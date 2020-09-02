 Skip to content
(Vox)   Headline: "The rise in murders in the US, explained" Article: The experts are baffled and have no idea why   (vox.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we are currently experiencing a pandemic, catastrophic consequences from climate change, unprecedented unemployment and income inequality, and an imminent mass foreclosure crisis while at the same time social media is amplifying extremism, the president is an amoral buffoon, and republicans are promoting murderers.

Hope this helps, "experts".

Idiots.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, these are the experts... You should take their word for it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if its because every man woman and child owns 75 guns.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Because the police are shiatty at their jobs?

Seems kinda obvious to me, but I guess Fark will weigh in with its opinion.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder if its because every man woman and child owns 75 guns.


Name checks out...

Also - I think you might be on to something.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
(Blank) and then the murders began.
Fill in the blank.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Because the police are shiatty at their jobs?

Seems kinda obvious to me, but I guess Fark will weigh in with its opinion.


You're right. Let's get rid of them and try something else.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Hey, these are the experts... You should take their word for it.


Personally I'm more likely to trust someone who says, "It's really hard to speculate about broad phenomena that are driving these trends when we're not even sure if there's a trend yet." over someone who confidently states, "Here's what I pulled out of my ass."
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
X- an unknown subject
Spurt- a drip under pressure
Expert- an unknown drip under pressure
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When crime rates rise, it's a mystery. When crime rates fall, police credit it to their latest iteration of violent, racist policing theories.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What could cause such a national rise in murderous rage,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because why not?   It,s the new fun...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Todd300: What could cause such a national rise in murderous rage,

[Fark user image 850x478]


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The funny thing about the internet is you can just say sh*t and likely find 10 websites to support it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rucker10: dothemath: I wonder if its because every man woman and child owns 75 guns.

Name checks out...

Also - I think you might be on to something.


The organizing principle of the Trump presidency is this : You no longer need to feel embarrassed about being such a piece of shiat.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Idle hands do the devil's work.

Increase unemployment, increase stupid crime.

Get a Democrat back in power to fix this damn economy.

What happened to the murder rate in Venezuela when their unemployment rate shot up? Oh yeah, murder capital of the world.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The article could tell you. But then it would have to kill you.
 
caljar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of the biggest drivers for shooting in the metro area near me is younger people being "disrespected" on social media, and then meeting in person to settle it.   That, and bad drug deals are at least 50% of the murders.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Guns - SNL
Youtube SwEyBItsXkw
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??


That is some of the murders.  Other reason is because people are getting evicted and their belongings thrown out in the street, which probably includes lots of people walking off with dressers and night stands and discovering firearms inside.

Another reason, all the NRA types are getting old and feeble minded, if not dying, and their guns are getting picked up by trouble makers.  And since the police are not allowed to remove guns from the homes of dementia patients...
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??


Pretty sure it's not the Republicans that are causing 30-40 black on black shootings in every major US city every single week, month after month, year after year, going back at least 6 decades.  The difference is as much as a 2100% greater fatality rate in the black community versus other races.

Source:  https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/​23/health/​gun-deaths-in-men-by-state-study/index​.html

It is definitely a genocide but the killers are not who you think they are.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Because the police are shiatty at their jobs?
Seems kinda obvious to me, but I guess Fark will weigh in with its opinion.

You're right. Let's get rid of them and try something else.


That was your conclusion. I didn't say get rid of them. I'm suggesting we make them actually do their farking jobs, which isn't helping provide protection for racist white assholes at Black Lives Matter protests.

Maybe if they spent as much time doing their jobs as they do whining about how unfair everything is on their Facebook page, crime wouldn't be as much of a problem.

Much like if President Useless Asshole actually did his farking job, we'd all be better off now.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We should add that, now that the cops have lost their image as "good guys," they decided to stop lying in their statistical reports.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: We should add that, now that the cops have lost their image as "good guys," they decided to stop lying in their statistical reports.


It's kind of hard to hide murders.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jesterling: [YouTube video: Guns - SNL]


Hasn't been funny for 20 years. Maybe 30. Murders are up because of carole f@#&!@ baskin.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe... maybe more people "needed killing."
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Its a good thing we have a strong and well-funded police force who will surely solve all these murders in order to protect us.

Also just imagine how many the cops must be preventing from happening at all!

/s
//ACAB
///Defund the police
 
kbronsito
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Duh. A lot of people who would have just gotten a beating with a baseball bat or a tire iron, and get reported as an assault, are now being shot and killed, because you can't socially distance while bashing someone with a bat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's pretty farking simple:

PEOPLE ARE SICK OF THIS SHIAT.

Everything ranging to zoom business meetings to killer cops to protests about killer cops to riots during protests about killer cops to people losing their jobs to zoom classrooms to covid restrictions to the farking virus in general has put people on a hair trigger, sometimes literally.

Also, while "bread and circuses" keep the masses happy and content, farking making circuses illegal makes them grumpy and trigger happy (live sporting events BANNED concerts BANNED bars BANNED parties BANNED visiting family members BANNED).
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Because we are currently experiencing a pandemic, catastrophic consequences from climate change, unprecedented unemployment and income inequality, and an imminent mass foreclosure crisis while at the same time social media is amplifying extremism, the president is an amoral buffoon, and republicans are promoting murderers.

