(Huffington Post)   Charlottesville Nazi could get up to 22 years to devote to full-time blubbering after being found guilty of extortion and interstate threats   (huffpost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, that asshole
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You shoulda seen this guy weep like a baby when he found out Hitler was dead.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Charlottesville Nazi sounds like the title of a country & western song.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next!

Good riddance (hopefully) you pathetic Nazi coward.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw him in the gas chamber!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that's shame.

/Enjoy your time in the can ITG.
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really great coverage of the trial, if you're interested:

https://www.informant.news/p/christop​h​er-cantwell-guilty-of-extortion

What the r is in the water in New Hampshire.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon from Trump incoming in 5...4...3...
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll put my bet on time served and 2 years probation.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all of his tears are completely justified.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So when is Stephen Miller trial? Also anyone who call himself a 3% or a proud boy? Or a KKK member. Or a neo-nazi. Or an official in the trump admin? Or an evangelical christian? Or an anti-abortion crusader? Or a men rights advocate?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He won't get as much time as he should but it's better than nothing.

Bye asshole, you will not be missed.
 
mcmiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I guess 2020 isn't a completely bad year after all.
 
philodough
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And will be forever known as "the crying Nazi".
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcmiller: Wow, I guess 2020 isn't a completely bad year after all.


Uh-oh. You have summoned the jinx. We're really farked now
 
scalpod
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

philodough: And will be forever known as "the crying Nazi".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Will he be eligible for a seat on the SCOTUS when he gets out, or will his felony record prohibit him from consideration?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: So when is Stephen Miller trial? Also anyone who call himself a 3% or a proud boy? Or a KKK member. Or a neo-nazi. Or an official in the trump admin? Or an evangelical christian? Or an anti-abortion crusader? Or a men rights advocate?


When you figure out articles, comrade.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Charlottesville Nazi sounds like the title of a country & western song.


Something to the tune of "Wichita Linesman"
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Twenty two years in the Federal Pen.  I'm sure he'll just rocket to the top of that prison's Aryan Nation gang.

Or they just might be amused by his ability to cry and want to see it on a regular basis.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He's an assbite, and deserves his moniker.

But is that really a true threat? Or did the Prosecutor say "respect my authority and take a crappy plea-bargain or I'll pile on bogus charges biatch."
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Twenty two years in the Federal Pen.  I'm sure he'll just rocket to the top of that prison's Aryan Nation gang.

Or they just might be amused by his ability to cry and want to see it on a regular basis.


Ever seen American History X?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hate Charlottesville Nazis.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he was found guilty of extortion and interstate threats against fellow Nazis.  Call me when he gets done for the Nazi violence he's perpetrated.
 
