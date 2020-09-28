 Skip to content
(NBC News) You know what we don't need in the middle of a pandemic? A cyber attack that brings a major medical provider to its knees
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh, patient bills? No, they're fine; we back those crown jewels up six ways from Sunday."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.



Ok, I read the article and there's this caption: A sign outside the headquarters of Universal Health Services, Inc., in King of Prussia, Pa.
 
Jelly Bean Raider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the amount these hospitals are charging people, you would think they could get some basic internet security...
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Apparently, the NHS was being run on Windows XP. That means some people were being told they had cancer by a helpful paperclip." -- Frankie Boyle
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That sounds like justification for a wetworks team. Kill the perps in a particularly gruesome fashion and let it be known that anyone else attacking vital infrastructure in the US will be dealt with in a similar manner.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In fact, that is exactly what we need in the US, anyway.

It simple:   if you live here, you get health care.  Show your card and in you go.   No paperwork, no nothing.   They can bill the federal government later.   But no, this is why we can't have nice things.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After 25 years in IT, it never ceases to amaze me that regardless of in-line tools and relentless training that you can never remove pure stupidity.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: With the amount these hospitals are charging people, you would think they could get some basic internet security...


It's not possible, the IT vendors in the medical space don't allow you to have ANY security enabled or their product won't run and they won't support you. It's seriously the most aweful segment other than .gov/.edu from that perspective and .gov is getting better, if a bit too slowly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Barron is good at the cyber"
blogs.reuters.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: That sounds like justification for a wetworks team. Kill the perps in a particularly gruesome fashion and let it be known that anyone else attacking vital infrastructure in the US will be dealt with in a similar manner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.


Nah - this is good old-fashioned human greed by people who'd rather be digital muggers than use their skills to build up civilization, combined with gullible dipshiats who can't be bothered to employ safe digital practices when at work.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: In fact, that is exactly what we need in the US, anyway.

It simple:   if you live here, you get health care.  Show your card and in you go.   No paperwork, no nothing.   They can bill the federal government later.   But no, this is why we can't have nice things.


I'm down but you must not be a fattie.

You have one year to not be fat then you can get the medical care.

No more cosmetic surgery.

You must drink three beers a week.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.


Ok, I read the article and there's this caption: A sign outside the headquarters of Universal Health Services, Inc., in King of Prussia, Pa.


heh, Russians, Prussians, take your pic
 
mr-b
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Zero Days (2016) [Documentary]
Youtube PJBBRUraKgo


Just watched this last night. Pretty scary what they can do now.
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.


Fark likes to blame everything bad on Russia. Saves taking responsibility, I suppose.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

orbister: Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.

Fark likes to blame everything bad on Russia. Saves taking responsibility, I suppose.


The stereotype of Russians as being among the leading goons and scammers of the Internet just came outta nowhere, right?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

robodog: That sounds like justification for a wetworks team. Kill the perps in a particularly gruesome fashion and let it be known that anyone else attacking vital infrastructure in the US will be dealt with in a similar manner.


As much as I like that idea from an emotional standpoint, that's just not on the table.  Though it does work:  When the Soviets had 4 diplomats taken hostage in Beirut in the 1980's, and one of them was killed, the KGB kidnapped a close relative of a prominent Hezbollah leader and killed him in retaliation. They also threatened the Grand Ayatollah Mohammad Fadlallah with not just retaliation within Beirut, but also Qom and Tehran by hinting that missiles aren't perfect and accidents happen.

But the US doesn't work that way.  It *CAN'T* work that way, much as we might like it to at times.

However, indicting them for attempted murder would be fine.  We can put out an Interpol Red Notice, and we can always secretly kidnap them if they are in a foreign country that won't extradite.   Hire the Mossad to do it, they're really good at that sort of thing.

Then a very public trial with family of those killed but who could have been saved testifying against them, along of course with the normal sorts of testimony to establish guilt, etc.   Then send them to the high security wing of ADX Florence for the rest of their lives (assuming a conviction, of course).
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: orbister: Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.

Fark likes to blame everything bad on Russia. Saves taking responsibility, I suppose.

The stereotype of Russians as being among the leading goons and scammers of the Internet just came outta nowhere, right?


Thing is, it's either Russians, Nigerians, or North Koreans, because those are the only three countries with the education and infrastructure that a good hacking operation needs to pull this shiat off, that also would not arrest and extradite the assholes to the country they were attacking.

Well, I guess you could probably add certain regions of Pakistan to the list, and you will probably see some Caribbean islands, especially the ones that currently allow questionable financial practices, soon get into the game.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: ...
You must drink three beers a week.
---


Just 3?... but they don't make 3-packs...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: BigNumber12: orbister: Badmoodman: Without even reading the article, I'm gonna go with, Russia.

Fark likes to blame everything bad on Russia. Saves taking responsibility, I suppose.

The stereotype of Russians as being among the leading goons and scammers of the Internet just came outta nowhere, right?

Thing is, it's either Russians, Nigerians, or North Koreans, because those are the only three countries with the education and infrastructure that a good hacking operation needs to pull this shiat off, that also would not arrest and extradite the assholes to the country they were attacking.

Well, I guess you could probably add certain regions of Pakistan to the list, and you will probably see some Caribbean islands, especially the ones that currently allow questionable financial practices, soon get into the game.


Being Ransomware, this is almost certainly the work of private hackers, not a state.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: With the amount these hospitals are charging people, you would think they could get some basic internet security...


Healthcare IT is terrible. And I know this because I used to work in IT for a healthcare provider.

Being in a different time zone than Eastern where the corporate head quarters was, I noticed a significant network slowdown from when I used to image machines in the late evenings. I reported this to my boss, and even brought it up on a nationwide conference call where 3 other locations in different states verified that they were seeing the same issue. Like clockwork, 1 hour after the corporate team left each night. I brought this up 3 times in weekly meetings, and each time I was told not to worry, and then finally to stop asking because ultimately it was none of my business.

2 months later we had an emergency meeting the day after the network congestion finally stopped. We were told that an outside hacker had stolen almost a terabyte of medical records. Discovered when an admin logged in and found an SQL query running under his credentials that he didn't start.

I quipped back that I brought up this concern 2 months prior.

Know what happened? I got farking yelled at and blamed. I called bullshiat and said that I already told the regional manager about this, so how was it possibly my fault?

They said I could have stopped this had I have gone over their heads when I didn't give them the proper response that could have ended this. Dude told be that he farked up, but I was to blame for his monumental failure because I didn't disobey him and go to his boss.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  

robodog: Jelly Bean Raider: With the amount these hospitals are charging people, you would think they could get some basic internet security...

It's not possible, the IT vendors in the medical space don't allow you to have ANY security enabled or their product won't run and they won't support you. It's seriously the most aweful segment other than .gov/.edu from that perspective and .gov is getting better, if a bit too slowly.


Bingo. I've seen Java 6 and even 5 still in use because concerns over incompatibility for financial transactions were a higher concern than an outright financial security breach.
 
