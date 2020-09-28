 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Time to feel good about 2020, the worsening climate crisis may make it one of the better years of the century   (climatematters.substack.com) divider line
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks Subby.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 800-273-8255
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In your FACE 2021!
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"What does it mean when fire shoot out your dick??"
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We.

Are.

Completely.

Farked.

/party on while you can
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My approach to impending doom is "Meh, I'm doing what I can, so what happens is the best that could have happened, if it still wasn't enough I'm just going to have to be fine with that" :)
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CNY will be fine as long as I'm alive. So I'm gonna keep partying like I'm 25
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Climate Grief | Philosophy Tube
Youtube CqCx9xU_-Fw


Meanwhile, I've had some days where I've looked to moving north, to Maine or upstate New York, to areas that have several decades of decent climate left and living an 18th century-style life.  It would be hard but it would be better than continuing to feed into all of this.

/question is
//when you don't produce money
///how do you pay property tax?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: In your FACE 2021!


Ohhhhhhhhhh you thought there was gonna be a 2021

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hey, when Minneapolis hits a year-round Mediterranean climate, you can come stay at my place on the beach. We'll hang out, have a bonfire, maybe purify ourselves in Minnetonka Ocean while surfing some killer tubes. It'll be rad.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Substitute Day for Year:
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another reason why Biden should legalize all drugs on day 1.

Party on while we can cause we aint getting out of this alive and all that feel-good bullshiat about paradise the nutjob religious people believe in doesnt exist.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [YouTube video: Climate Grief | Philosophy Tube]

Meanwhile, I've had some days where I've looked to moving north, to Maine or upstate New York, to areas that have several decades of decent climate left and living an 18th century-style life.  It would be hard but it would be better than continuing to feed into all of this.

/question is
//when you don't produce money
///how do you pay property tax?


No matter were you go on the planet someone will always be looking for you to pay them for simply being there.

We call that freedom.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Hey, when Minneapolis hits a year-round Mediterranean climate, you can come stay at my place on the beach. We'll hang out, have a bonfire, maybe purify ourselves in Minnetonka Ocean while surfing some killer tubes. It'll be rad.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/CqCx9xU_​-Fw]

Meanwhile, I've had some days where I've looked to moving north, to Maine or upstate New York, to areas that have several decades of decent climate left and living an 18th century-style life.  It would be hard but it would be better than continuing to feed into all of this.

/question is
//when you don't produce money
///how do you pay property tax?


put a steeple on your house and call it a church.
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OldJames: CNY will be fine as long as I'm alive. So I'm gonna keep partying like I'm 25


Hopefully that wasn't you at the Alpine last night.

Actually, if it was, we should hang out.
 
