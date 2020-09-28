 Skip to content
(MSN)   "At least a dozen crew members...". This is not a repeat. Or is it?   (msn.com) divider line
6
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
scontent-ort2-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In a row?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They conducted "routine monitoring" on only 150 of 666 crew members? Really?! What did the other 516 crew members do, hold their breath for four days on a rotating schedule as 150-person blocks came up for their turn?

FFS, 17th century doctors wearing face masks stuffed with posies, roaming London during the Black Death, had more farking reason & wherewithal than these assholes.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The 12 positive cases came to light after the ship tested 150 crew members as part of routine monitoring, according to news reports. The ship currently is sailing with 666 crew members and 922 passengers."

So, out of the 150 they tested, 12 were positive... so out of the 666 crew-members there were probably 53 or so actually positive...

/666 Crewmembers...
// Could it be...
/// SATAN????
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Breaking: COVID-19 breaks out on one of first ships to resume cruising"

Cruising is perfec... wait, no. I'm thinking about a different kind of cruising. Carry on.
 
wantingout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At this point it's almost comical
 