Hope this helps, "experts".

Idiots.


Nihilism in the maga era.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Because we are currently experiencing a pandemic, catastrophic consequences from climate change, unprecedented unemployment and income inequality, and an imminent mass foreclosure crisis while at the same time social media is amplifying extremism, the president is an amoral buffoon, and republicans are promoting murderers.

Hope this helps, "experts".

Idiots.


Or you know riots and police pulling back from neighbors that need more police presence.
 
jaerik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it just me, or did Vox basically implode over the past few years?

It sounds like they had a ton of layoffs and then a shotgun merger marriage, on top of a unionization drive and then completely miscalling the 2016 election. Covid and the rest haven't helped.

These days, they seem to put out 2-3 articles a week, and most of them are "explainer" articles that come out days after the news cycle has already moved on. Their sister sites like Recode run the identical 2-3 articles.

Then you get ones like this, where the "explainer" article explains nothing, because that would take too much effort. How many article-writers actually still work there?
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: lolmao500: Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??

That is some of the murders.  Other reason is because people are getting evicted and their belongings thrown out in the street, which probably includes lots of people walking off with dressers and night stands and discovering firearms inside.

Another reason, all the NRA types are getting old and feeble minded, if not dying, and their guns are getting picked up by trouble makers.  And since the police are not allowed to remove guns from the homes of dementia patients...


Well except for that whole outlawing evictions thing.

https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/02/heres​-​what-the-cdcs-nationwide-eviction-ban-​means-for-renters.html
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Because we are currently experiencing a pandemic, catastrophic consequences from climate change, unprecedented unemployment and income inequality, and an imminent mass foreclosure crisis while at the same time social media is amplifying extremism, the president is an amoral buffoon, and republicans are promoting murderers.

Hope this helps, "experts".

Idiots.


Came to say something similar. Ty
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder if its because every man woman and child owns 75 guns.


They can only use 2 at a time if they're well trained.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because the country is in a death spiral.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because human beings are by nature violent?  Because we are all only one day of anarchy away from squatting around a ditch and poking berries up our noses?  Because the entire world shut down and people's lives have been disrupted and they're prone to outbursts?  Because at the same time that all of this was happening the left and the media started demonizing the police?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's the murder hornets.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: lolmao500: Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??

Pretty sure it's not the Republicans that are causing 30-40 black on black shootings in every major US city every single week, month after month, year after year, going back at least 6 decades.  The difference is as much as a 2100% greater fatality rate in the black community versus other races.

Source:  https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/2​3/health/gun-deaths-in-men-by-state-st​udy/index.html

It is definitely a genocide but the killers are not who you think they are.


David Duke-like typing detected
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: I wonder if its because every man woman and child owns 75 guns.


Owners are more willing to use them from all the stress this year
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

browntimmy: fark'emfeed'emfish: Hey, these are the experts... You should take their word for it.

Personally I'm more likely to trust someone who says, "It's really hard to speculate about broad phenomena that are driving these trends when we're not even sure if there's a trend yet." over someone who confidently states, "Here's what I pulled out of my ass."


Agreed... But what if somebody came along tomorrow, said "I don't like Trump AND here's what I pulled out of my ass."
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
because America breeds and manufactures crazy while simultaneously defunding social programs that help crazy be slightly less crazy.

i know, it's crazy.

that and the heat.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Because we are currently experiencing a pandemic, catastrophic consequences from climate change, unprecedented unemployment and income inequality, and an imminent mass foreclosure crisis while at the same time social media is amplifying extremism, the president is an amoral buffoon, and republicans are promoting murderers.

Hope this helps, "experts".

Idiots.


Add to that police are quitting in droves, leaving our police forces under staffed.

/This is a statement of fact.
//We're under policed, over incarcerated.
///This statement doesn't nullify other reasons.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Todd300: AngryDragon: lolmao500: Maybe its because theres 500 million guns in the country and theres tens of millions gun owners who believe that democrats and black people and gays must be genocided for capitalism and FREEDUMZZZZZZZ??

Pretty sure it's not the Republicans that are causing 30-40 black on black shootings in every major US city every single week, month after month, year after year, going back at least 6 decades.  The difference is as much as a 2100% greater fatality rate in the black community versus other races.

Source:  https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/2​3/health/gun-deaths-in-men-by-state-st​udy/index.html

It is definitely a genocide but the killers are not who you think they are.

David Duke-like typing detected


But, you didn't say he isn't right.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Because the police are shiatty at their jobs?

Seems kinda obvious to me, but I guess Fark will weigh in with its opinion.


You understand that cops investigate after a Crim is committed, right?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Political instability

Our political structure no longer has the ability to solve the problems of this country
 
bfh0417
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Because the police are shiatty at their jobs?

Seems kinda obvious to me, but I guess Fark will weigh in with its opinion.

You understand that cops investigate after a Crim is committed, right?


Not according to many Farkers and LeBron. The cops actively hunt black people.
 
