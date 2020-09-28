 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSOCTV)   ICE agents arrest 24 people across NC, including Charlotte. No word on what she might have done wrong   (wsoctv.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting, Judge, half of those cases, ICE agents, dangerous situations, Criminal law, conditions of their bond, ICE officials, executive association director of Enforcement  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 5:42 PM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they're all senior Democratic party officials.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must have gotten a head of herself.


/being meguca is suffering
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard she wove a pretty tangled web.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the cops busted down the door to the wrong address, I think Charlotte may have assaulted an officers hand with her face.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that slut!
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some Pigs
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I feel safer already"
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Funny how infrequently the people who employ undocumented workers get jailed. You'd think if someone honestly cared about this issue that's who they'd want to target - the people who provide the incentives.

IF they honestly cared.
 
il Dottore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess the Schutzstaffel didn't get the memo to not implicate Glorious Leader in anymore controversy than he can sort of credibly spin
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ICE arrested roughly 24 people in North Carolina

I do believe y'all got your Verb and adverb reversed, such. Yes indeed I do.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In about half of those cases, the suspects were in jail and ICE asked the arresting agencies to hold them until they could detain them -- but they told Channel 9 those agencies declined to do so. ICE officials said that puts their agents in danger.

If they were so important, you could've gone to go get them. But for some reason ICE needs months or years to punch someone's name into a system that airline companies can do in seconds. And most importantly, they want overcrowded jails to hold these people for them for free. Welcome to the capitalist penal system, baby.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Funny how infrequently the people who employ undocumented workers get jailed. You'd think if someone honestly cared about this issue that's who they'd want to target - the people who provide the incentives.

IF they honestly cared.


Yup. Funny how we never hear about ICE rounding up the CEO's of companies that are importing slave labor.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Funny how infrequently the people who employ undocumented workers get jailed. You'd think if someone honestly cared about this issue that's who they'd want to target - the people who provide the incentives.

IF they honestly cared.


They love ICE.  It's  government backed union-busting services they used to have to pay for privately.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.