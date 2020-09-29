 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   OK, but it's going to be a bit awkward with all these EMTs around
9
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kiss - Calling Dr. Love
Youtube Gia_YZqIIvA
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And just like that Fark invents a new sub genre of porn.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Article just says "sexual activity" is beneficial.  Pretty sure punching the clown qualifies as that, so I'm good.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd say that people who are feeling well enough to have sex are more likely to survive than those who don't. Then again there's a slim possibility that endorphins actually do help with recovery from a heart attack. I wonder if anyone has given mice enderphine injections after triggering a heart attack to study this?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
EMT checking in. There is a nationwide crisis of EMT shortages. It's considered a entry level position with shiat benefits and no one wants to be one anymore.

I'm a lucky one who doubled their salary in 6yrs and pulls $19.50/hr and I'm single with no kids.

Normal starting salary right now for an EMT is $13/hr and most quit in their first year once they find out it's actual work
 
flemardo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dark brew: Article just says "sexual activity" is beneficial.  Pretty sure punching the clown qualifies as that, so I'm good.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"And that, children, is why the mortality rate is so high among married Farkers that have heart attacks"
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in. There is a nationwide crisis of EMT shortages. It's considered a entry level position with shiat benefits and no one wants to be one anymore.

I'm a lucky one who doubled their salary in 6yrs and pulls $19.50/hr and I'm single with no kids.

Normal starting salary right now for an EMT is $13/hr and most quit in their first year once they find out it's actual work


I feel for you. I pass out at the sight of blood though. Saw the x-ray of my daughter's broken arm and the nurse became more concerned about me than her. I'll stick with teaching. Another occupation with generally poor entry pay for people with a 4-year degree and the resulting typical shortage.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

powhound: styckx: EMT checking in. There is a nationwide crisis of EMT shortages. It's considered a entry level position with shiat benefits and no one wants to be one anymore.

I'm a lucky one who doubled their salary in 6yrs and pulls $19.50/hr and I'm single with no kids.

Normal starting salary right now for an EMT is $13/hr and most quit in their first year once they find out it's actual work

I feel for you. I pass out at the sight of blood though. Saw the x-ray of my daughter's broken arm and the nurse became more concerned about me than her. I'll stick with teaching. Another occupation with generally poor entry pay for people with a 4-year degree and the resulting typical shortage.


Crazy how there's shortages for jobs with crappy pay and a lot of responsibility.  My wife is a teacher and I wouldn't wish parent emails on anybody.  I would get fired immediately.
 
