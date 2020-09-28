 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "POO is coming out"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1916 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Improperly loaded.  Without other vehicles closer to the trailer's axles, the driver should have moved the loaded vehicle rearward and placed it closer to the axles.  That would have both reduced its center of gravity and put it where the weight had two points of contact instead of just the hitch-point on the front of the trailer.
 
morg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice tackle from behind of that truck in front of it. Never seen that before. Kinda caught the back and flipped it.
 
Jones_Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least he strapped that truck on the carrier properly.  2 flips and it held tight to the trailer.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I'm not mistaken, the speed limit there is 70 mph/113 kmh and it looks like he's using all of it
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Language: Fack is used a lot.

Big Rig Emerges From Icy Accidents Unscathed || ViralHog
Youtube H3wrkGsLp7Y
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And another one
Raw: Big Rig Blows Over, Crushes Patrol Car
Youtube 09sC4CyDQ1A


The Poo definitely came out for the driver of the squad car.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wtf does POO stand for?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
another professional driver
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Wtf does POO stand for?


Personal Overt Objectivity
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ seriously tho, that is some change-the-pants inducing shiatfear
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Wtf does POO stand for?


Product Of Orifice
 
NEDM
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TWX: Improperly loaded.  Without other vehicles closer to the trailer's axles, the driver should have moved the loaded vehicle rearward and placed it closer to the axles.  That would have both reduced its center of gravity and put it where the weight had two points of contact instead of just the hitch-point on the front of the trailer.


Yup.  Loaded way too high.  And for his mistake, now he's got to pay for damages to an H1 (which are still stupid expensive even today), and buy a new hotshot truck/trailer.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Wtf does POO stand for?


Username, et al.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What I noticed was there was already a ton of debris in the fast lane before the car carrier started tipping, is there something wrong with the road there that exacerbated the poor load location?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NEDM: TWX: Improperly loaded.  Without other vehicles closer to the trailer's axles, the driver should have moved the loaded vehicle rearward and placed it closer to the axles.  That would have both reduced its center of gravity and put it where the weight had two points of contact instead of just the hitch-point on the front of the trailer.

Yup.  Loaded way too high.  And for his mistake, now he's got to pay for damages to an H1 (which are still stupid expensive even today), and buy a new hotshot truck/trailer.


You mean his insurance has to do that? I mean maybe his auto insurance might not carry the load part but that should be covered by professional liability insurance.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That would have been really fun if he had been in the outside lane.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First shalt thou load the Holy Hummer to Antioch.
Then shalt thou load it at position three over the axles.
Not more front, not more back.
Three shall be the location where thou shalt load it, and the number of the position shall be three.
Position four shalt thou not load, neither load at space one or two.
Five is right out, unless unholy SmartCars are thy burden.
Once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then thou thy Holy Hummer shalt be delivered upon thy expense paying tiny wiener douchecanoe of Antioch.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.