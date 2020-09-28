 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   The first live entertainment tours to return since COVID are Disney on Ice and monster trucks   (tampabay.com) divider line
28
    More: Murica, Monster Jam, Feld Entertainment, Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, Feld's largest performers, touring apparatus, Jim Digby, Feld Entertainment CEO Kenneth Feld, part of Feld  
•       •       •

TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh.  I was in a large local car club that a the time met at a restaurant, probably sixty or so people.  The club officers were talking about upcoming events, and when he mentioned some event coming up on a Sunday, everyone in the group spontaneously went, "Sunday, SUNDAY, SUNDAY!"

Then everyone looked around nervously at each other, the other patrons in the restaurant looked at us weirdly, and we moved on with the meeting.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll have fun.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a mashup!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't tell my son. An arena full of average Monster Jam fans is about the surest way of catching COVID I can think of.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/white pee pole
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I do it all the time. My wife is younger and Australian and she just thinks I'm an idiot. I check the mail though, those nursing home brochures are going right in the trash. Squirrel!
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID on Ice?
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pay for the whole seat, but you'll only need the edge!
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are a nation living at the mercy of morons.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

It's not unusual....

Truckasaurus
Youtube t-j2NVdhlfo
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
.
.
.
.
How can you have a monster truck event without confederate flags?
,
,
,
,
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence will be interested to hear that, seeing as one of their main tenants (namely, my Friars) aren't playing there this year. Since they're not gonna have fans anyway they're moving back home to Alumni Hall on campus.

\I'm assuming similar from St. John's, G'town, etc. will come to pass
 
sp1dey73
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I merely scanned the article, but for anyone who read it more thoroughly, are they at least limiting capacity in the arena?  Not that I'd expect people to honor social distancing, but curious if Florida is being Florida or is there at least an illusion of sanity?
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I've gone to at least one Monster Jam every year for the past six years.  I haven't seen one.

Of course, Detroit isn't the place where people display the loser linen much.  You have to drive about 20 minutes North to see that.  I did see a Harley rider with a swastika on his shirt back.  I decided it was in my best interest not to run him over with my F-150 while screaming "Jewish Justice mother farker!"
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The nightmare just keeps getting worse and worse.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember SNL having a cold open after Walt Disney died and it was just video of a coffin being pushed across a rink advertising Walt Disney's World on Ice? Maybe it was another sketch show?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I would totally pay to see monster trucks on ice.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Terrifying.  Disney on Ice is the only place that I've ever seen a cash, craft service, table.  They even charged for hot water, and microwave use.   I'd hate to trust my health and safety to someone that cheap.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not surprised.  These are Feld Entertainment owned enterprises and they are money hungry trash.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walt died in 1966.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hillbilly mongs and Scott Hamilton stans.

Dear FSM this country is so farking dumb.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looking at the grandstands while watching the Russian F1 race this weekend it's apparent that Russians give no farks about any virus, facemasks, or social distancing.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

And Walt Disney's World on Ice didn't begin until 1982.  Which sounds like a more likely time for such a sketch.  So I'd guess either SNL or ABC's Fridays, which started up around then.  There might have been a few short-lived summer replacement series as well.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dwayne Johnson's career as seen by through the eyes of Trump supporters...
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're welcome.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
SUNDAY!
SUNDAY!
SUNDAY! AT THE MMMMETRODOME!
MONSTER TRUCKS!
25 MILE PER HOUR FUEL INJECTED FUN!
BIGFOOOOT!
GRRRRAVEDIGGER!
EL TORO LLLLOCO!
15 TRUCKS, 15 BUCKS!
THE MAGIC OF DENNIS GUNDERSON!
LOVERBOY!
SPONSORED BY MAUER CHEVROLET AND RADCO, YOUR TRUCK ACCESSORY STORE!
FIRST 10 KIDS RECEIVE A SNAKE BITE MINIATURE MONSTER TRUCK COURTESY OF MATCHWHEELS!
THIS SUNDAY AT METRODOME!
MONSTER TRUCKS!
YOU'LL PAY FOR THE WHOLE SEAT...

BUT, YOU'LL ONLY USE THE EDGE!
 
