ok?
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess racists are going to have to settle with wearing black face instead this year.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Click away, click away, click away, Amazon.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Just order one from a klavern in another state or right from Amazon. It's even made in the USA or imported.

[Fark user image image 850x324]


And really, they couldn't have sold it for a dollar more?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can I still dress up as Colonel Angus for Halloween?

Colonel Angus Comes Home - SNL
Youtube 3l2oi-X8P38
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Caroline Brasler, who is the adoptive mother to two young black daughters...

Well, at least white guilt is productive for something.  I have noticed several examples of this lately.  But why didn't they capitalize Black?


Maybe the kids she adopted just happened to be black.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dang, was planning on dressing up my kid as Stonewall Jackson with a bullet through his head.  If you're going for scary Confederate officer, you've got to go all in. You know the old saying, the only good Confederate is a dead Confederate.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Can I still dress up as Colonel Angus for Halloween?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/3l2oi-X8​P38?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


I can't believe they got Maya Rudolph to dress up like that.  If she were a bigger part of the sketch, yeah, but it's awkward as a one-off joke.  Otherwise, the whole thing is gold.
 
