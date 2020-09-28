 Skip to content
(CNN)   Yeah, about that "you can't get COVID from food" thing   (cnn.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like to rub raw food on your face (I'm not going to judge you), you should avoid doing it during the pandemic.

Properly cooking your food will kill most pathogens, including COVID. So for now, only rub properly cooked food on your face (after cooling, of course).
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: If you like to rub raw food on your face (I'm not going to judge you), you should avoid doing it during the pandemic.

Properly cooking your food will kill most pathogens, including COVID. So for now, only rub properly cooked food on your face (after cooling, of course).


Lost of food is eaten raw or cold. Take out is usually not reheated.

I think "the jury is still out" on whether you can get covid from food.

Taking prilosec doubles your odds of getting covid, but it only effects the digestive system.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medi​c​al/this-over-the-counter-drug-might-do​uble-your-covid-19-risk/ar-BB16xjZj
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
From all known data this is respiratory transmitted virus. Whether it is transmitted via food is still not known. Also China isn't exactly reliable or forthcoming with its data. For now, the goal is to prevent the virus through the mask, 6ft, hand washing, screening etc., otherwise we are truly farked for the next couple of years. Thanks to the Dump administration America is losing the battle.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dumski: Also China isn't exactly reliable or forthcoming with its data.


This isn't China being forthcoming at all, it IS China ordering its own people not to import frozen food from Covid countries.

/cold keeps it alive
//yes I know not "alive"
/// do I have to do 3?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fish can get it?
The ocean is farked!
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How far we've come when Chinese speculation is usually more cause for action than FDA or CDC recommendations because we can no longer actually tell when the administration is running interference.

This is a dangerous game and I'm afraid the US is winning stupid prizes.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Fish can get it?
The ocean is farked!


no but fisherman can cough on fish and then seal them up in plastic bags freeze them, and sell them ... (to you)
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That article does not say a thing about anyone getting it from food.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Uh. How did TFA even match the headline?
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: /cold keeps it alive


But humidity doesn't, and those places are humid, due to the dew point at low temperatures.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Todd300: How far we've come when Chinese speculation is usually more cause for action than FDA or CDC recommendations because we can no longer actually tell when the administration is running interference.

This is a dangerous game and I'm afraid the US is winning stupid prizes.


De'governor of my state has ordered all de'bars  and de'restaurants (and  de'strip clubs!) reopened at full capacity.  and removed all criminal penalties for mask ordinances.
 
angryjd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks like my homemade bat soup is going back into the freezer.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm skeptical that is anything other than retaliation for racism from our people.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

talkertopc: That article does not say a thing about anyone getting it from food.


no, I'm certain China has ordered ban on frozen foods from Covid countries for no reason at all.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Joe USer: If you like to rub raw food on your face (I'm not going to judge you), you should avoid doing it during the pandemic.

Properly cooking your food will kill most pathogens, including COVID. So for now, only rub properly cooked food on your face (after cooling, of course).


"During the pandemic" is an undetermined period of time. I'm not going to stop rubbing raw food on my face forever. At some point I need to live my life, man.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
how about fish sticks ??
can i get it if i put them in my mouth ??
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Todd300: How far we've come when Chinese speculation is usually more cause for action than FDA or CDC recommendations because we can no longer actually tell when the administration is running interference.

This is a dangerous game and I'm afraid the US is winning stupid prizes.

De'governor of my state has ordered all de'bars  and de'restaurants (and  de'strip clubs!) reopened at full capacity.  and removed all criminal penalties for mask ordinances.


The SHYNA virus, a dem hoax, affects virtually no one ! .
 
lolmao500
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surely our very intelligent leadership will ban food imports from contaminated countries and ban the export of food since we're contaminated AF right?? We wouldnt put the world health in danger just to make money?? We arent chinese after all? Right? Guys??
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Up here in New England, we also have to contend with Vibrio Vulnificus.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, I guess I'll stop putting raw shrimp up my nose.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Todd300: How far we've come when Chinese speculation is usually more cause for action than FDA or CDC recommendations because we can no longer actually tell when the administration is running interference.

This is a dangerous game and I'm afraid the US is winning stupid prizes.

De'governor of my state has ordered all de'bars  and de'restaurants (and  de'strip clubs!) reopened at full capacity.  and removed all criminal penalties for mask ordinances.


It's not far from this, just need the PSAs

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Viruses can live a long long time when frozen, this is known.  I've been Windexing my containers of ice cream before freezing them, in the event someone in the supply chain sneezes on the container.  I've given less thought to the actual contents, assuming the NH and VT dairy manufacturers aren't sneezing directly in the product.

I'm eating Frisky Cow Chocolate Gelato as I type, I'll check in later to let you know if I live.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Too lazy to read the article, but come on people, cook your meat thoroughly when resorting to long pork.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm glad we can trust China again... 
Fark user imageView Full Size


...I mean the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

Fark user imageView Full Size

...Wait, no China.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: how about fish sticks ??
can i get it if i put them in my mouth ??


As long as you didn't snort the batter off them first you should be fine.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Joe USer: If you like to rub raw food on your face (I'm not going to judge you), you should avoid doing it during the pandemic.

