(Buzzfeed News)   Millennials still haven't figured out how to put money into a savings account in case of an emergency
    Family, Apartment, living situation, Mother  
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why put money into an account that'll ding you $5 for looking at it from the wrong ATM while paying you 0.0004% on the first $5k?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What money?  Most people are living paycheck to paycheck, with little to nothing leftover for savings.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Milennials, huh?

scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Millennials have figured out that a savings account is essentially pointless, especially since most apps and banking sites can do instantaneous transfers between accounts so putting one in vs another is negligible unless you have enough money in there to make interest worth pursuing, which as farkers above me have already pointed out, is difficult to do.

There's a reason the phrase 'paycheck to paycheck' has steadily increased in trends (and the COVID spike).

Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Galileo's Daughter: What money?  Most people are living paycheck to paycheck, with little to nothing leftover for savings.


Done in two.

The same reason why millenials haven't bought a house yet. That and housing prices are insanely high.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergency? You mean like this? [Gestures generally at 2020]
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL money. If you had any money, it will be gone by the time you get covid and spend a day at the hospital even with insurance.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheesh.  Why don't they just buy more money?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put away $750 to cover my federal tax bill.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked two jobs back when I was as old as millennials are now.  I guess that was luxury?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a savings. That was fun. COVID took it.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No money in a savings account, but they bounce thousands back and forth between Venmo, PayPal, Google Pay...
Bank schmank.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok Boomer, it's amazing the Millennials (and Xers) haven't figured out how to buy money on salaries that have been frozen since the Reagan Error.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.


Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I saw this exact same article about  10 years ago.
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millennial with a savings account here. Had it since I was seven. If you think I keep all of my money in one account, you're sorely mistaken.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but it's so easy to do

cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.


Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Savings"?  Sav-ings....sa-vings...savin-gs.  Huh.  Ohhh, that.  Yeah, kids don't have that, what with medical bills, student loan payments, rent increases.  The government "relief" came too late for any of it to make a difference for most people.   Oh well, they're not out on the streets yet, maybe.  Maybe the zoomers can move back home, but their parents are probably out of work now too and at higher risk of infection.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.


Neither did you when you first got a job, but yet they paid you and your contemporaries enough to be able to buy a house.

Piss off boomer
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am gen x with three kids.  My wife and I are retirement wealthy...i.e a sizable 401k and both have pensions...that said, our short term funds are basically all answered for month to month...people are hurting, folks.  Millennials ain't the problem...trickle down economics always was.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.


Millennials are in their 30s.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.


I have a feeling that I'm too many whiskeys in to fully comprehend this statement.  But I also have a feeling that you have no idea what a 'millennial' is and you're just wanting to spout stupid shiat to drive up your quote count.

Well.  YOU WIN.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.


Do you know what's more expensive to a company?  Paying some 58 year old 85k a year to do something that a 25 year old could do for 35k.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: LOL money. If you had any money, it will be gone by the time you get covid and spend a day at the hospital even with insurance.


I spent Saturday at the ER, so I'm getting a kick.

Well, I hope I don't get a kick. I'm on a massive amount of blood thinners for deep vein thrombosis and I could get massive internal bleeding from said kick.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Millennials are in their 30s.


The oldest are almost 40.  With families of their own that are almost grown, etc.
 
ironpig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Millennials are in their 30s.


Many boomers are narrow minded assholes that forget the past and butt-fark the future.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Millennials are in their 30s.


33 and what the fark is a savings account?

I'm great at my job. Skilled trades and I'm better than anyone NEAR my age (+- 10 years) can do.

I'm the one people want on site. Math like hell and follow order of operations for trouble shooting.

And guess what we are getting? Unskilled and unworkable labor who has to think 20 minutes about what but is getting set in the driver.

Guess what yall are always gonna need? Skilled trades. And still my best option is to go to another company for a few bucks more than stay with one who will Nickle and dime you for a raise cause "you're doing exactly what we want and cheaper than bringing someone in"
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The basics have already been covered in this thread.

But I'm still going to say f*ck Boomers and that you won't have anyone to sell your houses to if you keep the generations after you as wage slaves.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If the federal minimum wage had kept pace with workers' productivity since 1968, the inflation-adjusted minimum wage would be $18.67."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Employers still haven't figured out how to pay millennials enough to put money into a savings account in case of an emergency.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.


You're Gen-X.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL @ Boomers. "Why don't millenials use savings?" "Why don't they print out a stack of resumes and walk around handing in applications to store managers?" "Why don't millenials eat out in restaurants, their tightfistedness is killing the industry" etc

At least the Greatest Generation weren't obliviously out of touch with reality when they got old.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever man. Money is just a sociopolitical construct construct of the ruling classes that promulgates wage-labor slavery and "savings" either in multinational financial institutions or as "investors" of "capital" only contributes to the rapacious, environmentally-destructive "growth" delusion of the capitalist system.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: LOL @ Boomers. "Why don't millenials use savings?" "Why don't they print out a stack of resumes and walk around handing in applications to store managers?" "Why don't millenials eat out in restaurants, their tightfistedness is killing the industry" etc

At least the Greatest Generation weren't obliviously out of touch with reality when they got old.


