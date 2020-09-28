 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TuneIn)   On tonight's Paul's Memory Bank (8PM EDT) Connie tries to find a mate for Mr Boynton's pet frog, Liz has to go get a tonsillectomy and the Superman story "The Black Pearl of Osiris" concludes. Didn't know Egyptians sounded Oriental   (tunein.com) divider line
2
    More: Live  
•       •       •

2 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 7:32 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - The Frog - 2/20/49 - In order to get in good with Mr Boynton, Connie tries to find a mate for his pet frog, MacDougal

My Favorite Husband - Liz in the Hospital - 5/27/49 - Whether George is really sick or not is anyone's guess, but when the doctor looks down Liz's throat, well, those tonsils have to come out NOW.

Superman - The Black Pearl of Osiris Parts 7 to 11 - 1/29 to 2/7/1941 Tumbleweed Jones finds himself in the middle of trouble again, a gangster named Sleepy (we never know if his real name is Joe) is trying to take him for a ride.  The last 5 episodes of this story are tonight.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"The Orient" is anything not in The Occident, so basically anywhere not predominately populated by those of European ancestry.

The train The Orient Express ran from Istanbul as its eastern terminus.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.