(Fox 16 Little Rock)   If you break into a music shop you might as well sit down and play a little ditty   (fox16.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Please tell me he played "Stairway" then asked himself to leave.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
about jack and diane?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handel's Messiah?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Breaking the law. Breaking the law. Breaking the law. Breaking the law..."
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Please tell me he played "Stairway" then asked himself to leave.


Nickelback
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No calling out farkers in headlines subby.
 
dlwhite
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No alarm system?
 
phishrace
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Friday night they'll be dressed to kill
Down at Palmer's music store
The drink will flow and the blood will spill
And if the boys want to fight, you better let 'em
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: No calling out farkers in headlines subby.


He said little ditty, not major asshole.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Palmer says while it's frustrating to watch a thief make themselves at home in his shop, he hopes they can get the help they need,

"I feel bad for them," said Palmer.

He says the three items that the thieves got away with cost around $12,000. He is hoping insurance will help to replace them

Guy's running an insurance scam.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Please tell me he played "Stairway" then asked himself to leave.


Denied!
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Boo_Guy: No calling out farkers in headlines subby.

He said little ditty, not major asshole.


Not cool.
 