Properly cooking your food will kill most pathogens, including COVID. So for now, only rub properly cooked food on your face (after cooling, of course).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ham would never betray me
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've got the Rona and yes I am safely in quarantine at home alone. It's described as a respiratory virus but because it has the ability to attach to the ACE-2 has has uncanny ability to infect pretty much every organ in your body. Once it's in it's in. Barbarians through the gate. The worst effects for me have been gastrointestinal
Well...at least I can still breathe and type
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: I'm glad we can trust China again... [Fark user image image 425x202]

...I mean the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

[Fark user image image 425x212]
...Wait, no China.
[Fark user image image 425x170]


Oh look! This is paid content.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just because China is being paranoid doesn't mean you can get the virus from food.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: fark'emfeed'emfish: I'm glad we can trust China again... [Fark user image image 425x202]

...I mean the Special Administrative Region of Hong Kong.

[Fark user image image 425x212]
...Wait, no China.
[Fark user image image 425x170]

Oh look! This is paid content.

[Fark user image 425x489]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"We boiled everything"
medias.spotern.comView Full Size
 
farkdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Of course it can be on packaging, if the delivery person working indoors with their mask around their chin touched, breathed near, or coughed on your package.

We've been spraying or wiping down containers of groceries (delivered or curbside pickup), and throwing away food delivery containers (like pizza boxes) and reheating the contents. And of course you've all been washing your fruit and veggies even before COVID, right?

Yeah, it's a bit of a pain but worth it to us.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Damn, I guess I'll stop putting raw shrimp up my nose.


We can't let eggheads run our lives!  What I do with the raw fish covering my naked quivering body is between me, the chef, and the 12 businessmen seated around the table.
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is why I always order the lasagna. Lasagna is always a safe choice.
 
Percise1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Joe USer: If you like to rub raw food on your face (I'm not going to judge you), you should avoid doing it during the pandemic.

Properly cooking your food will kill most pathogens, including COVID. So for now, only rub properly cooked food on your face (after cooling, of course).


Exactly. Cook your food... wash your hands between prepping the food and eating it/your buggers.
It's not that hard, folks.


brainlordmesomorph: Lost of food is eaten raw or cold. Take out is usually not reheated.


Willis? You smoking crack again?

Authorities in the Chinese capital Beijing have ordered importers to avoid frozen food from countries suffering severe coronavirus outbreaks after several incidents of imported seafood testing positive for the virus.

Literally the very first sentence...
WTF does "take out" have to do with this? (and yes, I reheat "take out" most of the time)
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: talkertopc: That article does not say a thing about anyone getting it from food.

no, I'm certain China has ordered ban on frozen foods from Covid countries for no reason at all.


They could be overreacting based on some rumor. FSM knows every other nation is perfectly capable. Why not China?

/we pissed away trillions by jumping into the middle east the past two decades, based on *1* unsubstantiated rumor
 
Percise1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: I've got the Rona and yes I am safely in quarantine at home alone. It's described as a respiratory virus but because it has the ability to attach to the ACE-2 has has uncanny ability to infect pretty much every organ in your body. Once it's in it's in. Barbarians through the gate. The worst effects for me have been gastrointestinal
Well...at least I can still breathe and type


Did you eat raw, frozen shrimp from Thailand?


Seriously though, I'm sorry to hear that.
Do you have any idea where you might have picked it up from?
 
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fano: Ham would never betray me


Impossible. Ham's cured.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: I've got the Rona and yes I am safely in quarantine at home alone. It's described as a respiratory virus but because it has the ability to attach to the ACE-2 has has uncanny ability to infect pretty much every organ in your body. Once it's in it's in. Barbarians through the gate. The worst effects for me have been gastrointestinal
Well...at least I can still breathe and type


I had it in early April. My GF works as a manager for a large grocery chain here in Texas. DHS stole all their PPE from the airport in San Antonio in early March and they couldn't source any more until the beginning of April.... Took me out for about 3 weeks. I was pretty sure I was going to die. A "mild" case for both of us. I didn't recover so much as survive it. Still don't feel right. Good luck.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nah. This is China lowering the prices of US Midwest states grains, pork and produce before the election, Joke's on them. Dump will bail them all out again,
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: talkertopc: That article does not say a thing about anyone getting it from food.

no, I'm certain China has ordered ban on frozen foods from Covid countries for no reason at all.


The reason is clearly stated in the article: the virus was detected in those food. That someone caught it from eating contaminated food as hinted by the this thread's title is not mentioned.

It looks like they are banning those import just in case, nothing more, I don't think that's a bad idea by the way, the affected food plants need to improve their hygienic practices.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Todd300: brainlordmesomorph: Todd300: How far we've come when Chinese speculation is usually more cause for action than FDA or CDC recommendations because we can no longer actually tell when the administration is running interference.

This is a dangerous game and I'm afraid the US is winning stupid prizes.

De'governor of my state has ordered all de'bars  and de'restaurants (and  de'strip clubs!) reopened at full capacity.  and removed all criminal penalties for mask ordinances.

It's not far from this, just need the PSAs

[Fark user image 850x448]
[Fark user image 850x422]


Good old Local 58, wish there was more content.

ＬＯＣＡＬ５８ＴＶ - Contingency
Youtube 3c66w6fVqOI
 