Nope. Old people are terrible and that is terrifying. My grandma is "greatest generation" and I stopped taking to her because i got tired of being told not to vote.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: Bondith: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.

You're Gen-X.


It's cusp, and many of those of us within said cusp who also have brains and empathy tend to associate more with the values of millennials, while enjoying the lifetime of getting screwed* of the Xers.

* applies to all generations after Boomers, it's just that Xers are the only ones who were raised as if there were a chance for us.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: Bondith: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.

You're Gen-X.


Believe it or not that's super borderline. I'm late Gen X and I'm 43. I blame a lot of the older Gen X for this whole memberberries nostalgia trip about how great America was in the 80s which has resulted in these morons in red MAGA hats. News flash: it was, if you were white and had middle class or upper class parents.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I feel like as millennials we've struggled with the identity of 'adulthood' more than most. We've become more resilient and versatile because we've always had to be."

*barf
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: "If the federal minimum wage had kept pace with workers' productivity since 1968, the inflation-adjusted minimum wage would be $18.67."


Oh so funny thing the job I had before covid with 10 years experience and several raises paid minimum wage.

Aint murica great.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ironpig: thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Millennials are in their 30s.

Many boomers are narrow minded assholes that forget the past and butt-fark the future.


Lol, many? I'd say almost all.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x363]
[Fark user image image 425x622]
[Fark user image image 425x327]


Man, fark all that. My parents are boomers. At my age, they lived with my mom's mom, drove cars that were a whisper from erupting in flame, and ate in restaurants maybe once a year
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: neilbradley: Bondith: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.

You're Gen-X.

It's cusp, and many of those of us within said cusp who also have brains and empathy tend to associate more with the values of millennials, while enjoying the lifetime of getting screwed* of the Xers.

* applies to all generations after Boomers, it's just that Xers are the only ones who were raised as if there were a chance for us.


Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition: 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-???? (either 2012 or 2013 as the cutoff date)
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Savings? Oh, you mean that steel safe where I keep my jiggalo money. No reason to be broke if you have a penis.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I worked two jobs back when I was as old as millennials are now.  I guess that was luxury?


You just got out of your coma I take it. Welcome to 2020, Nazis are marching in the streets in support of the current president who refused to take any precautions (or responsibility) for a pandemic that has basically wiped out the main street economy.

But don't worry, rich people are doing fine and police are actively suppressing minorities and their allies still.

Also shiat's on fire.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: quo vadimus: neilbradley: Bondith: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Dude, I'm farking 40.  What more do you want, you miserable old half-wit?  Pull your head out of your ass and try to keep up.  You're supposed to be grouching about Generation Z now.

You're Gen-X.

It's cusp, and many of those of us within said cusp who also have brains and empathy tend to associate more with the values of millennials, while enjoying the lifetime of getting screwed* of the Xers.

* applies to all generations after Boomers, it's just that Xers are the only ones who were raised as if there were a chance for us.

Baby Boomers: 1946-1959
Generation Jones (Boomer to Gen X transition): 1960-1964
Gen X: 1965-1976
Oregon Trail Generation (Gen X to Millennial transition): 1977-1981
Millennials/Gen Y: 1982-1994
Millennial to Gen Z transition: 1995-1999
Gen Z: 2000-???? (either 2012 or 2013 as the cutoff date)


The problem is it's entirely arbitrary, and there's been a lot of wiggle over the years. Early reports of Millennials varied the start from 1980-1984, depending on the author.
 
Sgt. Expendable [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I turn 35 in a couple weeks. I have some savings. I could pay my rent for almost a year if I lose my job and can't find another one and maybe don't eat every week. Then I suppose I could live in the paid off car if I had to.

I also have asthma and if I get Covid all that money is gone instantly and I'll owe even more than that. I'm farked if I get seriously ill or injured.

And I'm BETTER off than many of my contemporaries.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm Generation X and I haven't figured out that either.

Mostly because I haven't figured out how to overcome the fact that I live in a society that has a recession about every eight years.

It would be an understatement to say I've been knocked down the ladder once or twice. It's more like I've been kicked off the ladder, knocked to the ground with the ladder, and soundly beaten with the ladder.

So, I DRTFA because I'm tired of sanctimonious shiat from over privileged people who will not admit that they received even ordinary, legitimate help from others and will not concede that even a little luck played a role in their success.
 
alice_600
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: Driedsponge: Boomers still haven't figured out they don't pay millennials enough to have anything resembling savings.

Millennials haven't had enough experience in life or in their field outside of book learning to cover the cost of employing them.

Millennials are in their 30s.

33 and what the fark is a savings account?

I'm great at my job. Skilled trades and I'm better than anyone NEAR my age (+- 10 years) can do.

I'm the one people want on site. Math like hell and follow order of operations for trouble shooting.

And guess what we are getting? Unskilled and unworkable labor who has to think 20 minutes about what but is getting set in the driver.

Guess what yall are always gonna need? Skilled trades. And still my best option is to go to another company for a few bucks more than stay with one who will Nickle and dime you for a raise cause "you're doing exactly what we want and cheaper than bringing someone in"


Your Skilled trades are going to be replaced by robots or cheaper labor from over seas soon...very soon. Bricklayer robots are being deploved
as we speak.
 
